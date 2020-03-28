TFLO: Floating Rate Treasuries Could Be The Answer For Your Portfolio Cash Needs

Floating rate Treasuries eliminate most interest rate risk and carry the backing of the full faith and credit of the U.S. government.

Even prime money market funds, which invest in commercial paper, could be at risk for downgrades and defaults.

With the corporate bond market showing significant signs of strain, it's time to protect the cash positions in your portfolio.

Investment Thesis

Investors continue to abandon almost all forms of credit risk in their portfolios. Even investment-grade bonds are getting hammered as investors reprice risk and begin realizing the inherent risks involved in debt-loaded balance sheets.

Even the money market funds that invest in ultra-short term corporate debt and commercial paper are susceptible to this credit risk. Floating rate Treasuries could be among the safest places for your cash right now.

Background

It shouldn't be surprising that the corporate bond market is starting to implode. Companies have been over-leveraging themselves for years, and a lack of genuine organic earnings growth to show for it has left many companies with less than healthy balance sheets. The incredibly thin credit spreads that made corporate bonds, especially junk bonds, a bad investment option before the coronavirus scare look even worse now.

Data by YCharts

Spreads across all ends of the credit spectrum have shot through the roof, sending even the highest quality corporate bond ETFs to significant losses.

But I'm not as worried about what's going on in the longer-end of the curve. I'm worried more about what could happen on the short end, specifically, the ultra-short end of the curve.

In the recent past, I've suggested both the iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) and the PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINT) as quasi-cash alternatives. Under normal market conditions, those would be good recommendations, but the past month has been nothing but normal. With investors abandoning corporate bonds of all maturities and credit qualities, even the shortest-term safest corporates posted significant losses.

Data by YCharts

The Fed stepping in with unlimited QE likely helps put a floor under the corporate bond market, but the risks in many corporate bond ETFs have been exposed.

The rising risk of both downgrades and defaults in the corporate debt universe will bleed all the way down to the commercial paper-laden money market fund industry. Prime money market funds, which often make liberal use of commercial paper, bankers acceptances, certificates of deposit, and other short-term debt instruments that may or may not be backed by the government or FDIC insurance, are becoming more and more strained in recent weeks. Debt quality is looking progressively weaker as the global economy shuts down, while retail investors are exiting prime money market funds in droves as they grow increasingly concerned about default risk.

Source: ICI.net

Clearly, investors are becoming leery of risk in any form. That's why ultra-short term Treasuries are the best bet for safety right now.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) combines the best of two worlds - interest rate risk protection and credit quality risk protection. While an investment in NEAR or MINT could produce an annualized yield that is some 150 basis points higher than you might find in T-bills, the current environment is rewarding safety above all else.

Why Floating Rate Treasuries?

The logical comparison for TFLO is the iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV), the fund that invests solely in T-bills. The risk and yield profiles of both funds are very similar, but my current preference for TFLO is based on where the yield curve is currently and where I believe it's going.

The Fed instituting unlimited QE is obviously designed to counter the effects of the coronavirus, but it also seems likely that it never gets unwound. They tried that in 2018, and we know how that turned out. Whether it turns out to be weeks or months, the coronavirus will eventually run its course, and the U.S. economy will finally begin returning back to normal.

But the trillions in stimulus from both the Fed and the government will already be out in the world. When Americans begin returning to work and the quarantines are finally lifted, consumers will soon begin feeling more comfortable about discretionary spending again. Supported by so much liquidity, the growing demand for consumer goods will eventually start showing up in higher prices. Higher prices lead to higher inflation and higher inflation leads to higher interest rates.

I prefer floaters to fixed rate instruments so their rates can be constantly reset, and they can help limit investor exposure to share price declines. Granted, the risk of share price declines in T-bills is already limited, but floating rate Treasuries add an extra layer of protection.

Overview

First launched back in 2014, quickly following the initial issuance of floating rate Treasuries, TFLO invests in a portfolio of short-term notes whose rates are reset daily according to the latest 3-month T-bill auction (which occurs on roughly a weekly basis). These notes come with a stated 2-year maturity, which you'll see in the current composition of the fund.

Source: iShares

The floating rate nature of these bonds takes the effective duration of the portfolio to near zero.

Source: iShares

The latest 30-day yield of 0.88% is likely overstated since short-term Treasury rates have plunged in recent days. In reality, the current yield will probably soon be fairly close to 0%. As we've discovered, unfortunately, in the ultra-short term corporate bond market, investors may not be best served by trying to improve their portfolio yields. They may be better off focusing on principal protection.

From a risk standpoint, floating rate Treasuries look and behave a lot like 1-3 month T-bills.

Data by YCharts

Although the chart above might make it look like there's a noticeable difference in risk between TFLO and SHV, it's really pretty minor. Over the past two years, TFLO was only slightly more risky, but they're now virtually identical. Before the market volatility over the past month made the ETF market a little wonky, TFLO and SHV moved in nearly perfect correlation with each other.

But that modest bit of added risk has, historically, been rewarded. Over its history, TFLO has managed to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns.

Conclusion

The breakdown in the corporate bond market, as evidenced by the abnormal declines in the ultra-short term debt held by both NEAR and MINT, has emphasized investors' desire for safety over the attempt to obtain higher yields. In the near term, that should lead risk-averse folks to steer clear of corporate bonds and towards short-term Treasuries.

To choose between floating rate Treasuries, represented by TFLO, and short-term T-bills, represented by SHV, is admittedly splitting hairs to some degree, but I believe there is reason to prefer one over the other.

With inflation likely to rise over the next year due to the flood of cheap Fed stimulus, I expect interest rates to be on the rise in the second half of 2020. That puts downward price pressure on virtually all fixed-rate debt. The Treasuries held by TFLO reset frequently enough that duration risk is almost entirely taken out of the equation.

If you're looking for both interest rate risk protection and ultra-high quality bonds in your portfolio, it's difficult to find a much better option than TFLO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.