RetirementRx: Amid The Meltdown

Introduction

In my 2019 review, I offered a scenario of how a 20% drop in the market would impact the retirement portfolios of two different investors: one who is focused on total return (TR) and one focused on dividend growth (DG). A 20% reduction would precipitate the need for a 20% contribution by the TR investor to make the portfolio whole. For a DG investor, only a quarter of that would be necessary to offset a 5% reduction in dividend income. Besides being a more achievable sum, the DG focused investor is far less likely to panic in the face of a 5% dividend reduction. Now that a >20% loss in the market has transpired and many investors are wondering what will happen next, it seems appropriate to share how I, as a dividend growth investor, am responding and positioning for the months to come. I contend that the dividend growth mindset has indeed allowed me to continue with my plan.

The Impact of Coronavirus on RetirementRx

As of February 8th, excluding 401(k) investments, RetirementRx had a value of just over $300K and a forward dividend of $8,095. However, over the course of February and March, the portfolio lost over 25% ending March 25th at $233K. However, the actual loss was greater than 25% as I was adding funds and making new stock purchases over this period. In total, I added $9,400 of new funds to the portfolio. While these new funds did little to offset the paper losses, as shown in the chart below, purchases of dividend stocks generated a future dividend income.

The dividend growth of the portfolio, represented by the blue shaded region in the chart, increased from $8,095 in early February to a peak of $8,510 by 13th of March before dropping to $8,383 on account of a dividend suspension by Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

With the loss in portfolio value and the dividend suspension, an investor could be spooked and uncertain of his/her next move. An investor who is focused on growing the forward dividend income of his/her portfolio would be encouraged by the ability to grow the future dividend income by ~4% between Feb 8th and March 25th.

Recent Transactions

Below is a snapshot of the purchases made over the period from January 15th to March 25th. I use T to mark the purchases made in my Traditional IRA. All other purchases were made in my taxable brokerage account. In total, I invested ~$9,400 of new funds and used proceeds from paid dividends and position sales to generate the additional ~$300 in future dividend income between Feb 8th and March 25th.

Year Month Day Purchase Sale Option 2020 Jan 15 45 CMCSA @ $46 Jan 30 12 CMCSA @ 44 (T) Feb 13 15 FDX @ $157 Feb 13 13 FDX @$157 (T) Feb 13 20 CMI @ $168 Feb 13 14 CMI @ $168 (T) Feb 28 55 CMCSA @ $39 Mar 05 1 SPY June 30 '20 $260 Put (SPY) @ $8.86 Y Mar 12 66 CMCSA @ $36 Mar 12 14 AFL @ $32 (T) Mar 13 1 SPY June 30 '20 $260 Put (SPY) @ $32.50 Y Mar 13 1 VXX June 19 '20 $42 Put (VXX) @ $8.72 Y Mar 13 28 MDT @ $87 Mar 18 60 of EBIX @ $11

The options purchased and sold are not considered as part of dividend income, but they do impact portfolio value. Admittedly, these are highly speculative trades. While options are not part of my overall strategy, I tend to use options from time-to-time to play what I consider market inefficiencies. My preferred method is to sell covered calls. As you can see here, I bought puts to go temporarily bearish on SPY as I felt the methods of addressing the pandemic were significantly insufficient. Once I noticed the public and leadership starting to properly respect the severity of the disease’s spread, I sold the SPY Put and took a reverse stance towards a bullish recovery by shorting VXX with an OTM Put. I continue to hold this position as I expect volatility to subside by May as we see the effect of physical distancing take shape and we develop new ways of working than minimize the risk of viral resurgence.

RetirementRx Dividend Announcements

In addition to the new investments in the portfolio, there were dividend changes announced by several of the companies. In total, 12 companies raised their dividend resulting in and organic increase of $132 in dividend income. One company, Chatham Lodging REIT, suspended its dividend due to the significant uncertainty in the hotel/lodging industry during the COVID-19 outbreak. This resulted in a loss of $145 in annual dividend income assuming CLDT does not reinstate within next 12 months. Additionally, Williams-Sonoma (WSM) failed to raise its distribution. I fully suspect WSM to bounce back quickly as it is already highly oriented to digital sales. I also think it will benefit from a renewed desire to refurnish the home due to the large amount of time spent at home and the eventual resumption of real estate transactions.

Company Date Dividend Action Effect on Annual Forward Income INTC 24 Jan Raise 4.8% ↑ $9.60 CMCSA 24 Jan Raise 9.5% ↑ $14.24 BLK 29 Jan Raise 10% ↑ $13.20 GILD 2 Feb Raise 7.9% ↑ $25.50 AFL 4 Feb Raise 3.7% ↑ $6.67 MMM 5 Feb Raise 2.1% ↑ $3.72 CSCO 13 Feb Raise 2.9 ↑ $6.72 HD 24 Feb Raise 10.3% ↑ $7.28 TD 27 Feb Raise 6.8% ↑ $28.80 DLR 27 Feb Raise 3.7% ↑ $3.36 ROST 05 Mar Raise 12% ↑ $9.30 GD 06 Mar Raise 7.8% ↑ $3.52 CLDT 17 Mar Suspended Dividend ↓ $145 WSM 20 Mar Unchanged -

Moving Forward

I have no intention to change my investing strategy due to the recent events. I believe a long-term ownership-oriented approach which focuses on dividend growth will be rewarded within the next 12 months. However, I will be making one enhancement to how I monitor the markets. For the foreseeable future, I will be monitoring the dividend announcements of companies within the portfolio more closely than ever before. Dividend policy changes result from a change in the internal financial well-being of a company. I rely on dividend announcements to manage my portfolio as dividend growth is required for me to achieve my dividend income targets. Poor dividend growth performance will lead me to increase the amount of contributions in order to reach my dividend income goal for 2020.

I will not be surprised to see more dividend cuts and freezes this year. Fortunately, there are also a number of high-quality companies whose stocks are trading at good valuations. I may continue my purchases in Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), particularly if I can get a yield of 3% or greater. Comcast has grown its revenue and earnings consistently over the past 10 years, and I fail to see how this company could not return to this trend once the pandemic has subsided. Below is the FAST Graphs for Comcast which shows it is currently trading at a blended PE of 11.89 relative to diluted earnings. This is the lowest valuation in the past 10 years. If you think people will eventually get back to the cinema, sporting events, and theme parks and continue to want internet with flexible TV watching options, buying CMCSA is a no-brainer. If you are looking for more investment options, Chuck Carnevale just released an article highlighting 20 high-quality dividend growers trading at good valuations for long-term investors.

Summary

Dividend growth investing is a sound strategy for retirement planning as it shifts the focus away from market prices and towards sustainable income generation. A dividend growth investing strategy helps investors stay in the market during market downturns like the one we are currently experiencing while encouraging investments at depressed prices. This is exactly what I am doing right and I hope like-minded investors are as well.

Happy Investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.