What To Do After Universal Display's V-Shaped Recovery

After markets sold off sharply in the last month, the selling momentum took Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) shares down with it. The stock peaked at $220 in 2020 but fell to as low as $110. At a recent valuation of nearly 50 times earnings, is the stock still too relatively expensive? Investors may examine Universal Display's most recent fourth-quarter report. Understandably, the past strong results do not suggest that the upside will continue in the near-term. The disturbing spread of COVID-19 and the lockdown in over a quarter of the globe is disrupting nearly every sector. OLED is no exception.

So, investors who have a long-term investment horizon may look at OLED's prospects when business returns to normal.

OLED's relative performance compared to the Nasdaq:

OLED reported net income of $158 million, or $2.92 per diluted share. The company benefited from OLEDs proliferating in a wide variety of products. This includes wearables, TVs, and smartphones. Its total addressable market is expanding, too. Automotive and the IT markets suggest growing sales in the foreseeable future. To prepare itself for the increased demand, the company forecasts an increase in its OLED square meter capacity by 50% in the next two years. The bad news is that on its conference call, the company said "that the novel coronavirus will impact the OLED ecosystem and the consumer electronics industry and in turn impact customer purchases of our OLED materials."

Based on what it knew over a month ago, on Feb. 20, OLED expected a $40-50 million negative impact on revenue for the full year. The US-China trade war resulted in an emitter return that will cut up to $25 million in its Q1/2020 revenue.

Growth Opportunity

Universal Display is in a strong position to expand its product roadmap across many markets. It is working closely with customers to develop OLED displays, no matter the customer product size. For example, the company is developing foldable, comfortable, and rollable plastic form factors for the consumer electronics market.

Having many Chinese customers may benefit Universal Display at this point. The country is slowly ending the harsh quarantine from city to city, as infection rates slowed considerably. Customers who delayed purchases may re-start orders. Still, management estimated a headwind of up to 10% in its business for 2020. The 4G to 5G smartphone refresh is another potential positive catalyst. And although only the very high-end phones may use some of the company's novel display solutions, it will still lift the company's bottom line.

Valuation

Universal Display stock scores poorly in the valuation metric

The exceptionally strong growth ahead justifies the low valuation score relative to the S&P 500. Despite the stock trading at double the price to free cash flow of the S&P 500, sales will grow by almost four times faster:

If management issues a downside outlook in the near-term, then OLED's EPS may grow below the expected 55.6% for next year. Still, the company's strong gross margins and return on invested capital are favorable. Investors may get rewarded holding this stock over that of, say Ambarella (AMBA) or Enphase Energy (ENPH). To Enphase's credit, the stock already nearly tripled in the last year.

On Wall Street, analysts have a $171 price target, which implies a 1-year return of 26% (per tipranks). Conversely, on simplywall.st, the stock's fair value based on future cash flow is $127.50. If investors assume revenue growth falling year-on-year this year but growing by at least 30% over the next four years, then, according to finbox.io, the stock is fairly valued.

Investors need not buy OLED stock after the v-shaped bounce sent the stock 17% higher. The macro uncertainty may limit the stock's recovery. And even though this stock is not yet on the DIY top holding radar, it is on my watchlist.

