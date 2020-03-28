Forescout Technologies: Cash In On A 6.5% Spread

At 6.5%, the deal spread is highly attractive given the deal is set to close in the second quarter of 2020.

On 6 February 2020, Advent International, a private equity firm with $57 billion in assets under management, agreed to purchase Forescout Technologies for $33.00 per share.

Advent International/Forescout Technologies Deal Overview

On 6 February 2020, an Advent International-led consortium agreed to acquire Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) for $1.9 billion or $33.000 per share. This is a definitive, binding all-cash agreement, which has received unanimous Board-level approval. Advent is joined by Crosspoint Capital Partners, a private equity company specialising in cybersecurity and privacy industries.

Forescout is unlikely to have experienced a significant deterioration in business fundamentals as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. With enterprises shifting to the cloud and decentralised networks, chief information officers are seeking to secure solutions to make their network controls more seamless. This trend is set to continue irrespective of the onset of the Covid-19 virus.

The merger was the result of an extensive strategic review process. Morgan Stanley, on behalf of the company, contacted six potential strategic acquirers and seven financial acquirers (including Advent) concerning their interest in an acquisition of Forescout, and of these, only Advent made a proposal that was capable of being accepted. The 30-day "Go Shop" window, which allowed the Board to consider alternative offers, expired on March 8.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020 and is not subject to a financing condition; hence technically if financing is not obtained by the acquirers, they are still obligated to consummate the transaction.

Once a merger agreement is signed, it is extremely difficult for either party to renege on the deal. A pandemic is a material adverse condition stated in the merger document. However, the acquirer would have to prove that Forescout was disproportionately impacted relative to its competitors of a similar size. Given the outbreak of Covid-19 is widespread, this would be very difficult to prove in a court of law.

There is a $111.6 million termination fee payable to Forescout should Advent International fail to consummate the transaction. Since the acquirer is private equity, the deal is not subject to anti-trust issues and hence there is limited regulatory risk.

Source: Offer Document

Dislocations Abound in the Merger Arbitrage Space

Ordinarily, announced non-complex mergers and acquisitions trade on fairly tight spreads. Indeed, as early as 3 March, prior to the onset of the corona virus crisis, deal spreads traded as tight as 0.5%. Since the corona virus crisis spread outside of China and became a global phenomenon, it has started to wreak havoc on global capital markets. Companies subject to announced mergers and acquisitions have not been spared.

Arbitrage spreads tend to widen during market dislocations for the following reasons:

Merger arbitrage investors who deploy leverage are forced to unwind positions to meet margin calls Multi-strategy "pod shops" cut M&A books as risk limits have been breached Some merger arbitrage strategies become forced sellers to meet redemption requests Investors liquidate deal stocks to buy non-deal stocks with greater potential upside Arbitrage investors re-assess the stand-alone value of target companies given declines in comparable companies in the same sector

In the last few days spreads have gradually started to tighten, reflective of a more normalised and rational pricing environment, yet in many cases current spreads more than sufficiently compensate investors for the underlying risks.

Are Regulators Still Approving Deals?

Regulatory agencies involved in approving deals remain open but most are operating remote working practises, which may extend the approval time-line. The European Commission is working though its backlog of current deal and has paused reviewing new deals for now.

Deals are Still Going Ahead

A number of deals in the last two weeks have completed, including the acquisition of Zayo Group by Digital Colony for $14 billion, the acquisition of alternative energy producer Pattern Energy (NASDAQ:PEGI) by Canadian Pension Fund for $5 billion, and the purchase of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) by Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) for $500 million.

What is the Downside?

Clearly there is downside to Forescout’s share price should the merger not be consummated. This is the nature of investing in a merger arbitrage deal – there is a negative return asymmetry and losses may be compounded in the short-term as merger arbitrageurs become forced sellers.

However, Forescout trades on a price-to-sales ratio of 3.9x, which is significantly below the average price-to-sales ratio of its peers. Whilst the company has been loss-leading in recent years, it has expanded the top line by over 35% per annum in the last five years and generates a high gross margin.

Current Year Price / Sales CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) 6.9x FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) 2.3x Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) 7.0x Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) 4.6x Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) 10.0x AVERAGE 6.2x Forescout 3.9x

Given the strong risk/reward profile, shares in Forescout are recommended for purchase.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSCT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

