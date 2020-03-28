Surviving And Thriving During Financial Disasters

Source

Introduction

We are entering a period of crisis that is similar in some ways to the so-called Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918, but also simultaneously similar (in other ways) to the Great Financial Crisis of 2008 (Kevin Wilson, 2020a). The pandemic aspect of the current crisis does not appear so far to be nearly as lethal in its impact on humanity as the 1918 pandemic was (Eric Mack, 2020), but the financial aspect of the current crisis appears to be far worse than the 1918 event and is even comparable in scale perhaps to the Great Financial Crisis (Thomas A. Garrett, 2007; Eduardo Repetto & Phil McInnis, 2020). This disparity in the effects of the current crisis is at least partially due to the aggressive restrictions on human interaction imposed by various state and municipal governments, as well as independent actions taken by businesses to reduce risk. In effect we are sacrificing the economy over the short run in order to minimize the lethality of the pandemic.

We don't really know what will happen as tens of millions of people face substantial or even catastrophic financial hardships due to social distancing-induced furloughs, quarantines, mortality impacts on families, and forced unemployment due to business failures as the pandemic rolls through the economy. It does appear that a sudden stop demand shock is already impacting the US massively, and many are projecting huge increases in unemployment (e.g., Josh Mitchell & Josh Zumbrun, 2020). GDP could shrink enormously (as much as 10% annualized) in the short term, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics; in fact, it supposedly could drop as much as 24% in the short run (i.e., the same amount seen at the bottom of the Great Depression; Chart 1) according to a far more pessimistic analysis by Goldman Sachs (Sam Ro, 2020). This is a shocking analysis, because it took about four years for real GDP to drop by some 27% in 1929-1933. Morgan Stanley economists are even more pessimistic, suggesting that the decline in GDP in 2Q/2020 could reach a colossal -30% for at least one quarter, but with unemployment soaring to 12.8% in the short run, or half the rate seen in the Great Depression (Callum Keown, 2020).

Chart 1: Decline of Real GDP in 1929-1933

Even the mildest forecast (a 10% short-term drop in GDP) would be very damaging, and far worse than the decline during the Great Recession of 2008-2009 (Chart 2). This kind of economic damage will challenge many families in the US. The federal government is likely to eventually approve major legislation (worth $1.7 to $2.0 Trillion) that will attempt to mitigate the damage (cf. Bradford Betz, 2020), but action has been delayed by political bickering over the details. In any event, if the health crisis lasts more than 3-4 more weeks, it is not very likely that even $2 Trillion in federal relief will actually carry us the full distance we need to go to avoid a depression. Indeed, some analysts think it will require as much as $5 Trillion of Federal aid to simply hold the line and perhaps avoid a depression (John Mauldin, 2020). But much help is also on the way from the Federal Reserve, which has just announced (3/23/20) another massive support effort with: 1) an open-ended commitment to "QE" involving purchases of Treasuries, municipal bonds, and asset-backed securities (with bond purchases reaching $625 billion this week alone); 2) a large-scale lending program in support of businesses; and 3) some large-scale ($300 billion) credit facilities (Nick Timiraos, 2020; Jeff Cox, 2020). Many states are also providing various forms of assistance to families and individuals.

Chart 2: Decline of Real GDP in 2007-2009

All of this financial aid is already being distributed or is on the way, and massive efforts to medically contain the pandemic and treat its victims are ongoing and improving rapidly; however, many people may need to survive for two-three months or more without paychecks, and no one is suggesting that federal and state aid will completely offset this lost income for more than a few weeks. So millions of families and individuals are going to have to cope with the situation using their own resources. Many are of course cutting back on spending (Julia Carpenter, 2020). But, something like 59% of all Americans live paycheck-to-paycheck (cf. Katie Brockman, 2019) and have meagre savings, so spending cutbacks will have to be severe for many. What should workers and businesses be doing to survive this crisis financially? I know something about this based on two sets of experiences: 1) my wife and I faced a family financial crisis many years ago due to the sudden loss of my first career (Kevin Wilson, 2016); and 2) I was an experienced financial advisor during the Great Financial Crisis of 2008-2009.

Before discussing what I know or have learned from personal experience and the stories of clients, it might be useful to consider just how important it is to have a good attitude in crisis situations. One of the better examples of this is the story of an Italian-American named A. P. Giannini, who was a banker living in San Francisco when the great earthquake struck in 1906. He had founded his own bank, the Bank of Italy, two years before. The fire that followed the earthquake destroyed much of the city, and people were in great need of assistance. There were few government rescue packages back then, so Giannini set up shop on a plank over two barrels on a street corner, and started lending money to those in need, and also taking deposits and paying out cash withdrawals. He carried his daily supply of cash and coin in a garbage wagon to hide it from potential thieves, but he showed up and made loans and took cash deposits every day. For a few weeks he was almost alone in acting to help rebuild the city, because most bank vaults were still too hot to open without having the sudden temperature change destroy what was inside them (Wikipedia, 2020). By 1923 he had had enough success to merge his bank with the Los Angeles bank known as Bank of America (BAC) and take over as CEO. He soon invented branch banking and the company grew rapidly; the rest is history. Giannini turned his willingness to help and innate business savvy into one of the great companies of the 20th Century.

Surviving the Loss of a First Career in 1992

In 1992 I was laid off from a management position in a small but venerable oil company in the Southwest when crude oil prices collapsed following the first Gulf War. I went from very good income to almost zero in the course of a few months; and the reason it took some time to get to zero earned income was because I had negotiated a safety net (severance package) as part of my employment contract, and that money was in escrow and couldn't be taken from me. In a way, getting laid off in mid-1992 with a severance package was fortunate compared to what other employees went through, because a year later that 30-year old company went under in spite of the cutbacks, and no one else got a severance package. Anyway, my wife and I could see right away that this severance money would be gone in a few months, and a new source of good income to support the family might not be forthcoming. We therefore immediately undertook a review of our requirements and came up with a plan for cutting expenses.

Stacked (Idle) Drilling Rigs in the Southwest During a Cyclical Oil Price Collapse

My wife knew all about financial hardship based on her own experiences before she met me, so she knew what to do and led our efforts to regroup with regard to frugality. It was a very good thing that she took charge of that, because otherwise we would not have survived (in financial terms). I was a doctoral-level geologist (i.e., "impractical" is the polite term my wife applied to my level of financial survival skills) and I had always been highly compensated; that made me a poor practitioner (back then) of frugality, and a person with relatively naive ideas about what to do in a financial crisis. But I did realize that our expenses were "X," but our income would eventually end up at about "X - 80%" even with temporary income from consulting, and there was little prospect of permanently returning to my chosen profession.

My wife started our new budget process by really tightening our collective belts (for me, even now the word "strangulation" still comes to mind when I remember that budget). Everything that wasn't actually needed, as opposed to merely wanted, was cut from our budget with absolute ruthlessness. We had some arguments over this because I was still optimistic and as I said, naive. But my wife made good, practical arguments for her position and spoke with the voice of experience. So no more trips to the mall that could expose us to impulse buying, no more meals at restaurants, no more movies, no more minor league baseball, no more cable TV, no more travel, no more liquor, no expensive purchases at all (like new cars, new appliances, newly published hardcover books, VHS tapes, or birthday presents), and no major repairs to the home (except for basic HVAC, electricity, and plumbing).

We even cut the grass (and watered it) less often, took fewer showers (which were timed to save water), lowered the heat setting to 55 degrees during cold weather, and increased the air conditioning setting to 75 degrees during hot weather. We also simplified our meals, using frugal recipes and ingredients to save money; there were no desserts. No new clothes were bought; instead we went to second-hand clothing stores for cheap clothing if anything was needed. Even our cleaning products were cut back to just vinegar, peroxide, and alcohol, a practice we've continued (for the most part) to this day. There were also no visits to the dentist or to physicians/clinics unless absolutely required; fortunately we were lucky on that one.

However, we were "house poor" and it was slowly killing our finances. Our savings were gone in what seemed like a flash. Although we fought hard to avoid it, we eventually (once the severance money ran out) had to turn to the massive use of credit card debt to stave off absolute ruin. This was out of sheer necessity; in fact my wife was strongly opposed to this, but I was trying to avoid spending down my 401k. Ironically, the 401k eventually went down the tubes anyway to pay off some of the debt when our payments got too high, and also to set aside some liquidity for the move we knew was coming. The use of the 401k money really hurt, because of course there was an enormous cost (the proverbial "haircut") due to taxes on early withdrawals. On the positive side of things however, my wife was able to roll our credit card debt from firm to firm periodically (because low rate offers were received all the time back then), based on our excellent credit ratings. By the way, we maintained our very high credit ratings throughout our long crisis, and that helped a lot.

I had a consulting project that had been on hold for quite some time, but I reactivated it early on, and it gave us a little extra money for about three months. During that time I cast my job search "net" far and wide, but it was a bad time for my profession. I was still focused on trying to resurrect my career however, so I spent many weeks sending out resumes and getting interviewed for academic jobs. Competition was fierce (60% of the world's geologists had been laid off within five years), and it was soon clear that knowing someone (networking) was the only way to get a good position; however, almost everyone I had ever known in the oil business was already gone and either looking for academic or industry work, or changing careers. Academics were generally useless in helping with a position unless you knew them well. In spite of a great resume and a very good track record, I only had a couple of nibbles and one solid offer, and the latter was for a temporary position as a post-doc (researcher) in Canada. We turned down the chance for a certain double move within a three year period, and I kept looking.

But after 134 cumulative rejections, I gave up on my career as a geologist, in what was the most painful decision I've ever made. I eventually decided to regroup entirely and start a new career in the financial services industry, mainly because my Dad had done the same thing very successfully. This was of course for relatively lousy starting pay (far less in real dollars than what I had gotten as a newly minted young graduate geologist in 1979), and I was ill-suited in many respects for such a career. But there was a chance I could eventually qualify for a move to my home state, and I could even end up as a manager at some point, so that became our private little dream. And in fact, a year later we moved back to the Upper Great Lakes, and about a year after that I was promoted to a management position.

When we moved to our Upper Great Lakes job it was a matter of debate whether we should rent or attempt to buy; however, our real estate agent in the Southwest told us we would make a decent profit on the sale of our home, and in fact we did. That gave us the money for a down-payment on a home in the north, but our income was still going to be very low compared to our oil & gas industry days. I drove to my new town up north to check in with my new boss and evaluate the local housing market, which thankfully was very cheap compared to the one we were leaving behind. I then simply sat down with a small-town banker and told him our story, asking him to let us buy a small home based on our very good credit rating and our history of achievement. It helped a little that I still had a small amount of oil royalty income coming in as well. Believe it or not (this was before 2008), he actually did it, and I signed a purchase contract for a cute little house that my wife hadn't even seen (a very dangerous idea, but she agreed by phone on the necessity, and trusted me). It was worth approximately 21% of the value of our beautiful Southwestern home.

Our new little home was way too small for all of our stuff, but we just rented a storage unit for the excess, and then gratefully moved in a few weeks later. Our new home was within walking distance of one of the Great Lakes, something which we greatly desired and were very pleased to have, so down-sizing definitely had some positive aspects to it. Our new home had one very important advantage for us: the monthly payments were so low that we would be able to pay down our massive credit card debt steadily over time. Thus we would be able to repair the damage to our balance sheet and return eventually to our former lifestyle. In fact, within an amazingly short two years, all of that debt was all gone (an achievement we are still proud of to this day). My wife's extreme approach to frugality, my relentless quest for meaningful employment, a helpful banker, and our collective ability to adapt to the situation had saved us. Thus we had escaped almost certain ruin in the Southwest, and my new career in financial services was well-launched. The only recreational activities we had at that time (in our new location) were hikes on the many free trails in state and county parks. Luckily one of our vehicles was paid off around then, which gave us some additional slack. Once I was promoted to management, I was paid for my mileage, which was extensive, and that also gave us a little extra cash.

Surviving and Thriving in the Great Financial Crisis of 2008

I was much more experienced and sophisticated about money by the time the 2008 crisis rolled around. I had completed comprehensive financial plans for many of my advisory clients before the market peaked, and virtually all of my portfolios were at least partially defensive in a relative sense by October 2007 (the market peak). This was because I had already long-since called the oncoming recession (in writing) for my clients, based on the inverted yield curve in 2006 and the housing sector crisis beginning in 2007. I next moved all of my portfolios to a fully defensive (bear market) stance by March 2008, around the time that Bear Stearns failed. My monthly newsletters at that time were full of quotes and citations from such prescient analysts as John Mauldin, David Rosenberg, Gary Shilling, Paul Kasriel, Lacy Hunt, Steve Keen, John Hussman, Peter Schiff, Richard Koo, Nouriel Roubini, and Robert Shiller. Collectively and individually they all warned of what was coming well in advance (cf. Kevin Wilson, 2018). I was fortunate in being able to discern the basic wisdom of their arguments, and also to give credence to their many reports on the detailed financial and economic data indicating a potential crisis.

Hence, by the time Lehman Brothers collapsed, I was so well prepared that I required no further action (that I knew of then) to protect client portfolios, and I executed no trades at all for many weeks in spite of the worsening crisis. I was a bit naive about how catastrophic the draw-down (-54%) would ultimately turn out to be, but I was still anticipating at least a -40% drop, and I was aware that it could potentially be deeper. Instead of my phone ringing off the hook, I received just two calls over the time period of the melt-down, and those were complimentary (due to minimal losses in portfolios). So most of my clients understood what the plan was, and they were well-prepared with regard to their investments, suffering only minor losses in the huge meltdown. However, a few of them faced other problems such as the collapse of the housing sector, the steep decline in revenues from their businesses, or job losses due to the depth and duration of the recession. My advice to them was generally of minor importance (with a couple of exceptions), but what I learned from some of them was interesting and significant. An example of a case where my advice was useful (but not used) comes from my time as a private banker/trust officer well before the crisis, when I was asked by private bank clients to evaluate their imminent purchase of multiple condos in Naples, Florida for investment income.

They were being told by the private bank that they could finance the deal with only 5% down due to their very high family income. I used the standard ratios of financial planning to show them that they were not qualified to do such a massive deal, both because of the low down-payment contemplated and because of their prospective very high debt/income ratio (far above the 35% normally recommended). This gave them pause and they were very upset to hear what I told them, which (unbeknownst to me) directly contradicted what the private banker had told them. The private banker was furious with me of course (bankers are generally transactional in their approach, and especially so at the top of the cycle). I told the private banker that if my actual opinion on a financial planning question wasn't desired, it shouldn't have been requested. I was never going to tell a client to do something that was patently unwise, just to get another deal for the bank. I was dis-invited (by the private banker) from ever seeing the clients again, and they were eventually talked back into doing the deal. Within 18 months this couple was in serious financial trouble, but I left the bank around then so I don't know how badly they were hurt; I assume they lost all of the condos. Naturally this was not good for the bank either. Within three years of that terrible real estate deal the same large bank had suffered an 85% crash in its stock price due to the housing collapse (cf. Chart 1) and its huge risk exposure to Florida and Arizona properties, and it was sold off at a distressed price to an even larger bank. Such are the wages of sin.

Chart 1: The Housing Crisis Hit Especially Hard in 2008

Source

I eventually got to know many of my clients pretty well at my new advisor position, and some of them told me about how they were handling various issues arising from the Great Recession and the Financial Crisis. From these stories I took away several useful lessons. For example, I learned from a brilliant business owner that preparation could yield very good business opportunities in the midst of chaos. He suspected trouble was on the way based on his own observations, and he also accepted my confirmation that it was likely to turn ugly based on national economic data; so he started accumulating cash in 2007. When the collapse arrived, he started buying inventory (cf. Chart 2) with both fists, locking in bargain basement "cost of goods" numbers for his future sales, and thus temporarily improving his margins in a big way. When the crunch was at its deepest, he also reluctantly closed one of his business lines that was unlikely to do well for quite some time, laying off some employees. He later (2011) used some of his newly accumulated capital to start a new and highly profitable line of business. The Great Recession was a great opportunity for this smart business leader, and he didn't let it pass him by.

Chart 2: Business Inventory/Sales Ratio Soared in 2008, Yielding an Opportunity for Those with Cash Surpluses

Source

Another lesson was learned from the story of a client who was an experienced real estate investor. He also independently saw what was coming, and he felt that some of my comments on the economy seemed to confirm his worst fears. He sold many of his largest holdings in 2007. Then he just sat on that money until mid-2009, when he started buying houses for use as rental properties. He got tremendous deals, which allowed his capital investment to generate great cash flows. He also put a fair amount of money into remodeling each home he bought, so he could attract good tenants. Soon he had quite a number of new rental properties just pumping out money, and his net worth was on its way to a very nice jump (cf. Chart 3). I have seen other real estate investors do similar things, and of course the leverage available in real estate makes the net worth increase outstanding over time.

Chart 3: Housing Prices Rebounded Sharply in 2009-2014

Source

A third lesson comes from a client who was involved in the manufacturing industry. He also independently decided in 2007 that a recession was coming, although we also periodically compared notes on the general economy for some confirmation of his conclusions. He had spotted an opportunity to expand his business via acquisitions of some poorly managed competitors for one of his product lines, and he prepared for this by building up his already impressive balance sheet during 2007-early 2008. Once the crisis was upon us, several of his competitors were indeed very badly impacted and were soon in deep trouble, just as he had expected. In 2009 he ended up buying two of them at steep discounts and then consolidating their operations within his company. His overall operating costs actually went down a bit and his already good margins up a bit, permanently. His total productivity also went up permanently (cf. Chart 4), so these were truly strategic acquisitions. Instead of losing business permanently as some did, he actually gained it, and improved his profits into the bargain. This was a masterful display of business savvy and yet another illustration of the old adage that when opportunity knocks, it can pay off very well to answer the door.

Chart 4: Productivity Increased for Some Industries in 2008

Source

Conclusions

In every crisis there are innumerable opportunities that pop up, and those who are ready can greatly improve their net worth and future prospects if they act appropriately in order to profit from that chance. Optimism in the face of adversity is a hallmark of many of the successful stories I've heard over the years from clients and friends. However, sometimes the situation can be so severe on a personal level, that the important thing is nothing less than one's simple survival as a contributing member of society. In all cases it pays to keep your head, develop a plan, and make the decision to do what it takes to succeed. In the current environment, I am seeing many opportunities in the stock markets, just as I did previously in the bond markets (Kevin Wilson, 2019).

As I've already suggested (Kevin Wilson, 2020b), the energy sector looks very good as a value and dividend play. This sector has under-performed very substantially in the present market crash, and for years before that. Energy companies have naturally taken enormous hits, and Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), Chevron Corp. (CVX), ConocoPhillips (COP), BP Amoco PLC (BP), Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE:RDS.B), Total SA (TOT), Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB), and Halliburton Co. (HAL) have all fallen well below their 2008 lows. I don't know exactly where the bottom will turn out to be, but these are bargain prices and they represent the proverbial "Fat Pitch" baseball analogy that Warren Buffett likes to talk about. Those who like to buy low and sell high should swing for the fences at this opportunity. I have already done so myself, because as a long time oil man I know what the cycle will bring, even if I don't really know when it will bring it. Dollar cost-averaging your way into some or all of these names makes sense over the next few weeks or months, based on valuations alone. Relatively high dividends are also attractive, although some of these will be (or have already been) cut back significantly. Even 50% cuts to dividends would still leave many names with very good yields.

I also like the mining and materials sector, which has taken an enormous hit in the current sell-off. For example, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO), a diversified global-scale mining company, has suffered a draw-down of -69%; it is priced below all reasonable valuations of its cash flows or earnings. The large and diversified chemicals firm LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) has suffered a draw-down of -70% from its all-time high and is priced well below meaningful valuations of its long-term cash flows or earnings. The well-run steel maker Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) has suffered a draw-down of -62% from its all-time high; it too is priced far below any reasonable valuation of its cash flows or earnings and is very close to its 2008 low. The large Australian-based mining/oil company known as BHP Group (BHP) (the old Broken Hill Properties) has seen a draw-down of -68%; it too is priced well below any meaningful valuations of its cash flows or earnings.

Right now, it may also make sense (with all the uncertainty, deflationary trends, and negative real rates) to invest some money in a gold fund like the iShares Gold Trust (IAU). It is a gold ETF that may be safer than some, for those who want to hold it for a somewhat longer period of time. But the safest form of gold in the event of a true financial apocalypse is physical gold. Silver (iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)) looks very promising after its recent fall, but that fall was somewhat unexpected, so some caution is likely required until a more positive trend is established.

