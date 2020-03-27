Radcom: Worth Revisiting, In This Volatile Market

$69.3 million, or $4.95 per share, sit on RDCM balance sheet (no debt). An interesting, and proven, NFV player may now be bought for less than one time revenues.

Good visibility into 2020 and current customers' engagements should allow the company to weather the storm. We assume the company will not burn much cash, if any, in 2020.

Radcom has been hit by the recent market turmoil. We see an attractive entry point for patient investors.

Background

Radcom (RDCM) is a leading provider of NFV [network functions virtualization] and 5G-ready service assurance, cloud-native network intelligence solutions.

Since 2016, the company has developed a key partnership with AT&T (T), the first CSP [communication service provider] launching a full NFV eco-system.

RDCM believes that most of the industry's leading CSPs will have to transform their network to NFV, and forecasts a $2.7b market opportunity for automated service assurance solutions.

Since the start of the AT&T partnership, the company has failed to transform interest for its solutions into new business, although it recently landed two interesting customers: VimpelCom, a subsidiary of VEON Ltd. (VEON) and Rakuten Mobile (OTCPK:RKUNY).

For the purpose of this article, it is not really essential to discuss Radcom's past performance or even if the company will reach its forecasted 2020/20121 growth rates - actually, we expect that the sales cycle, that already requires a lengthy evaluation process, may even become longer in this business climate.

Our interest in this name, in light of the recent market turbulence, is motivated by the low EV [enterprise value] reached by the company, and given the expected predictability of most of its revenues, linked to key customers like AT&T, VimpelCom and Rakuten Mobile, which are under multi-year agreements, in a recurring revenue, subscription-like fashion.

A quick look at some metrics

Radcom reported revenues of $33 million in 2019, and forecasted an increase of 11% at the mid-point of 2020 guidance:

It is also interesting to notice that revenues in Q1 2019 were relatively low compared to the other quarters of last year: in other words, we see a limited possibility that the company will experience a negative Y/Y comparison when releasing Q1 2020 results.

As anticipated, most of the attractiveness of this name is represented by the low valuation reached by the whole company, in today's volatile market, once you deduct cash.

Radcom's last capital raise was for about $30 million in October 2017, at a share price of $19.50.

The following chart represents cash on hand at December 31st, 2019:

At its recently reached 52-week low share price of $5.23, RDCM EV was roughly $4 million - giving the company basically no value for its products and solutions (we rounded up the number of outstanding shares to 14 million).

A subscription-like, recurring revenue business model

We estimate that a large portion of Radcom revenues derives from four major customers only:

Eyal Harari - Radcom CEO During 2019 … we expanded our customer base into new markets by adding VimpelCom and Rakuten Mobile and maintain[ed] strong relationship with our current customers, including AT&T and Globe.

RDCM Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript, edited for clarity

While a strong customer concentration is usually perceived as a negative by investors, in this case it simplifies the process of evaluating the risks associated with future revenues.

We believe that these four customers will unlikely go out of business, even in this uncertain climate, and that the risks of them trying to renegotiate the contracts, due to RDCM very specific offering, are limited.

Here are a few comments about the predictability of future revenues:

Eyal Harari - Radcom CEO I think I would start with a summary of what we did in 2019 in terms of customer wins. And as you'll recall, we extended our Logos with two new Tier-1 accounts. And this, mixed with a strategy to go into a multi-year contract, give us very good visibility into 2020. We started the year with a significant revenue in our backlog. And this give us good confidence that we could meet this guidance. Most of the revenue is based on our existing installed base and by that gives us precise visibility. The revenue and business model we have with Rakuten is not based on milestones but it's more like a subscription. So we are not reliable on any milestones. Most of our contracts are multi-years in a scale of three to four to five years. Most of them are not ending in 2020. I would say that Rakuten was just announced, VEON was just announced and AT&T just we announced like that with for multi-year give us a lot of confidence for 2020.

RDCM Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript, edited for clarity

Conclusion

While we tried to lay out a rational approach to this trade, we realize that it is a bit of a bet: if the company ever succeeds, even partially, in delivering on its vision, i.e. becoming a prominent supplier of 5G-ready service assurance, cloud-native network intelligence solutions to most CSPs, we will certainly look back at today's prices as very attractive entry points, especially considering that any increase in revenues from this level should positively impact the bottom line.

RDCM's strong cash position should limit the downside of the trade.

There are obviously some risks associated with this gamble, although we believe that a large portion of 2020 revenues are already contracted.

We have briefly underlined the dangers associated with the presence of a limited number of customers that represent a large part of revenues - four key clients only, in RDCM case.

Radcom's two largest customers accounted for approximately 66% of revenues in fiscal 2018 and 78% in fiscal 2017. We expect RDCM's four main customers to represent in excess of 80% of revenues in 2020.

High customer concentration is usually associated with several risks, like:

a single customer loss can devastate revenue, profit and cash flow

key customers usually hold pricing and negotiating leverage, which may translate into decreasing revenue

However, at this specific stage, we see also some benefits from RDCM's customer concentration:

RDCM's strategy to develop long-term relationships with these large customers

Having established subscription-like, recurring revenue streams.

To summarize, Radcom may represent one of those rare occasions where it's OK to have just four eggs in your basket, as long as these key customers are contracted for the next few years and look capable to weather this downturn.

This situation also makes it easier for investors to follow the story and do their due diligence.

RDCM is quite an illiquid name, with an average of roughly 15,000 shares traded each day.

Illiquidity is usually associated with large spreads between bid and ask, and the possibility, when investors are looking to sell quickly, to experience larger losses, due to the lack of depth of the market.

However, in this case we are trying to use illiquidity in our favor, as buyers.

While it may be difficult to build a large position with such a thinly traded name, illiquidity may work positively for private investors willing to put a low price buy-order in, that might be fulfilled, if/when the market continues to experience high volatility.

RDCM could also decide to use its relatively large amount of cash for acquisitions - and the scenario would obviously change completely from the one we tried to envision.

While today's financial turmoil could allow the company to strike a good deal, we indicated RDCM's strong cash position as a plus that should limit the downside of the trade.

Re-evaluating RDCM post-acquisition would obviously require additional due diligence.

On the other hand, we see an acquisition of the company as hardly likely, at this level, as it would basically mean giving away the company, and its accumulated R&D, almost for free.

