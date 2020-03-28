Go For Physical: A Closer Look At Sprott Metal Funds

(Pexels)

As explained in numerous recent articles, one of my favorite long ideas today is precious metals. Relevant articles include:

While I like these ETFs and am bullish on all precious metal funds (besides palladium), there are concerning issues in the physical metal market stemming from COVID. If your paper metal is not backed by physical delivery, it is of no value.

The physical precious metal market is overwhelmed due to demand from those looking for physical wealth protection. Bullion dealers are generally sold out and have hiked prices to far above spot rates. Even the U.S. Mint has sold out of its famed American Eagle Silver coins and the Royal Canadian Mint announced it will close its doors. Even the Australian Perth mint has run out of most of its stock.

The demand is very logical. The U.S. government is about to run a $3T+ deficit, largely supported by the Federal Reserve's QE bond purchasing program. In my opinion, this is not the time to own paper as its supply is about to skyrocket.

Even the CME had to boost margin maintenance requirements to 19.3% in order to stop delivery demand from being overrun. It also announced larger contracts for 100-troy ounce, 400-troy ounce, and 1-kilo gold bars to be launched next month as many workers are home around the world and larger contracts require less physical hands needed for delivery. CME is firm that there is enough gold in the market; the core issue is that the world is moving much slower than it was weeks ago.

That said, the supply of new precious metals is expected to decline right as physical demand is surging. Newmont Corp. (NEM) recently announced that it is putting four mines on maintenance due to COVID, likely dropping output by 20%. Currently, at least a third of the major miners have cut production targets. The shock is likely to be most extreme for platinum as South Africa put miners on a three-week pause; South Africa produces a significant majority of platinum.

Obviously, if you want to own physical metal, it is going to be extremely difficult today due to the shortage. You could buy miners that produce physical metal, but most of them are likely to be idle for some time. In my opinion, production will fall more and for longer than most currently expect (perhaps six months) making miners a poor investment (for now).

In my opinion, the best deal you're going to get today is Sprott's physical precious metal funds which are redeemable for physical metal. These include:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Trust - (SPPP)

Let's go over what exactly makes these funds different than their future-backed counterparts.

How Redeemable Is Each Sprott ETF?

It is one thing to be a physically-backed metal fund and another to be a redeemable physically-backed one. Because physical metal is trading at such a premium today, this is a huge added benefit to Sprott funds over other ETFs.

Let's begin with PHYS. This fund owns physically-backed gold and carries an expense ratio of 0.48%. Its custodian for bullion is the Royal Canadian Mint and it currently has $3B in AUM or 1.8M ounces of gold.

When the fund was first launched, it traded far above NAV by up to 24% as investors bought more of the fund than its owners could buy of bullion. See below:

Data by YCharts

More recently:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the fund was actually trading at a significant discount recently as many sold gold due to dollar liquidity needs. I suspect that this will become a premium soon due to the shortage of bullion.

Each month, PHYS owners have the option to request physical redemption priced to the aggregate NAV per unit on the last day of each month that the NYSE is open. This comes in the form of "London Good Delivery Bar" which, for gold, weighs between 350 and 430 troy ounces. Importantly, according to the annual information form:

The ability of a unitholder to redeem units for physical gold and silver bullion may be limited by the number of London Good Delivery bars held by the Trust at the time of redemption.

This means that, while delivery is likely always available, it is not guaranteed. Excess amounts can be paid in cash.

For delivery to the U.S., it will cost $5/oz in delivery expenses plus $4/bar and about $100 in other fees. Additional withdrawal fees are up to 1.5% for gold. Logically, you can only redeem for physical if you have enough units. For gold, this is currently 400 oz. Each unit is worth 0.008 oz so one would need 50,000 units or $658K worth of units at today's prices to redeem. This is understandable given delivery is via armored vehicle.

Next, we have silver which trades under PSLV. Similar to PHYS, PSLV was trading at a significant premium which has since leveled off as you can see below:

Data by YCharts

The general redemption rules and fees for PSLV are the same besides the requirement which is ten 1,000 oz bars. Each unit is currently worth 36.7% of one oz, so this would require 27,161 units or $146K at current prices.

Last but not least is the Physical Platinum & Palladium Fund which is currently trading at a staggering 13.45% discount as you can see below:

Data by YCharts

Two-thirds of the fund is palladium and one-third is platinum. Frankly, I'm bearish on palladium, but this fund is a solid long given its heavy discount. Each unit of SPPP is worth roughly 0.33% of an ounce of platinum and 0.66% of an ounce of palladium. The fund's price right now is $14.12 while its NAV is $16.08, and 25,000 units are needed for redemption. This equates to 82.5 ounces of platinum and 165 ounces of palladium or $353K at current prices.

To put it all together, these funds are a much better way for an investor to obtain physical precious metals barring they are willing to buy a few hundred grand of them. All too often physical metal buyers purchase at a retail level with a large spread which is largely avoided with these funds.

More importantly, there are more "futures" precious metals than there is metal available to buy, adding considerable risk in an economic situation like we have today. I spoke with Sprott's IR department regarding delivery and was assured that, while physical spreads are widening due to the shortage, they've still been able to obtain and deliver physical metal.

Frankly, the expense ratios of these funds are in line with that of futures funds so, barring a large increase in NAV premiums, these funds are a much better option.

Looking Forward

Overall, I believe it is one of the best opportunities to allocate into commodities with precious metals being the best long-term buy. One of my favorite gold charts is the price of gold divided by M2 Money Supply. This money supply measure is the total value of cash, checking deposits, and other liquid other forms of "money".

M2 is currently at $15.7T and is rising at an accelerating pace as the Federal Reserve fires up the "digital printing press" with its unlimited potential QE plan. The stock of global gold does not rise at the same pace as M2, so hypothetically, a rise in M2 should boost the price of gold over the long run.

See the sharp recent rise in M2 below:

Data by YCharts

And gold/M2:

(Federal Reserve)

As you can see, there is a strong upward trend in the price of gold/M2. This informs us that the long-term trend is toward a higher dollar value of gold. Note, if you go back to the early '80s, you can see that the true value of gold was far higher and declined considerably after the U.S. left the gold standard.

In the short-run, the value of money has a significant impact on gold. This is best determined via the 10-year inflation-indexed rate which is the return one can receive on a TIP bond after inflation payments. As you can see below, this is highly inversely correlated to gold and the recent spike in TIP rates is the primary cause of gold's selloff:

Data by YCharts

However, if you look closely you can see that the rate has returned to dropping which should lift the price of gold (and most precious metals). Indeed, in an effort to support the economy, the Fed will likely try to keep this rate as negative as possible by buying U.S. Treasuries.

Overall, I believe that gold is clearly in a new bull market and will likely bring most other precious metals up with it. Investors can buy a fund like GLD or SLV which owns futures, but quite frankly, they're likely better off with a physically-backed fund like PHYS and PSLV. These two funds trade very close to NAV, yet offer superior security in case shortages continue. If they do, it is likely that many Sprott funds will trade at a premium to NAV.

