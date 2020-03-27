FirstCash: I'll Gladly Pay You Tuesday For A Diamond Ring Today

Non-prime lending will get a big boost from all the layoffs. In this case, people will rush to pawnshops for money.

Investment Thesis

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) is the nation's largest pawnshop chain. Pawn loans have been in existence for centuries. Here, in the US, they provide a constant source of credit for non-prime borrowers. The long-term secular trend has always been in the low single digits, and never worse than flat, because people always have a need for quick credit. Thanks to the COVID-19 shock to the employment market, millions of people have been laid off for an indeterminate period. This is exactly what happened in the 2008-9 financial crisis, and FCFS revenues exploded as people rushed to pawn items just to make ends meet. That pattern will repeat. Since then, FCFS has also expanded aggressively into Mexico and soon will do so through other parts of Latin America. It has a long-term trend of growth that will not abate.

Pawn Industry Background

Popeye's friend Wimpy was known for mooching hamburgers at the local diner by promising to pay for it on Tuesday. There, in its essence, is the notion of short-term lending, like pawn loans from FCFS.

Remember in 2009 when "cash for gold" stores began popping up everywhere? It almost felt like there was one such store for every Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). There was good reason for this.

Everyone in the country was losing everything they had. Houses were just the start. People across the entire country, regardless of income demographic, had to find cash. Some needed it to pay debts. Some needed it for margin calls. Some needed it just to stay alive.

Many people ran to these stores and to pawnshops, including FCFS.

Fortunately for them, the price of gold clipped $1,800 per ounce. It didn't take long for entrepreneurs to realize how easy it was to open up a store and start buying up gold (CUR).

For the buyers, there was even more incentive because sellers didn't know the true value of what they selling. They may have known the price of gold and multiplied it by weight, but the buyers were more savvy. They didn't have to offer the item's literal worth its in weight of gold, but whatever the seller would take.

That is, how desperate were they?

That's why pawns shops like FCFS were able to make a lot of money. They would buy the gold at whatever price they could get away with, and they got away with a lot. Gold buyers like FCFS would take the gold they bought and send it off to a scrapper who would pay them some small percentage below spot. So, the buyer's profit would depend on how far below spot they could get a seller to accept.

We heard of "gold sale parties" - for real - that replaced Tupperware (TUP) parties. Crafty hosts could buy gold at 85% of spot. In a "cash for gold" store, buyers might get offered 90-92% of spot.

History is on Their Side

So, the biggest winners during the financial crisis were pawnshops. In particular, FirstCash and its pre-merger competitor Cash America International won big. They didn't win big just because of the rush to pawn or sell gold, but because of the rush to pawn or sell everything.

We walked into pawn stores, including FirstCash outlets, in this period and owners told us they also had seen explosive volume growth in people pawning diamonds and Rolexes.

How could that be? Didn't the government hand out Economic Stimulus Package checks? Yes, it did. It didn't do much, considering the systemic problems the economy now had.

Don't just listen to us. There's a great study out of the Wharton School that offers great insight.

Pawn customers are liquidity-constrained. The receipt of the ESP engenders liquidity and reduces the need of the customer to borrow to make ends meet. Effectively, the customer's short-run pawn loan utilization is diminished. The customer who receives this ESP spends much of it on durable goods, and increases his or her rate of consumption. This customer may even be motivated to work less and decrease their income. With a pattern of increased consumption and diminished income established, the customer soon finds his or herself in financial trouble and once more faces the need to utilize the emergency credit offered by the pawn lender. The customer's ability to do this is bolstered by his or her newfound possession of new durable goods that command a higher principal amount when borrowed against. Effectively, the customer's pawn loan utilization is increased in the year following ESP receipt.

In other words, liquidity-constrained consumers spent their ESP checks on durable goods i.e. toys. They didn't use the ESP checks to help them make ends meet to eat. So, when those funds stopped coming in, and the households realized they actually need to eat in order to enjoy their durable goods, they ran to the pawnshop in order to stay alive....and probably pawned those same durable goods back to FirstCash. With the federal government talking about stimulus checks going out, expect the same pattern.

Win-Win

Pawnshops like FCFS have two ways to win. They can buy an item and traditionally target 38-40% margins for resale. They can lend against an item at highly attractive rates, and either the person redeems the item and the shop holds onto the interest, or they forfeit it and the pawnshop sells it.

FirstCash saw a 14% sales increase in 2009, and then added 18% on top of that for 2010, and then 25% in 2011. The growth was astonishing as a result of the liquidity crunch, and FCFS stock responded.

As the years passed, everyone ran out of gold. All the opportunistic storefronts vanished. FCFS expanded into Mexico where its business grew (and continues to grow) same store sales in the mid-teens.

But here at home, the pawn business flattened out. There's been virtually no growth for several years. The stores provide plenty of cash flow, though, which FCFS uses for its foreign expansion.

Now, thanks to the coronavirus crisis, millions of workers have been sidelined. Despite some help from Congress in getting money directly to people, charitable organizations, and help from private industry, an awful lot of people are going to need short-term credit or money.

FCFS Stock Will Experience Strong Revenue Growth

FCFS is the largest pawn chain in the country, with over 1,000 stores.

We expect to see domestic same store sales increases of 10% in domestic pawn thanks to the coronavirus crisis. That will add close to $16 million to the company's bottom line, or about $0.38 per share.

FCFS previously guided to a median of $4.40 per share in 2020, an increase of 16%. Add in the $0.38 and we get FCFS stock earning $4.78 per share.

At Tuesday's closing price of $72, that gives FCFS stock a P/E ratio of 15x.

However, there are extraordinary expenses due to currency exchange and the winding down of their payday loan stores. Otherwise, the median would be $0.24 higher, giving FCFS stock an adjusted P/E ratio of 14x.

Thus, one could argue that FCFS stock is fairly priced at the moment, with an expectation of 20-30% upside in the stock this year. The stock is already 33% off its high.

With a $9 pop on Tuesday, we should see a claw-back back to pre-crisis levels when coupled with strong earnings. $106 in a year is a reasonable target.

