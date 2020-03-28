NIO Ltd.: The Expected And Unexpected

NIO has secured several rounds of external funding in the past two months, as well as a collaboration agreement with the Hefei municipal government.

Investment Thesis

NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) has secured several rounds of external funding in the past two months, as well as a collaboration agreement with the Hefei municipal government. Together with the consistent cost efficiency improvement, we are optimistic about NIO's long-term development.

Financial Updates

First, let's take a look at the updated financial results for NIO. Based on the Q4 release and first two months of the delivery updates (here and here), we updated our records of NIO's business operations as below:

Chart: NIO's Productions and Revenue Updates

Source: Author's Summary

As compared to our last update, the actual total revenue for Q4 was slightly lower ($409MM vs $443MM as we predicted). We believe this was caused by the fact that the unit price of vehicles sold in this quarter was lower than before. This was also confirmed by the management when asked why the gross profit margin only improved moderately:

the sales volume increased in the fourth quarter but the gross margin only improved slightly. The main reason is about the product mix. We sold all ES6 base version in the fourth quarter. So the selling price is a little bit lower.

As for the cost structures, we believe most of the items were going as we expected:

Chart: NIO's Q4 Expenses Updates

Source: Author's Summary

Although the gross margin is still negative (-8.9%), the cost efficiency has largely improved. SG&A expenses decreased to 54%, and R&D costs to 36%. Both of the items are at a historical low level. Another thing to note here is that there has been a "one-off expense" in Q4, due to the business restructuring, which essentially cut NIO's employees from 10,000 to 7,000. According to the management, that "one-off expense" was around RMB 400MM, or equivalent to $60 MM in the SG&A expenses. We should be looking at a lower than 40% SG&A expenses ratio after that is excluded.

We have to say that there is still a long way to go in terms of profitability, but the cost efficiency improvement is definitely going in the right direction:

During the earnings release, the management stated that they are confident of achieving "double-digit" gross profit margin by Q4 2020. More specifically, the management stated that the manufacturing costs will be reduced by as much as 35% as the unit cost of the battery will decrease significantly.

While the company is working with the Hefei municipal government on financing, the company is "not going to invest to build the R&D center or the manufacturing base in the Hefei municipal city". This means the R&D costs will continue to improve throughout 2020.

Although the "double-digit" gross profit margin is highly unlikely to get NIO to overall profitable by the end of 2020, we are optimistic about the cost efficiency improvement over the long run.

As for the Q1 outlook, we think that's quite aligned with our expectations. February numbers were pretty bad due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but the 3,400-3,600 Q1 outlook means that the management is seeing the rebound in sales numbers. In fact, as mentioned in the earnings call:

Every day we have accumulated some new orders from the users and at this moment we have around 5,000 order backlog. We have been monitoring the supply chain very closely and have seen positive changes every day. We do see the supply chain recovery speeding up since the middle of March.

Chart: NIO's Q1 Sales Projection

Source: Author's Summary

Funding, Funding, and Funding

As released by the company, NIO has RMB1.06 billion (equivalent to $150 MM) in the balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investment as of December 31, 2019. This is aligned with our expectations based on how much NIO has to burn each quarter, as well as its financing activities. There have been a couple of updates on financing side during Q1 so far:

Other than the $100MM convertible notes that we covered in early February, apparently, NIO has secured several other sources in the past two months. According to the earnings call, NIO has "issued $435 MM convertible notes in February and March to several unaffiliated Asia based investment funds". As stated by the management, the private placement has been finished for these offerings. Based on our expectation of NIO's Q1 sales and cost structures, the capital from notes financing can help the company to at least survive through Q2.

On February 25, NIO inked framework agreements with Hefei's city government. The agreement not only signals the collaboration between NIO and Hefei municipal government but has a 10 billion RMB (about $1.5 Billion) fundraising component associated. As explained in the earnings release, NIO plans to establish NIO China headquarters in Hefei and Hefei government plans to provide resources and funding support for the long-term growth of NIO China. However, there has been no definitive agreement signed yet. The latest update on the timeline was "end of April". We are skeptical about whether NIO can get the 10 billion RMB entirely used on its operations and development, but we see a good sign here. With the endorsement of local government, it will be much easier for NIO to get financing and other benefits going forward, just like what Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has got from the Shanghai government.

Valuation

NIO is trading now at around 2.7x P/S, down from nearly 5x from earlier this year. This P/S multiple is 30% lower than Tesla, who is now facing much more challenges than NIO as the impact from the pandemic is still in the early phase in the States. With China entering into recovery mode already, we believe NIO's valuation should gradually pick up in the coming quarters.

Chart: NIO's P/S Ratio

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

The recent sell-off of NIO was caused by concerns about the epidemic and its negative impact on the whole economy. However, we think the numbers delivered in NIO's Q4 earnings are largely aligned with our expectations. With additional funding secured and collaboration with Hefei municipal government, we feel optimistic about NIO's future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.