Micron Technology: Definitely A Buy After Weakest Quarter Earnings Release

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) has released earnings today with a bit of positive surprise. It beats both earnings and revenue estimates. Right after that, its share price jumped by more than 5%. We had expected the second quarter to be a weak quarter, as the second quarter is seasonally the weakest quarter of the year in this memory & storage industry. In the next two quarters, we anticipate more good things, improving operating performance. We remain of the opinion that Micron is a good buy to ride the upcycle in this industry.

Second quarter beating estimates despite COVID-19

In the second quarter, Micron generated $4.8 billion in revenue, beating the analysts' estimate by $110 million. EPS came in at $0.36, exceeding estimates by $0.08. It was a quite solid quarter for the company, in spite of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In the second quarter, DRAM revenue was $3.1 billion, or 64% of the total revenue, posting a 26% year-over-year growth. The high year-over-year growth in DRAM revenue resulted from a 20% increase in bit shipments. NAND revenue came in at $1.5 billion, or 32% of the total revenue, a year-over-year growth of 9%. Bit shipments also jumped by more than 20% compared to the same period last year.

COVID-19 pandemic has affected Micron's business in several ways. In the first calendar year, China has taken a hit, experiencing a sharp decline of smartphone and automobile unit sales. The shutdown of Micron's customers' factories in China also created headwinds for the company in the late fiscal second quarter. However, those have been offset by the increasing activities in remote work, e-commerce, and gaming. Along with the surge in work-from-home demand, Micron begins to see more demand for notebooks which are used to support work from home and virtual learning. On Monday, Wuhan officials have reported that it was the fifth day with no new virus cases. Thus, China has defeated the virus, and most of the manufacturing activities in China are returning to full production. We are happy to see Micron's strategy to respond to the crisis, shifting the supply from smartphone to data center markets for both DRAM modules and SSDs.

The 10-year pattern between inventory level and share price

Many investors might worry about the company's sudden rise in inventory level, 134 days, while its 5-year average inventory level is only 97 days. The increase in inventory level was due to two factors: First, Micron's intention to load up raw materials to hedge against supply chain uncertainty because of COVID-19. Second, its NAND inventory is higher to prepare for the ongoing transition to replacement gate within this year.

Source: YCharts

In the past ten years, we see the pattern in Micron's stock price and its inventory level. When the inventory level is high, the stock price is low, and vice versa. High inventory level goes hand-in-hand with the low share price. In the near future, inventory level will decrease, and the stock price will increase. And this cyclical pattern is trending up along with the development of NAND and DRAM new technology and development. Moreover, the current high inventory level will support the smooth transition to replacement gate in NAND category. Micron estimates that replacement gate will account for a large portion of its total NAND supply in 2020.

Increasing R&D investment to lead industry innovations

To maintain the leadership position in this industry, Micron has kept investing in Research & Development for more advanced products which have higher performance. The R&D expenses have been going up continuously. Compared to its peers, including Western Digital (WDC) and Seagate Technology (STX), Micron started off from the lowest base but now has the highest amount of R&D expenses among the three.

Source: YCharts

The results from increasing R&D investment have been quite satisfactory. Micron is the only company in the industry that has NAND, DRAM, and 3D XPoint technologies. Its first 3D XPoint product, X100, is currently the fastest storage device in the world. Just several weeks ago, Micron has inked a new 3D XPoint memory wafer supply agreement with Intel (INTC). After the partnership between Intel and Micron has ended in 2019, Micron is the only company for 3D XPoint memory solution. The wafer supply deal shows that the demand for 3D XPoint is quite high, so Intel needs capacity to produce it, and Micron is the only obvious choice.

Another new development is its new LP5-DRAM products. They are used for mobile phones, making the battery life longer and have higher performance in image processing. Xiaomi (XI) (OTCPK:XIACF) (OTCPK:XIACY) is among Micron's main customers to use Micron's LP5 in its 5G Mi 10 smartphones.

The rising adoption of Xiaomi 5G mobile phones and the 3D XPoint wafer supply agreement with Intel will certainly lead to further success, bringing growing cash flow for Micron in the near future.

Conclusion

Micron is entering the upcycle in the memory & storage industry. The second quarter, a usual weakest quarter of the year, has beaten estimates, which fuels more optimism for the business for the rest of the year. With the continuous investment in R&D and the unique position of having all NAND, DRAM, and 3D XPoint technologies, Micron will keep delivering better and more advanced products to meet with growing customers' demands. At only 5x EV/EBITDA valuation, we consider Micron to be a good stock for long-term investors now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.