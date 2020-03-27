Take The Great Week While You Can (Technically Speaking For 3/23-3/27)

For at least the next three months, I'll be using the methodology outlined in a recent essay from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard.

Normally, I use the economic system developed by Arthur Burns and Geoffrey Moore that divides economic data into long-leading, leading, and coincidental indicators to determine if the US economy is near or far from a recession. That method of economic analysis is not viable in the current environment. Earlier this week, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard offered an alternate method of understanding the current environment. His article titled Expected U.S. Macroeconomic Performance during the Pandemic Adjustment Period convincingly argued that we should treat this period as an "NPAP" -- National Pandemic Adjustment Period. For at least the next three months (April-June), the overarching policy goal of the US is to shut down parts of the economy to slow the spread of COVID-19. As a result, the federal government needs to float a giant bridge loan to the country to "keep households and firms whole."

Now the question turns to what data is relevant? Initially, I would argue that credit market spreads are key, as they show the amount of stress that is or isn't in the system. Over the last few weeks, all the major corporate credit spreads have blown out.

Let's start with junk bonds: Yields in this market are fast-approaching levels from the 2016 oil market rout. This is apt, as the current collapse in oil prices is a key reason why these yields have deteriorated so quickly. The Saudi-Russian price war has threatened the US fracking industry, which, in turn, took on a large amount of low-interest rate debt during this expansion. There is now a great deal of concern about whether this sector will be able to repay these loans in a low oil price environment. The spreads say that traders are betting against it. BBB yields have taken a similar path. They are now at the highest level of this expansion. Here's a bit of good news: AAA yields have quickly rallied over the last few days, returning yields to the 2.5% area.

Summing up this data is the St. Louis Financial Stress Index which shows that the system has quickly deteriorated: In a few weeks, this index has approached levels from the Great Recession.

These developments explain why the Federal Reserve initiated a number of programs this week to support the credit markets.

And that brings us to this week's initial unemployment claims release, where, in one week, the total number of initial unemployment claims spiked to its highest level ever: Even the 4-week moving average (pictured above) couldn't smooth-out the effects.

Expect this number to get much worse. Here are the back-of-the-envelope calculations from the St. Louis Federal Reserve:

Civilian labor force in February 2020 = 164.5 million (BLS via FRED) Unemployment rate in February 2020 = 3.5% (BLS via FRED) Unemployed persons in February 2020 = 5.76 million (#1 * #2) Workers in occupations with high risk of layoff = 66.8 million (Gascon blog post) Workers in high contact-intensive occupations = 27.3 million (Famiglietti/Leibovici/Santacreu blog post) Estimated layoffs in second quarter 2020 = 47.05 million (Average of #4 and #5) Unemployed persons in second quarter 2020 = 52.81 million (#3 + #6) Unemployment rate in second quarter 2020 = 32.1% (#7 / #1)

While this seems -- and is -- an almost unthinkable number, it's important to remember the country's macro-level policy goals. Here's Bullard again (emphasis added):

The first goal during the NPAP is to intentionally reduce (reduce!) economic activity in order to meet public health objectives. Production is to be carried out only if (1) the good or service is deemed “essential,” or (2) the good or service can be produced in a way that does not risk transmission of the virus. If production is reduced in this way, this will be considered success during the NPAP. My rough initial estimate of the level of U.S. real GDP (and hence national income) that meets this public health objective is up to 50% of normal production. In other words, we need to throttle back the U.S. economy to produce at only half its normal pace

This is an engineered slowdown that the country is engaging in for public health reasons. Supporting this effort is a massive stimulus package broken into a $2 trillion federal stimulus package and central bank support which Treasury Secretary Mnuchin estimates at $4 trillion, bringing the total package to $6 trillion. That's a bit more than 31% of the total US economy (about $19 trillion). That's a hefty amount of support that will help to smooth out this incredibly rough patch. And there is nothing preventing Congress from passing additional stimulus if needed.

Let's take a look at this week's performance tables. This is the week the markets made a strong rebound from the massive sell-off over the last month. The best news is that mid, micro, and small-caps made large gains. The larger-cap indexes were also up strongly. However, the Treasury market also rallied, indicating there is still a safety bid in the market. While all the sectors were higher, we should temper our excitement, as real estate and utilities were the two top-performing sectors. On the plus side, industrials, consumer discretionary, and energy also had solid gains for the week.

Looking at the charts, let's start with the bad news -- namely, the Treasury market: The IEF was slightly higher this week, as was ... ... the TLT. While the MACD on both charts has given a buy signal, the rally occurred on declining volume, which could mean we'll see a modest sell-off next week. But, there is clearly a safety bid in the market in a very big way. Until money leaves the Treasury market and moves into the equity market, then the stock market rally isn't on solid footing.

Next, let's turn to this week's SPY chart: From the absolute low of 218.26 to the absolute high of 262, the SPY gained 20%. The chart shows a solid uptrend that started with a gap higher on Tuesday, a solid, three-day run that lasted through Thursday, and a modest sell-off on Friday. Starting on Tuesday, prices remained above the 200-minute EMA -- a bullish sign. This is a nice 5-day chart. Let's place this week's price action into a longer-term perspective. Prices rallied to the 38.2% Fibonacci level this week. They moved through the 10-day EMA and hit resistance at the 20-day EMA. The MACD also gave a buy signal.

Expect to hear a lot of talk about a "dead cat bounce" this weekend, as the price chart is a classic reaction to an oversold position. The real issue going forward is how the market deals with what is sure to be a plethora of incredibly bad economic data. Will the market view this data as a one-quarter situation that policymakers are responding to appropriately (in terms of fiscal and monetary stimulus) or as the beginning of a global recession?

We'll have to wait and see. But for now, enjoy the market rally over the weekend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.