The Right Way And Wrong Way To Profit From Enterprise Products Partners

This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei.

Before we begin, let’s consider these harsh – but necessary – words from Berkshire Hathaway VP Charlie Munger:

If you’re not willing to react with equanimity to a market price decline of 50% two or three times a century, you’re not fit to be a common shareholder and you deserve the mediocre result you’re going to get compared to the people who do have the temperament, who can be more philosophical about these market fluctuations."

To be fair, this particular “market price decline” has come on excessively and even devastatingly fast.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

And everything – including sleep well at night (SWAN) stocks have felt the pain.

(Source: YCharts)

Does that mean they’re no longer worthwhile? Since we always believe in looking at each company for itself, let’s do that with Enterprise Products Partners ( EPD).

Bottom line: We still see it as the safest 13%-yielding stock on Wall Street. However, there’s a right and wrong way to own it right now.

Which we’ll of course be discussing below.

Fact 1: The Oil Crash Is Likely to Get Worse Before It Gets Better

On top of the stock market crash – and also contributing to it – oil has tanked 70% from its 2020 highs.

(Source: YCharts)

The U.S. energy sector now faces its greatest crisis in 50 years-plus and possibly the worst oil crash in history. It’s the sidelined victims of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates’ game of chicken with Russia.

Between that and the coronavirus, Goldman is predicting a massive 24% decrease in Q2 U.S. output. The good news is that in the third and fourth quarter this should begin rebounding fast.

But even if that prediction is accurate – as we hope it is – it isn't likely to help oil prices anytime soon. As Commerzbank said in a recent report:

The only thing that will help the oil price long-term is a lasting removal from the markets of overcapacities, which is already beginning now... Be it state-owned oil companies, large international energy corporations, or U.S. shale oil companies, all of them will soon (have to) massively reduce their investments.”

How bad could the current oil glut become? For context, in 2016, when crude bottomed at $26, about 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) were being produced.

Today, according to Russell Hardy – CEO of Vitol, the largest oil trader in the world – the global lockdown could reduce short-term oil demand by 15 to 20 million bpd per day. And, for the full year, the company expects global demand to fall by 5 million bpd.

Not everyone agrees with those estimates, of course. Some expect better. Some expect worse.

But no matter which model you look at, it doesn't bode well for crude prices for the time being.

They already hit Goldman's $20 Q2 average forecast before bouncing back to $23. And Saudi Arabia has budgeted for $12-$20 for the next few years, though that doesn’t top what Bloomberg published mid March:

Citigroup laid out a pessimistic scenario in which WTI falls to $5 per barrel. Energy Aspects said Brent could fall to $10. Mizuho Securities said some oil could even fall into negative territory absent shale shut-ins. ‘This is Operation Desert Storm, Enron, 9/11, Hurricane Katrina/Rita, (and) Lehman Bros combined,’ said Stephen Schork, president of the energy consultancy Schork Group Inc."

Now, those are educated predictions, which may or may not turn out true. But what we do know now is this…

Based on an average daily oil glut of about 10 million bpd, all global supply capacity will be full in about three months. Once there’s no more room to store oil, marginal prices could indeed fall close to zero – or below it – in some countries.

No one alive today has ever seen such a possibility and probably never will see it again. It’s about 25-60 times what we witnessed in 2014-2016. As such, we think it’s very safe to say that a lot of highly leveraged oil companies will be going bankrupt.

(Source: Michael Boyd)

Already, dividend cuts have started sweeping the industry as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) forecasts have fallen by as much as 50%. Though midstreams do seem to come out ahead in the chaos.

For the biggest and brightest among them, we’re looking at:

0%-5% reduction in operating cash flow consensus for 2020 modest to medium (1% to 4%) reduction in long-term growth consensus.

Midstreams are essentially the utilities of the oil and gas sector. The top names are protected by long-term, volume-committed contracts with some of America's biggest oil giants.

Only 2%-20% of their cash flow is sensitive to commodity prices – which explains their modest reductions in estimates over the past few weeks. And their long-term growth outlooks falling to utility-like rates, with an average 5.2% compound annual growth rate is also not surprising.

For its part, Oneok (OKE) already has announced plans to cut growth spending. And Energy Transfer (ET) is considering pushing back $500 million in 2020 capex spending to 2021 or 2022.

As such, we’re not saying midstreams aren’t being affected. Just not nearly as much as you might think.

Fact 2: Enterprise Is the Highest-Quality and Safest Name in Midstream-dom

Enterprise Products Partners so far has epitomized what legendary value investor Ben Graham said in his book The Intelligent Investor:

One of the most persuasive tests of high-quality is an uninterrupted record of dividend payments going back over many years. We think that a record of continuous dividend payments for the last 20 years or more is an important plus factor in the company’s quality rating.”

Its stated goal is to become a dividend champion, and it's well on its way with a 21-year streak. Moreover, its continuing success looks in good standing considering its:

1.67 2020 consensus distribution coverage ratio vs. 1.2 for self-funding midstreams and 1.4 needed to free cash flow self fund.

As such, EPD's fundamentals are rock solid, with literally the strongest balance sheet among its peers.

Over $15 Million In Insider Buying

(Source: OpenInsider)

That must be why its management team has been buying stock steadily: $15.5 million worth since this bear market began. By now, Chairwoman Randa Duncan owns 701 million units.

That’s worth nearly $10 billion, paying her $1.25 billion in annual distributions.

For his part, CEO Jim Teague – an industry legend with nearly 40 years of experience – owns 2 million units worth almost $30 million, which pays him $3.6 million per year. For context, Teague's salary is about $800,000 per year.

That means he derives 80% of his income from EPD distributions. And, by all appearances, he’s not losing one ounce of sleep.

(Source: investor presentation)

That’s probably because 86% of company sales are from fee-based businesses, usually with long-term contracts with minimum volume commitments. Most of its newest projects have 100% capacity locked in for up to 15 years.

Also worth mentioning is how 96% of its revenue is from the 200 largest oil producers in America. It's top 10 customers generate 42% of sales, with 91 % being investment-grade and only 5% junk-bond rated.

All of that factors into why we’re not perturbed as we wait for EPD to review its capex program, which it’s not scheduled to report on until April 29.

Here's a note from Morningstar's chief midstream analyst, Stephen Ellis, analyzing the situation. He’d much rather see results now, of course, but he says his company will nonetheless.

“… pencil in a 20%-25% reduction in 2020 capital spending. The decline in spending would shift Enterprise Products Partners to generating substantial excess cash after its distribution and capital spending program. The distribution increase is 1.7% to $0.445 per unit, as expected. We will maintain our wide-moat rating and $25.50 fair value estimate. “The partnership has substantial financial flexibility with $6.4 billion in liquidity compared with $2.3 billion in maturities through the end of 2021. 2020 capital spending needs were already funded in January 2020. Further, about 81% of its customer base is investment-grade or letter of credit backed, and this only falls to 77% if all of its exploration and production customers are downgraded two notches. The business mix is 86% fee-based with a substantial portion backed by take-or-pay agreements, but we remain concerned about its volume exposure for the remainder." So far, Enterprise’s 2020 cash flow estimates have fallen 5%... during a period when oil prices are down 70%. This is the power of a highly conservative business model run by the best management team in the industry – which Morningstar describes as " chess masters operating in an environment where everyone else is playing checkers."

And, in case you need more approval, here's money manager Bernstein explaining why it’s confident in EPD:

“They have the safest dividend in our space due to their 3.4x balance sheet (compared to 4.5x for most peers). EBITDA would have to drop by a highly improbable 30% to be at risk. “In addition, they may be able to delay/cut up to ($4 billion) of capex from projects that we don't need anymore at the crude strip... if cut, would allow for even more coverage."

As for that 30% quote, rest assured. In order for EPD's distribution to become endangered, U.S. oil and gas production would have to fall by about four times what analysts currently expect. And, for the record, they’re not expecting anything amazing anytime soon.

According to most industry experts and CEOs, the oil crash is likely to last 12 to 24 months. That’s because:

It will take time for the global economy to fully recover from the pandemic. Saudi Arabia has about two years’ worth of remaining currency reserves.

(Source: Investopedia) data as of January 2020

Back in 2014, the Saudis had about $750 billion in reserves. When oil prices were high, they stockpiled a mountain of cash (mostly in the form of bonds) to ride out a protracted crash.

(Source: IMF)

However, while Saudi Arabia's production costs are about $10 per barrel – the lowest in the world – it takes about $87 per barrel to balance its budget.

The last price war it began depleted a third of its reserves over the past five years. And even top Saudi Officials admit that money is likely gone forever.

Those same leaders have budgeted for $12-$20 oil for the next few years. But if crude were to fall that low within 24 months, experts estimate its entire reserves would be gone and it would be at risk of going bankrupt.

In the meantime, Bernstein – one of the more bearish analysts in this regard – estimates that EPD is likely facing about -3% CAGR EBITDA growth over the next two years. Even so, it can still manage to grow discounted cash funds (DCF)/unit because of the very capex spending cuts of 20%-57% that analysts now expect.

EPD had been planning on spending about $7 billion to grow its capacity over the next three years. Analysts now expect it to cut that by $1.4-$4 billion.

Also before the coronavirus hit, EPD was guiding for $3 billion in retained cash flow (i.e., DCF minus distributions) for 2020.

(Source: investor presentation)

$2.5 billion in long-term growth spending was the plan, which could entirely be funded by retained cash flow. This created the financial flexibility to either:

Fund 50% of growth with low-cost debt (retaining 49% debt/capital vs. 60% safe for the industry) and buying back undervalued stock.

Its DCF yield is currently 20%, however. So buying back its own stock – which it had already planned to do with 2% of operating cash flow – is more profitable than building new projects.

Its EBITDA yields on new projects are approximately 12%-13%. And that converts to about 10% DCF yields on new growth spending. This means cutting back in that regard could allow it to buy back stock and grow DCF/unit, the most fundamental measure of intrinsic value in this industry, faster than during its high capex-spending days.

More than likely though, EPD will take the wiser and more conservative route of paying down debt. That and strengthening its balance sheet even further.

Remember that management owns 33% of the stock, which is paying $1.3 billion in annual distributions. So the company has distribution security as its top priority.

When Bernstein ran the math, it concluded that there's "almost no risk of a dividend cut."

Even if EPD's cash flow were to fall an unprecedented 30% during this oil crash, it's debt/EBITDA would rise to just 5.0 – the safe limit for this industry.

As for Bernstein’s prediction of $4 billion in capex spending cuts, that’s actually pretty realistic. After all, spending represents three projects that aren’t yet under construction and thus don't have firm contracts signed.

Bernstein also expects EPD's DCF to not actually increase until 2022. Yet it’s still singing the company’s praises for its "ultra-safe dividend" because it expects a 1.5 coverage ratio this year.

In addition, keep in mind that these projects don't include any additional buybacks. Each unit EPD repurchases reduces its payout cost, raising DCF/unit and thus increasing its coverage ratio even further.

Knowing that, Bernstein believes EPD could bounce back to $29 within a year. That’s even with all the headwinds it's facing, such as MLP CEFs deleveraging and becoming forced sellers.

Fact 3: Even With Much Lower Growth Expectations, EPD Remains an Anti-Bubble Stock and a Potentially Amazing Long-Term Investment

There are many ways to value a company. But all seek to represent the fundamental truth that fair value is a function of cash flows in some form.

Private equity, which strives to focus on the long-term and uses 5-10 year lockup periods, was making deals at about 12x enterprise value (EV)/EBITDA in mid 2019.

(Source: Ycharts)

Enterprise's recent cliff dive has resulted in the EV/EBITDA falling to its lowest level since 2009. However, we’re more focused on whether or not growth will be at historical levels, which is why we looked up these stats:

Realistic growth range: 0%-9% CAGR.

No analyst opinion should ever be taken as the gospel truth, naturally. But, collectively, the consensus is a reasonably good way to estimate its potential at any given time.

EPD's track record on meeting or exceeding cash flow forecasts is very good. It’s missed just 9% of its 12-month forecasts within a 10% margin of error.

Meanwhile, for two-year forecasts – with a 20% margin of error – it never fails to meet expectations. And 40% of the time, it exceeds them by more than 20%.

This historical meet/beat/miss data is how we estimate a realistic growth potential of 0%-9% CAGR, depending on how much EPD wants to spend on buybacks.

If it were to completely eliminate all growth spending in the future, it could afford to potentially repurchase about $4.6 billion per year in stock or approximately 15% of its units each year. That would drive cash flow/unit growth of the same amount and represents the peak organic growth potential of this MLP.

Pre-Oil Crash Growth Consensus

Metric 2020 Growth Consensus 2021 Growth Consensus 2022 Growth Consensus Distribution 3% 2% NA Operating Cash Flow/share 6% 3% NA EBITDA/share 11% 4% 4% EBIT/share 14% 4% 3%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Above, you can see what analysts expected from EPD prior to the oil crash. As should be automatically expected, that picture has changed since.

Post-Oil Crash Growth Consensus

Metric 2020 Growth Consensus 2021 Growth Consensus 2022 Growth Consensus Distribution 2% 2% NA Operating Cash Flow/share 1% 0% NA EBITDA/share 10% 3% -1% EBIT/share 14% -1% 0%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Unless some drastically brighter picture comes along, virtually no growth is expected in 2021 and 2022.

With that said, EPD won’t likely suspend all growth efforts, which is why the FactSet and Morningstar consensus estimates show in at 1%-2%. This is both reasonable and conservative for the situation.

Of course, that's much slower than EPD's 8% CAGR historical growth rate. So we also turned to the Graham/Dodd fair-value formula, which is based on 200 years of historical market return data.

Ben Graham and David Dodd literally invented securities analysis and modern valuation theory. They determined certain rules of thumb for "reasonable and sound" valuations investors can pay to earn good returns over time.

For example:

3.25%-15% CAGR long-term growth equates to about 15 times earnings/cash flow, with 14-16 being a reasonable range.

To determine what multiples to apply to EPD's expected fundamentals for 2020 and beyond, we chose the seven-year FAST Graphs time frame. This represents the last five years of historical data and the next two years of consensus estimates.

It also includes the worst bear market in midstream history, which means potentially very conservative valuation estimates.

EPD Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value (7 Year) 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 6.13% $29 $30 $30 Operating Cash Flow 12.0 $36 $36 NA EBITDA 10.2 $38 $39 $39 EBIT 14.8 $41 $41 $41 Average $36 $36 $37

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', Gurufocus, YieldChart)

During the midstream bear market – which now looks likely to last for up to 10 years in total – investors have valued EPD's fundamentals at below levels that Graham/Dodd considered reasonable.

But even using those bear market multiples, we come with a fair value of $29-$41. The average of $36 is my estimate of what EPD's fundamentals are worth this year.

You can see that little expected growth means this estimate is likely to be stable for the next two years, which is how long most experts expect the oil crash to last.

Quality Score (Out of 11) Example Good Buy Discount To Fair Value Strong Buy Discount Very Strong Buy Discount Ultra-Value (Anti-Bubble) Buy Discount 7 (average quality) Meredith Corp ( MDP), Innovative Industrial Properties ( IIPR), Footlocker ( FL) 25% 35% 45% 55% 8 above-average quality Walgreens ( WBA), CVS Health Corp. ( CVS), AT&T ( T) 20% 30% 40% 50% 9 blue-chip quality Altria ( MO), AbbVie ( ABBV) 15% 25% 35% 45% 10 SWAN (sleep well at night) quality PepsiCo ( PEP), Dominion Energy ( D) 10% 25% 35% 45% 11 (Super SWAN) - as close to a perfect dividend stock as exists on Wall Street Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ), Microsoft ( MSFT), Enterprise Products Partners 5% 15% 25% 35%

We then apply the margin of safety to companies based on their quality, safety, and risk profiles. That's to determine when a company becomes more than just a reasonable buy. We want good buys or better.

Classification Margin of Safety 2020 Price Reasonable Buy 0% $36 Good Buy 5% $34 Strong Buy 15% $31 Very Strong Buy 25% $27 Anti-bubble/Ultra-Value Buy 35% $23 Currently 61% $14

Enterprise is currently an anti-bubble stock trading at 4.7x 2020 consensus operating cash flow. What that effectively means is that, according to the Graham/Dodd fair value formula, the market is pricing EPD for about -8% CAGR long-term growth.

That seems more than a little harsh.

Historically, outside of bear markets and bubbles, EPD has traded at 11x-13x operating cash flow.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If EPD grows at 0%, a reasonable estimate of fair value is 8.5 times cash flow. Combine the nearly 13% very safe yield with significant multiple expansion, and it still has the potential to deliver 150% total returns, or 17% CAGR, over the next five years.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If we assume that analysts are correct about EPD growing at about 2% CAGR over the next five years, then the fair value formula says that 12.7x cash flow is reasonable.

If we assume EPD trades at the low end of its historical fair value (11 times OCF), then nearly 250% total returns through 2025 are possible.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

And if EPD does slightly beat the most optimistic growth estimates – as it has about 40% of the time in the last 20 years – and returns to the upper end of fair value, then up to 35% CAGR total returns could be coming over the next five years.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

The point is that there’s value in focusing on quality and intrinsic value, not stock prices. EPD's strong fundamentals and very safe 13% yield make it one of the best long-term, high-yield opportunities on Wall Street.

Risks to Consider

The biggest fundamental risk facing EPD right now is the uncertainty surrounding the economy and the knock-on effects to credit markets.

At 3.3 debt/EBITDA, EPD's balance sheet is the safest of any midstream operators. However, should the global recession become protracted and/or more severe than currently expected, EPD might find its borrowing costs rising.

In January, the company sold 30-year bonds at 3.7% interest rates – which is exceptionally low – to lock in very attractive costs of capital.

(Source: EPD 10-K)

And it doesn't have a significant amount of debt maturing in either 2020 or 2021, the years when oil and gas prices are likely to remain deeply depressed. In fact, just 24% of bonds are maturing over the next five years, an average of $1.4 billion per year.

EPD's retained cash flow of $3 billion per year, $3.6 to $4.3 billion now that it's likely to cut capex by about 20% if not more, means that EPD can easily pay off its maturing debt.

That's great news for investors given that credit markets have tightened at their fastest rate since the financial crisis.

Financial Stress Rising at the Fastest Rate Since The Great Recession

(Source: YCharts)

These are two of the three indicators we watch to judge conditions in the credit market, which is the lifeblood of the world economy. In normal recessions, the St. Louis Financial Stress Index – which consists of 18 weekly reports – normally hits +1.

(Zero is defined as the average financial stress since 1993 when the index was created.)

During the financial crisis, when capital markets became virtually frozen, the St. Louis Financial Stress index briefly peaked above 5.0, about 5X the normal recessionary stress levels.

The BBB risk spread is the difference between the average BBB bond yield and risk-free 10-year U.S. Treasury yields. On Feb. 19, when this bear market began, it was 1.34%. And on Monday, it closed at 4.81%, a 260% increase in just over a month.

It's now pulled back a bit to 4.64%, the first daily decline in the last few weeks.

(Source: YCharts)

The slight easing we've seen in recent days has shown up in corporate bond yields, which have begun to stabilize. EPD's BBB+ credit rating is likely to remain safe barring a complete collapse of the U.S. energy industry.

Therefore, its access to low-cost borrowing shouldn’t become impaired.

As for the effects of the empty-streets-inducing coronavirus lockdowns going on around the world, let’s be blunt: Yes, it’s taking an intense toll on oil and gas production and distribution. And it will continue to do so for however much longer.

Nobody knows exactly.

However, data from Johns Hopkins does indicate that the global peak we’ve been seeing in new cases should arrive within the next few weeks, possibly by mid April.

The Right and Wrong Way to Own Enterprise Products Partners

Risk management isn’t just important to long-term success. It's the most important aspect to portfolio management, yet investors often end up overlooking it.

No dividend stock is a bond alternative, as many income investors have painfully learned during the most surprising bear market in history.

Even recession-resistant sectors, such as consumer staples and utilities – the most common "bond alternatives" – have proven that all stocks are risk assets. They’re still prone to significant declines during periods of intense uncertainty and market fear.

Stocks Vs. Bonds During COVID-19 Bear Market

(Source: YCharts)

No matter what kind of stock you own during a bear market, you have to assume they can fall.

In contrast, bonds go up 92% of the time when stocks fall. They’re usually a negatively correlated asset class that’s nothing like stocks, which explains why they’re so useful during bear markets.

Allow me to illustrate what a properly-diversified and risk-managed portfolio containing EPD might look like.

10% EPD 60% VIG (representing a diversified blue-chip dividend-paying portfolio) 15% VGSH (a T-bill cash equivalent ETF) 15% SPTL (a long-duration U.S. Treasury ETF).

A study from Duke University looking at the four most popular hedging strategies found that only bonds and gold generate positive total returns across the entire economic cycle. Bonds generate the best total returns of any hedging strategy and are also income-producing assets, unlike gold.

EPD Balanced Portfolio Since 2010 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

This model portfolio is rebalanced annually, and so EPD is very close to 10% of the portfolio most of the time. Yet even with such heavy exposure to one badly beaten-down blue-chip, it managed to outperform a standard 60/40 stock/bond portfolio over the past decade.

Note that, despite having 10% more exposure to volatile equities, it delivered 0.7% superior annual returns with basically the same amount of annual volatility. It therefore delivered an 11% superior reward/risk ratio, with excess total returns/negative volatility.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

And that included the 2011 correction, the last oil crash in 2015, when EPD fell 38%, and the 2018 correction.

Long-term success isn't about avoiding temporary declines but minimizing permanent losses of capital. The No. 1 way that investors lose money is by panic selling or improper asset allocation.

(Sources: Lance Roberts, Dalbar)

When I talk about "safe" companies you can buy, I'm referring to their fundamental quality: Their dividend safety, balance sheet, and asset and management quality.

And you need to do so imagining that a bear market might happen the very next day. Because you just never know – as we’re learning the hard way.

The average bear market lasts three years measured from market peak to market peak. And crashes of 40% or more can last as long as seven.

So don’t put cash to work unless you have more still saved up for a rainy day, even with a stellar stock like EPD

Bottom Line: Enterprise Products Is One of the Best Ultra-Yielders on Earth Right Now, But Only If You Own It in The Right Portfolio

I share the frustration of all EPD investors who have suffered through a six-year bear market that’s likely to last several more.

The black swan events that are COVID-19 and the OPEC-Russia price war threaten to create the worst oil crash in history, with crude potentially plunging to once unimaginable levels.

Even so, there’s no stronger midstream name in the world better prepared to ride out this perfect storm with minimal risk to its very safe 13% yield.

EPD is now trading at such an absurdly low valuation that its margin of safety is sky-high for long-term investors who own it as part of a diversified and properly risk-managed portfolio.

Even if it doesn't grow at all, this stock is likely to deliver close to 17% CAGR long-term total returns, as long as you can stomach the kind of gut-wrenching volatility that might be coming in the next few months.

This is where a properly designed portfolio is crucial to being able to sleep well at night. Whatever you do, remain calm and disciplined no matter that Wall Street is literally going mad about even the highest-quality midstream names around.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.