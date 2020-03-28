Public Storage E Preferred: Defensive 5%-Plus Yield In A Defensive Industry

PSA just got an analyst upgrade this week for its defensive qualities in recessions and its strong balance sheet.

The PSA-E preferred continues to outperform the market in this pullback.

Public Storage (PSA) is the biggest self storage REIT in the market, with a market cap of ~$39B. PSA acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. As of 12/31/19, it had:

1. Interests in 2,483 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 169 million net rentable square feet in the United States.

2. An approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 234 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

3. An approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB), which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at 12/31/19. Its headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Looking back at all of the pullbacks since Q4 2018 shows that PSA-E outperformed the DJIA and the S&P 500 in all of the recent pullbacks since Q4 2018.

Q4 '18 was actually its worst pullback performance, down -15.37%, but it still outperformed the DJIA, which was down -18.9%, and the S&P, which fell -20.34%. The reason that PSA-E fell that much was that the Fed was raising rates in Q4 '18, which is seen a negative factor for REITs.

However, once the Fed's rate trajectory reversed, PSA-E proved to be even more resilient vs. the market.

As of Friday afternoon, 3/27/20, the market had fallen -24.78% since 2/20/20, but PSA had only declined by ~half that amount, -12.19%:

Preferred Shares Profile:

Like other preferreds, the ticker for these shares vary with each financial website: Seeking Alpha uses (NYSE:PSA.PE), GoogleFinance uses PSA-E, Schwab uses PSApE, etc. The market still can't seem to agree on standard preferred tickers.

These are cumulative shares, meaning that PSA must pay you for any skipped dividends before they pay common dividends. They also rank senior to common shares in a liquidation scenario.

Preferred Dividends:

At $22.69, PSA-E yields 5.4%, which isn't the most attractive yield available in the market these days, but, given these shares' defensive track record, we're happy to own them in these turbulent times.

They go ex-dividend next on ~6/11/20. The dividend schedule is March/June/September/December.

Investors get a 1099 at tax time. However, REIT dividends aren't eligible for the 15% - 20% tax rate.

There are six dividends left before the 10/14/2021 call date. The breakeven is $20.85 after dividends, and the annualized return is 11.79%, at a $22.69 cost, if the shares are redeemed by Public Storage on 10/14/21.

PSA actually did redeem $32.69M worth of preferred shares in 2019, so it's possible that they might redeem these shares, if they're able to float new lower-yielding ones.

Preferred Dividend Coverage:

As a REIT, PSA uses Funds From Operations, FFO, and Funds Available for Distribution, FAD, as its two dividend coverage metrics. We also added in a net income/preferred payout ratio, which is very conservative, at 15.92%.

The FFO payout ratio is even stronger, at 11.39%, while the FAD ratio was 14.32% in 2019:

The other way of illustrating the dividend sustainability is via coverage factor ratios, which just flip the inputs. The FFO coverage factor is 7.6X, and the FAD factor is similar, at 6.98X:

Earnings:

PSA's earnings growth was stunted in 2019, with net income down -10.83%, due primarily to $183.1 million in aggregate gains for Shurgard’s initial public offering, the sale of a facility in West London to Shurgard in October 2018, and a $32.7 million allocation to preferred shareholders associated with the preferred share redemption activities in 2019.

FFO was up slightly, 1.34%, in 2019, while FAD was down -1.46%. Revenue per available facility was ~flat, while FFO/share grew 1.24%.

In 2019, PSA acquired 44 self-storage facilities and one commercial facility (3,133,000 net rentable SF of storage space and 46,000 net rentable SF of commercial space), for a total cost of $439.6M, consisting of $437.8M in cash and the assumption of $1.8M in mortgage notes.

They also completed development and redevelopment activities costing $379.1M during 2019, adding 3.7million net rentable SF of self-storage space.

The bear case vs. self storage REITs is that there has been overbuilding in this industry. One big factor in PSA's favor is that it's a market leader, with economies of scale.

Analyst Upgrade:

A Bank Of America analyst just upgraded PSA this week, saying that "Self-Storage REIT companies offer investors exposure to a "relatively defensive sector" within the broader real estate segment for multiple reasons, including:

-Demand for storage space is mostly sticky during recessions and higher during more severe recessions.

-Existing users will stay in place so occupancy rates will remain stable and offer cash flow and stability.

"Public Storage boasts "ample" liquidity along with "minimal" debt, which makes it well-positioned to operate throughout any downturn. Specifically, the company has $400 million in cash on hand with minimal debt obligations in 2020."

Financials:

Another factor in PSA's favor is its strong balance sheet. Its debt/equity is much lower than industry averages, while its interest coverage is very strong. Its profitability ratios are also much higher than industry averages.

Debt:

PSA's first major debt maturity isn't until 2022, which gives management ample time to refinance. Its debt is rated A3 and BBB+, investment grade, by Moody's and S&P.

(Source: PSA site)

Summary:

We rate the PSA-E preferred shares as a buy, based upon their attractive, well-covered yield, their defensive characteristics, and the defensive nature of the self storage industry.

All tables by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, except where noted otherwise.

