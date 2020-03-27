Retail Opportunities Income Corporation Is A Play On West Coast Shopping Center Real Estate

Retail Opportunities Income Corporation (ROIC) is a small-cap shopping center REIT that isn’t likely to have come on your radar. In fact, there hasn’t been much coverage of the ticker on this site in recent years. ROIC has reported strong SS NOI growth in recent years, though I explain why it may be deceiving. With shares now yielding 8.5%, ROIC looks like a steal in light of its strong balance sheet. I rate shares a buy.

Grocery Anchored Real Estate On The West Coast

ROIC owns 88 shopping centers exclusively on the West Coast, an area it has solely focused on for 25 years.

(2020 Presentation)

ROIC stands far ahead of peers with 96% of their portfolio being grocery-anchored.

(2020 Presentation)

In the current environment, such a distinction is important as grocery stores appear to be among the few industries still minting money. ROIC has reported very strong results over the past five years. Strong leasing spreads have led to extremely strong SS NOI growth:

(2020 Presentation)

I have found in analyzing shopping center REITs that same-center NOI trends can be deceiving. If you looked at the above chart, you’d think that ROIC was one of the highest quality investments around. The problem is that the pool of same store properties has changed every year, making it hard to judge the value of the metric. As we can see below, ROIC has aggressively increased the size of their portfolio at a 20% compounded annual growth rate:

(Chart by Best of Breed, data from supplementals)

Clearly, ROIC has been empire building. Has the SS NOI growth translated to FFO per share growth? In 2019, ROIC saw FFO per share decline slightly from $1.14 to $1.10. In fact, when looking at the past 6 years, we can see that FFO per share has been very volatile and at the very least has not grown at a consistent pace:

(Chart by Best of Breed, data from supplementals)

Dividends did grow consistently, although recently the dividend increases have been very modest. What does this all mean? The lack of material FFO per share growth in spite of “SS NOI growth” suggests to me that the acquisition activity has not been done in the most accretive way. It is too difficult to judge if ROIC has been improving the quality of their portfolio, as the company has not disclosed any metrics that would lend to such conclusions. As a result, my strategy with an investment in ROIC has been to wait for a high enough dividend yield to compensate for the murkiness in consistent growth. The recent selloff has finally made such a buying opportunity appear.

Balance Sheet

ROIC has an investment grade balance sheet rated BBB or equivalent.

(2020 Presentation)

Debt to EBITDA stood at around 7 times at year end, ranking among the highest in the sector. I view that to be a manageable leverage profile though I’d prefer it to be below 6.5 times. The most important thing to note is ROIC’s minimal debt maturing in 2020 and 2021. At year end 2019, ROIC had $680 million available under its line of credit which will mature in 2021. ROIC appears to have adequate liquidity to survive the current volatile environment.

Valuation And Price Target

ROIC trades at 8 times trailing FFO and an 8.5% dividend yield. I foresee ROIC growing cash flows and its dividend at a 2-5% long term growth rate. Shares appear too cheap - my 12 month fair value estimate is $13, representing a 6% yield. If ROIC is able to reduce leverage down to 6 times EBITDA and show consistent FFO growth, then shares may even rise to a 4-5% yield. Shares have 50% total return upside to a 6% yield.

Risks

ROIC’s tenants may likely request rent concessions. Aside from grocery stores, the vast majority of ROIC’s tenant base is likely shut down and may continue to be indefinitely for as long as the coronavirus is not yet under control. ROIC may see pressured results in 2020 if it is forced to reduce rents for the year.

ROIC may not be able to raise rents so aggressively in the future. Their strong results in the past five years appear to be on the high end of their peer group, which may suggest a prevalence of high mark to market spreads in the past. ROIC may have to aggressively recycle their portfolio in order to find other properties with high mark to market spreads - leading to more of the volatile FFO/share growth mentioned in this article.

ROIC may cut their dividend to preserve liquidity. I don’t see a dividend cut as impacting long term shareholder value, but many investors may think otherwise, leading to extreme volatility following such an announcement.

Conclusion

ROIC is an interesting small-cap REIT which yields an outsized 8.5%. With adequate liquidity to handle near term maturities, I rate shares a buy.

