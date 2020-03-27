Brave Investors Can Buy Peyto

Peyto has never had an unprofitable year and now trades at less than two times net income after taxes.

All data in this article are Canadian dollars. I have been a fan of Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF) all the way down from $20 to $2 a share, buying more all the way down. The company has a massive resource base and adds production for about $12,000 per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (BOE, gas carried at 6.1 Mcf per BOE). Darren Gee is one of the best operators in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB) in my opinion, and Peyto should weather this storm well.

Never had an unprofitable year - Trades at less than two times NI after taxes

Here is Peyto's net income after tax for the past 4 years. With a market capitalization of about $200,000,000 today, Peyto trades at less than two times net income.

2019 Net Income $133,495,000 2018 Net Income $129,110,000 2017 Net Income $176,515,000 2016 Net Income $112,348,000

Peyto is primarily a natural gas producer

86% of Peyto's production is natural gas with liquids making up the balance. While oil prices are under pressure, natural gas is less sensitive to world prices with home heating and electricity generation demand the primary markets.

Lowest cost in the industry

With cash costs of $0.95/Mcf ($5.80 per BOE), Peyto has industry-leading economics, generating positive cash flows even at very low prices.

Source: Peyto

Canadian gas prices have held up

While U.S. gas prices have come under pressure, the lower Canadian dollar and favourable terms of trade have kept Canadian gas prices firm - e.g. AECO gas price.

AECO natural gas price in 2020 has been well ahead of 2019. Peyto sells most of its natural gas at the AECO Hub.

$1.1 billion debt needs to be managed

Peyto has no near-term maturities and is unlikely to default. Peyto also has 100% owned infrastructure which could be sold to one of the intermediate utilities like Pembina (PBA) or AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF). Peyto estimates the value of its infrastructure assets approximates $1.4 billion or $8.42 per Peyto share.

Charts from Peyto 2020 presentation

The sharply lower global oil prices have seen many companies cut their drilling budgets for 2020, including many U.S. shale producers, with the daily announcement of cuts in capital plans seeming to be the norm. A by-product of lower oil drilling is a fall in associated gas production. Associated gas is the gas produced from an oil well and comprises about 37% of U.S. gas output according to EIA. Associated gas per EIA:

A fall in natural gas production has the potential to tighten gas markets materially, particularly if 2020 brings a cold winter. The EIA foresees stronger prices for natural gas throughout this year according to the Short-Term Energy Outlook.

In my view, natural gas prices are likely to go sideways in Canada until the fall when the declining associated gas output in the United States and Canada collides with seasonal demand which is when I expect prices to rise modestly. Canadian demand will grow with the start-up of petrochemical facilities under construction in Alberta, continued conversion from coal to gas, and the Kitimat LNG plant which is expected to start up in 2025.

Summary

Peyto is a high-risk high return investment at today's prices. The high risk derives from the debt levels which could become problematic if low commodity prices persist for an extended time frame leaving management with the option of divesting infrastructure assets, something management would be reluctant to do given the contribution owned infrastructure makes to Peyto's low costs. Peyto is a high return investment if natural gas prices form materially. I estimate a 25-cent increase in gas prices per million BTU would add $150 million to Peyto earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEYUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.