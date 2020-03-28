At Last, 7 Dow Dogs To Hold Forever (And One To Forever Forget)

Analyst one-year targets forecast 10 highest-yield Dow stocks producing 7.94% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest-priced five than from the same investment in all ten. Low-priced "little" Dow dogs regained their lead in broker-augured gains for April.

"The Dow® (adds a stock) if the company has an excellent reputation, demonstrates sustained growth, and is of interest to a large number of investors. Sector representation is also a consideration".

Foreword

While more than half the collection of Dow Industrials are too pricey to justify their skinny dividends, the 10 lowest priced Dogs of the Dow are worth a look. This month six of the ten even live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed the single share price. Many more show prices within $10 of meeting that goal.

With renewed downside market pressure, it was possible for seven (PFE, CVX, DOW, WBA, XOM, VZ, and CSCO) of eleven lowest priced high-yield Dow stocks to become fair-priced again with their annual yield (from $1K invested) meeting or exceeding their single share prices by year's end.

After the Ides of March dip, the time to buy the top yield Dow dogs is at hand.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Targeted 39.52% To 57.69% Net Gains From Top Ten Dow Dogs By April 2021

Three of ten top dividend-yielding Dow dogs were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). So, our April 2020 yield-based forecast for Dow dogs, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 30% accurate.

Estimates based on dividend returns from $1,000 invested in the 10 highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020-21 data points. Note: One-year target prices by single analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March 25, 2021 were:

Source: YCharts.com

United Technologies Corp. (UTX) netted $576.89 based on a median of target price estimates from twenty analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 26% more than the market as a whole.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) was projected to net $533.84, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 35% more than the market as a whole.

Pfizer Inc. was projected to net $499.12, based on dividends, plus the median target price estimates from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 31% less than the market as a whole.

The Travelers Co. (TRV) was projected to net $494.47, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 8% under the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp. was forecast to net $449.67, based on a median of target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 20% above the market as a whole.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) was projected to net $449.14, based on the median of target estimates from twenty analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 31% less than the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp. was projected to net $448.94, based on dividends, plus the median of target prices estimated by twenty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 4% over the market as a whole.

The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) was projected to net $438.06 based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 2% over the market as a whole.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) was projected to net $402.64, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 30% less than the market as a whole.

Dow Inc. was projected to net $395.23, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number is still not available for DOW.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 46.88% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these top 10 Dow Index stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 1% under the market as a whole.

Source: wolvesofinvesting.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are in fact best called "underdogs".

The March 25, 2020, Dow 30 By Yield

Source: YCharts.com and indexArb.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Dow Dividend Stocks By Yield Ranged 3.94% To 9.33% Per YCharts And 3.74% To 9.38% Per IndexArb

Top 10 Dow dogs as of 3/25/20 by YCharts represented nine and IndexArb represented eight of eleven Morningstar sectors. Both listed the same nine stocks in dissimilar order and disagreed about the tenth choice.

Top yielding stock, Exxon Mobil Corp. [1], was the first of two energy sector representatives in the top 10 on both lists. Third on both rankings, Chevron Corp [3]. Second place on both charts went to the lone basic materials stock, Dow Inc. [2].

Fourth place on both the YCharts and IndexArb lists went to the top technology firm on the list, International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) [4]. In fifth place on both lists was the top healthcare representative, Pfizer [5]. A lone Dow index communication services firm placed sixth on both lists, Verizon [6].

Then, Two industrials firms ranked seventh and tenth per YCharts and seventh and eighth for IndexArb: 3M Co. (MMM) [7], and Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) [10] [8]. The lone Consumer defensive stock in the Dow top ten placed ninth per YCharts but tenth according to IndexArb, Coca-Cola Co. (KO) [9][10].

The last slots are filled by a healthcare firm for YCharts in eighth place and a financial services firm for IndexArb in ninth place. They are Walgreens Boots Alliance [8] and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) [9] to complete the March 25 top 10 list of dogs of the Dow by yield.

Source: YCharts.com and indexArb.com

Dividend Vs. Price Results

Graphs above show the relative strengths of the top ten Dow dogs by yield as of market close 3/27/2020. The two sets of charts show the variation of dividends calculated by YCharts.com estimates and those from the arbitrage firm IndexArb.com.

This month just four of the top ten Dow dogs show an overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeds projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten). A dividend dogcatcher's priority is to select stocks whose dividends from $1K invested exceed their single share price. In the Dow 30 Index, six of top ten now meet that goal: Exxon Mobil, Dow, Chevron, Pfizer, Verizon, and Walgreens are now qualified as buyable this month. One more in eleventh place, Cisco Systems also qualifies as underbought; that's seven out of thirty, or even 25% of the Dow Index.

However, one more Dow Dog is within range of shedding prices just 3% or less to meet the goal: Coca-Cola at $42.61 is within $1.01 or 2.37% of its $40.60 goal to see dividend yield from $1K invested exceed the single share price and shrug off its overbought condition.

Actionable Conclusion (21): Dow Dogs Still Overbought

The aggregate single share price vs. dividend yield for the top ten Dow dogs was 52% per YCharts and 56% per IndexArb, while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 48% for YCharts and 44% for IndexArb. In past months, IndexArb dividend projection was always the higher of the two. In March, however, the market caught up and passed the IndexArb optimists for higher yields and lower prices.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k (or oversold condition) means, no matter which chart you read, 22 of these 30 are low-risk and low-opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend for March 25, 2020, was $18.14 per YCharts or $19.81 in the IndexArb reckoning.

One in fact cut its dividend this week. Boeing (NYSE:BA) needs to learn how to fly again and has to get way down before it can get airborne again. It may be in worse shape than was GE (NYSE:GE) when it was booted off the Dow.

Bear in mind that this dogcatcher yield based stock picking strategy is contrarian. That means rooting for (buying) the underdog is productive when you don't already own these stocks. If you do hold these stocks, then you must look for an opportune time to add to your position to best improve your dividend yield.

Price Drops or Dividend Increases Of 2.5% to 35% Could Get All Dow Dogs Back to "Fair Price" Rates For Investors

Source: YCharts.com

The charts above retain the current dividend amount and adjust share price to produce a yield (from $1K invested) to equal or exceed the single share price of each stock. As you can see, Exxon, Chevron, Dow, Walgreens, Verizon and Pfizer are at or well under the goal, while KO prices are currently within 3% of closing the gap between share price and dividend from $1k invested.

This illustration shows that three behemoth priced stocks hold the key to realizing the 50/50 goal for share prices equaling dividend payouts from $10k invested. If IBM, 3M, and CAT could shed just $10 each in share price, while KO drops the 2.5% to gain equilibrium, the top ten as a group could attain that elusive 50/50 goal.

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Dow Index Shows 38.44% To 55.63% Top 10 Upsides To March 25, 2021; (32) No Downsides Were Noted From Broker 1 Yr. Targets

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst median price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 7.94% Advantage For Five Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced Dow Dogs As Of March 25, 2021

Ten top Dow dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results as verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top 10 Dow dogs selected 3/25/20 revealing the highest dividend yields represented eight or nine of the eleven sectors in YCharts and IndexArb reckonings.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected Five Lowest-Priced of the Ten Highest-Yield Dow Dogs (33) To Deliver 40.73% Vs. (34) 37.73% Net Gains by All Ten Come March 25, 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dow Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 7.94% more gain than from $5,000 invested in all ten. The very lowest priced, Pfizer, was projected to deliver the best net gains of 49.99%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced Dow top-yield dogs for March 25 were Pfizer, Dow, Exxon Mobil, Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Coca-Cola, with prices ranging from $29.75 to $41.61.

Five higher-priced Dow top-yield dogs for March 25 were: Verizon Communications, Chevron, Caterpillar, International Business Machines, and 3M, whose prices ranged from $40.94 to $131.54.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market.

Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change. (In 2017, the market somewhat followed analyst sentiment. In 2018, analysts' estimates were contrarian indicators of market performance, and they continued to be contrary for the first two quarters of 2019, but switched to conforming for the last two quarters).

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dow dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

