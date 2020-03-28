Signs Of Life From REITs

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

Bull market or bull trap? U.S. equity markets surged to their best week since 2009, ending the shortest bear market in U.S. history after the successful passage of a massive $2 trillion stimulus package designed to buffer the near-term blow from coronavirus-related economic shutdowns. The gains this week came after investors got their first glimpses into the economic fallout from just several weeks of coronavirus shutdowns, and they weren't pretty. A record 3.3 million Americans filed for initial unemployment claims last week, more than five times the levels seen during the Financial Crisis, with another 3 million claims expected next week, data so ugly that it may indeed force the hand of policymakers and health officials to transition to more precise and targeted economic shutdowns to avoid an even more disastrous and deadly alternative.

(Hoya Capital, Co-Produced with Brad Thomas)

Following declines of nearly 25% over the last two weeks, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) recovered nearly 11% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) clawed back nearly 2,500 points after last week's 4,000 point plunge. After plunging more than 35% over the prior two weeks, the broad-based commercial Real Estate ETF (VNQ) delivered its best week on record, surging more than 16% with all 18 REIT sectors higher by at least 6%. Bouncing back from a violent sell-off that pushed much of the industry to the brink last week, the Mortgage REIT ETF (REM) gained 10.6% after the Federal Reserve jumped in to support liquidity in the mortgage-backed security market.

Don't fight the Fed. The far-healthier action in the corporate bond market over the last week - aided by support from the Federal Reserve - laid the seeds to the equity market rally this week. It was a historically strong week for corporate credit as Investment Grade Bonds (LQD) surged 14.6% while High Yield Bonds (JNK) rose 10.4% while the 10-Year Treasury Yield (IEF) declined by 19 basis points to close at 0.75%. The script was flipped this week among equity sector performance with commercial and residential real estate leading the way while all 11 GICS sectors were higher by at least 6% on the week. Energy prices, however, had another brutal week with Crude Oil (USO) prices dipping another 10%, pushing their YTD declines to nearly 70%.

The gains this week came despite (or perhaps because of) a historic Initial Jobless Claims report Thursday morning which skyrocketed to the highest level on record as broad coronavirus-related economic shutdowns put nearly 3.3 million Americans out of work last week. The 3,283,000 print was nearly 5 times higher than any single-week during the 2008 Financial Crisis as Initial Jobless Claims topped-out at 665,000 in March 2009. Markets rallied immediately after the report and never looked back perhaps on expectations that either a) further stimulus could be expected given the "shockingly high" jobless claims data; or b) that there will be a higher tolerance for transitioning to a more "targeted" shutdown approach to avoid the extreme economic damage and potentially deadlier alternatives from more indiscriminate shutdowns now that U.S. coronavirus testing capabilities are nearing full-force and with promising early results on treatment options.

With another 3 million jobless claims expected next week, and with estimates that the unemployment rate could spike as high as 30% if national economic shutdowns are instituted, the potential economic devastation from these policies could potentially result in an aggregate loss of life several times higher than even worst-case scenario projections from the coronavirus. In a 1997 study published in Reflections on a National Epidemic, Dr. James Gilligan discussed the findings of an econometric model that estimated the incremental loss of life resulting to unemployment. Famously quoted by Brad Pitt's character in The Big Short, Dr. Gilligan found that for every 1% rise in the national unemployment rate, there are approximately 40,000 incremental poverty and despair-related deaths over the following year in the U.S. as a result. As of Friday night, COVID-19 has killed 27,359 people across the globe and 1,696 in the United States according to data from Woldometers.

Signs Of Life From REITs

It was a historically strong week for U.S. real estate-related equities following a brutal two-week sell-off that, at one point, saw nearly half the REIT sector lower by 50% or more over the last month alone. As discussed in our recent special coronavirus crisis report, for real estate, this time should be different compared with the struggles faced by the sector during the financial crisis based on underlying fundamentals as most REITs have been exceedingly conservative in their balance sheet management and strategic decisions in the post-recession period. The market appears to have been slow to realize, but did show signs of correction over the last week. From recent highs last month, REITs are now lower by 29.6% while single-family homebuilders are lower by 39.1% compared to the 25.0% drawdown by the S&P 500.

This week, we published Cheap REITs Get Cheaper, which was a mid-year update on our earlier study that analyzed the "factors" that exhibited persistent outperformance in the REIT sector over the past several decades. In the report, we presented a framework for analyzing these property sectors based on their direct exposure to the anticipated CV-19 effects as well as their general sensitivity to a potential recession and impact from lower interest rates. Within the CV-19 sensitivity chart, we note that while most of the medium-to-high risk categories are shutdown-related, the healthcare and manufactured housing sector ranks higher on the risk chart due to potential health-related risks, as these sectors typically serve an older/elderly demographic group.

The factors that we outlined in Cheap REITs Stay Cheap have been on full-display amid the brutal price action within the REIT sector in early 2020. Consistent with the persistently "winning factors" exhibited by the REIT sector over the last decade discussed in the prior report, higher-yielding, higher-leveraged, and "inexpensive" REITs have plunged nearly twice as much as their lower-yielding, lower-leveraged, and more "expensive" counterparts at the time of the report's publication on Tuesday. While the majority of REITs enter this period of significant uncertainty on solid footing, many of the more highly-levered REITs in the most at-risk property sectors may not make it into 2021 after a historically violent sell-off that has been quicker than that seen during the financial crisis.

After a week that saw utter carnage across the REIT space, nearly two dozen REITs were higher by at least 30% on the week, led by a recovery in the beaten-down gaming/casino, student housing, and hotel REIT sectors including 50%+ gains from RLJ Lodging (RLJ), Apple Hospitality (APLE), and Outfront Media (OUT). Residential REITs also delivered a nice week as investors and analysts digested the potential impacts of the stimulus measures. Apartments and single-family rental REITs rallied as details of the relief package became clear, as it is expected that the combination of direct cash payments from the stimulus package and enhanced unemployment insurance will provide a short-term bridge for renters that may be negatively impacted by the coronavirus-related economic shutdowns.

While residential rental payments may be safe, the same can't necessarily be said for commercial rents in the most at-risk sectors. Mall REITs were impacted by Wednesday's report that Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) has been telling landlords that it won't be able to make rent payments due April 1, perhaps setting a precedent of rent forgiveness from retail landlords, which impacted shares of mall REITs Simon Property (SPG), Macerich (MAC), and CBL & Associates (CBL). We continue to believe that these shutdowns will be the final nail in the coffin for many struggling retail and restaurant locations, which will have significant impacts across the retail real estate landscape.

On an interrelated note, it was another wild week of action in the mortgage REIT market, which was kicked off by comments last night by Colony Capital (CLNY) Chairman Tom Barrack, who sounded the alarm that the "market for commercial real estate mortgage loans in the United States stands on the brink of collapse." CMBS and RMBS markets quickly become a focus of investors and policymakers after significant cracks began earlier this week with margin call issues from AG Mortgage REIT (MITT), Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR), and MFA Financial (MFA). This comes after last week saw the liquidation of two leveraged mortgage REIT ETNs - MORL and MRRL - which tracked a 2x-leveraged index of mortgage REITs. The sector stabilized and delivered substantial rallies on Wednesday and Thursday as it became clear that the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve would step in to provide support to shore-up short-term liquidity issues resulting from extreme levels of volatility. Despite the rally this week, both commercial and residential mREITs remain lower by roughly 50% year-to-date.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we analyze the most important macroeconomic data points over the last week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Strong Month For Home Sales, But Slowdown Inevitable

Oh, the year that could have been. Housing data was red-hot into late February before the coronavirus crisis. New Home Sales data, released Tuesday morning by the US Census Bureau, showed that sales in February blew past estimates, jumping 14.4% from last year. Existing Home Sales also beat expectations in February, rising to post-recession highs at 5.77 million, representing a 7.3% year-over-year growth rate, the strongest since 2016. Pending Home Sales released three weeks ago showed that sales rise by 5.7% year-over-year, just off the strongest rate since 2014. Home sales activity will undoubtedly slow over the next several months, the magnitude of which will depend on the length and severity of the coronavirus-related shutdowns.

Despite a solid end to the decade for new home construction, the 2010s will ultimately be remembered as a decade of significant under-building of housing units. New home sales peaked in 2015 at an annualized rate of 1.39 million and bottomed in 2011 at a rate of 270k. The slow, grinding recovery in New Home Sales over the last decade only got us back to levels seen in 1996, indicating that there is simply not the supply overhang that magnified the housing market downturn during the financial crisis. Residential fixed investment as a share of GDP remains near historically low levels, a function of underinvestment in both new home construction and existing home repair and renovation. Despite a US population nearly double the size of the 1960s, the US produced 30% fewer housing units, pressuring vacancy rates of both rented and owned units to historic lows in early 2020 compared with historically high vacancy rates in the run-up to the financial crisis in 2008.

At the regional level, the South and West Regions continue to account for the vast majority of incremental growth in New Home Sales. Over the last 12 months, the South has accounted for 59% of Sales, followed by the West at 26%, the Midwest at 10%, and the Northeast at just 4%. (Census Bureau region definitions can be found here). So far, the South region has experienced more limited CV-19 outbreaks and related shutdowns, perhaps due to the warmer climate which has been speculated may limit community transmission. If that trend persists, the pullback in New Home Sales may be less pronounced than the overall pullback in Existing Home Sales, which has a more even distribution among the regions. To that point, this week, homebuilder KB Home (KBH) reported better-than-expected results across-the-board with net orders surging 31% year-over-year, while noting that "we continue to close homes and generate revenues."

There may be many areas of the economy to worry about, but housing is pretty low on the list at the moment. Why is "this time different" for the U.S. housing market? For one, lending standards have been brutally tight over the last decade. Subprime and variable-rate mortgages, which were at the root of the cascade of foreclosures that sparked the financial crisis, have been almost nonexistent. "Super Prime" (760+) accounted for 54% of all originations from 2010 to 2019, and that share has steadily risen to more than 60% in 2019. Add that to the significant under-building and demographic-driven demand and it's far easier to envision a scenario where housing leads the recovery once the dust settles than a 2008-like scenario of cascading issues across the sector.

2020 Performance Check-Up

REITs are now lower by roughly 24% this year compared with the 14% decline on the S&P 500 and 24% decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Homebuilders, meanwhile, are lower by roughly 37% and are trading at historically low valuations based on a P/E and P/B. The top-performing REIT sectors of 2019 have continued their strong relative performance through the early stages of 2020 including data centers, cell towers, industrial, and manufactured housing REITs. At 0.75%, the 10-Year Treasury yield has retreated by a remarkable 117 basis points since the start of the year and is 250 basis points below recent peak levels of 3.25% in late 2018.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

Employment data highlights next week's busy economic calendar, headlined by ADP data on Wednesday, Initial Jobless Claims on Thursday, and the BLS nonfarm payrolls report on Friday. Economists are looking for 100,000 job losses in the March report with substantially higher revisions to this data next month, which will snap the 100+ month streak of job gains. Besides employment data, we'll see Pending Home Sales data on Monday, Construction Spending on Wednesday, and a flurry of PMI data throughout the week.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, MFA, KBH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. All commentary published by Hoya Capital Real Estate is available free of charge and is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy.



Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an ETF. In addition to the long positions listed above, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Real Estate and Housing Index definitions and holdings are available at HoyaCapital.com.