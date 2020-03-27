Sonos: Don't Ignore Deep Value For A Short-Term Disruption

Sonos is now priced at just over ~5x free cash flows, a bargain value for a company that has seen stable growth and margins.

Shares of Sonos have shed more than 45% since the start of the year.

Sonos (SONO), the high-end speaker maker, has been a particularly hard-hit stock since the coronavirus wreaked havoc on global markets. The stock's 45% plunge since the beginning of the year has returned the stock to quite bargain levels, and investors should begin to scope out a buying point:

Of course, we can't ignore the impact of the coronavirus. Sonos shares have struggled because speakers - especially the high-end speakers that constitute a good portion of Sonos' lineup - are completely discretionary purchases, and amid economic uncertainty, consumers are feeling pinched and may defer these purchases to better times. In addition, Sonos relies heavily on its large network of retail partners to move its product - in particular its latest and most important partner, IKEA, which has begun selling the highly popular, lower-priced SYMFONISK version of the Sonos speaker. Mandated lockdowns and store closures, both in the U.S. and abroad, will undoubtedly have a huge impact on sales.

What we have to acknowledge, however, is that these impacts are likely temporary, and that Sonos is well-equipped and well-capitalized to handle the current crisis. At present, Sonos' market cap of ~$948 million trades at a ~9x multiple of cash flows (and even lower at ~5x on an enterprise value basis, when we consider all the cash sitting on Sonos' balance sheet) - a steep discount to the market. Investors have a chance here to pick up shares of a stable, profitable business at a steep discount.

Rock-solid balance sheet amid huge free cash flows

These days, any analysis of a small-cap company starts with the balance sheet, something which may have been an afterthought in better economic times. Small-caps have been among the hardest-hit in the current bear market because many industries will be permanently upended by the lockdowns, and many small-caps don't have sufficient cash to muddle through several quarters of heavily reduced sales.

This is not the case with Sonos, however. As of the end of December (Sonos' fiscal first quarter), the company had $408.4 million of cash on its books, plus a relatively minor debt balance of $32.6 million - putting the company's net cash position at $375.8 million.

Over the trailing twelve months, Sonos has generated $113.6 million in free cash flows, as detailed in the FCF tables below:

Of course, as a consumer product-oriented company, Sonos' biggest cash flows tend to be in the fiscal first quarter, when the holidays happen. But even if we extricate out Sonos' $102.9 million of cash flow in its most recent Q1, the company generated $10.7 million of free cash flow from Q2'19 through Q4'19 - essentially breakeven. This suggests that Sonos' current ~$376 million net cash position is more than sufficient to carry Sonos until at least the next holiday period, where (we would hope) global economic activity has mostly recovered.

We can take this analysis to one more extreme. In FY19, Sonos $521.6 million in operating expenses; non-cash stock comp and depreciation expenses amounted to $82.0 million of this total, resulting in approximate "cash" operating expenses of $439.6 million. What this suggests is that Sonos could last on its current net cash balance for almost one year, without making a single additional sale.

The key takeaway here: don't lump in Sonos with other cash-strapped small-caps. Sonos' huge FCF improvements have yielded a strong balance sheet that positions it well for the current storm.

Strong holiday results underpin the success in Sonos' market expansion

Though the holiday quarter now seems like a long time ago, it's important to acknowledge how successful Sonos' underlying trends were before the coronavirus hit. See the company's latest quarterly results below:

Revenues grew 13% y/y to $562.1 million, vastly beating Wall Street's expectations of $545.5 million (+10% y/y) by a three-point margin. The strong holiday performance occurred across products, and was a validation of Sonos' recent decision to extend its product to the broad-reaching IKEA market, which management says has driven cross-sales to other Sonos products.

Per CEO Patrick Spence's commentary on the Q1 earnings call:

Revenue growth during the quarter was driven by our Sonos speaker and Sonos system products led by Move, One SL, Amp and Port. A record number of new homes started with Sonos during the first quarter, and we continued to see strong growth in product registrations by both existing and new customers. Our IKEA partnership continues to be a strong contributor to growth in partner product and other revenue during the quarter. Furthermore, importantly, we continue to see that consumers who purchase a Sonos IKEA product the SYMFONISK product are returning and repurchasing additional products and continue to follow the same repurchase trend as customers who started with Sonos products. This trend is important, as we consider the lifetime value of these customers and consider future opportunities in this partner space."

Other important pieces to note: Sonos' Q1 gross margin of 40.5% grew 120bps year-over-year. If we exclude the impacts of the increased U.S.-China tariffs, which Sonos expects to be a one-time item, Sonos' gross margin would have been 44.0% - implying a 470bps improvement in gross margins. For a hardware company, this is quite significant.

Sonos has also been working to increase the multi-sourcing in its supply chain and reduce its exposure to China. The company expects its new Malaysia factories to be fully operational by year-end, which should also reduce Sonos' supply risks the next time a coronavirus-like event hits China.

It's fair to assume that some of Sonos' recent strength will be robbed by the coronavirus impact. But with such strong performance across the Sonos brand and the recent expansion to huge retail partners like IKEA, we should assume this hit will be temporary. In the meantime, Sonos' rock-solid balance sheet gives us confidence in the company's ability to last through several quarters of weakness.

Key takeaways

At current share prices just under $9, Sonos has a market cap of $948 million. After netting off the $376 million of net cash on Sonos' balance sheet, the company has an enterprise value of just $576 million.

As previously noted, Sonos has generated $113.6 million of free cash flow in the trailing twelve months. Of course, the coronavirus will likely force a drag on Sonos' FCF generation capabilities this year, but if we think of $113.6 million as the "baseline" cash flow that Sonos is capable of generating (even excluding the fact that Sonos is growing both its top line as well as expanding gross margins), we find Sonos to be currently valued at just 5.1x EV/TTM free cash flows.

This deeply discounted valuation for a company that hasn't signaled any dire trouble should be an indicator that Sonos' plunge has neared a bottom. Investors should take note and build a position while Sonos is still low.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SONO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.