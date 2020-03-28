The Solar Industry Will Keep Roaring On

The coronavirus is having a negative impact on nearly every major market. Solar has been particularly hard hit over the past few weeks, with nearly all the major solar stocks plummeting in value. The Invesco Solar ETF's (TAN) share price fell from ~$41 a few weeks ago to its current price of ~$25. Despite the solar sector's poor performance over the past few weeks, the industry's long-term fundamentals are still sound.

The solar industry has been hard-hit by the global pandemic. The graph below shows Invesco Solar ETF's performance over the past month.

While residential solar is already being negatively impacted by the coronavirus, residential solar companies could actually see a growth in demand in the long-term. Given that the value proposition of residential solar is centered on cost savings, residential solar may become far more attractive as the economic downturn persists. Solar MLPE (module-level power electronics) companies like SolarEdge (SEDG) and Enphase (ENPH) may be best positioned in the current environment.

Growing Appeal of Residential Solar

The case for residential solar may actually become stronger in times of economic distress. Given that the major selling point of residential solar products (leases, PPAs, etc.) is long-term cost savings, it is easy to see why such products may become more appealing in the current economic environment. Residential solar companies like Vivint Solar (VSLR) and Sunrun (RUN) could be less affected by the coronavirus than other electricity companies. Low interest rates could also bolster these companies as they rely heavily on financing.

However, long-term residential solar products are still very controversial to say the least. There are major questions surround the viability of such long-term products like leases and PPAs, including what figures to use for metrics such as default rates and renewal rates. Any change in these metrics could dramatically change the net present value of such products.

Because of the uncertainty surrounding long-term solar products sold by companies like Vivint Solar and Sunrun, solar MLPE companies like SolarEdge and Enphase may be better investments in the current environment. Given that these companies supply MLPE products like microinverters and power optimizers for residential solar users, they are not involved in the convoluted financing typical of long-term residential solar products.

Any demand growth in residential solar will have a direct beneficial impact on solar MLPE companies. SolarEdge and Enphase, which essentially have a duopoly on the US residential solar MLPE market, have experienced a tremendous rise over the past few years. In fact, these companies have risen from obscurity to become two of the largest solar companies in the industry despite not focusing on solar panel manufacturing. The current economic downturn will likely not have a large impact on these companies in the long-term.

Residential solar could actually become more appealing for customers in times of economic distress.

Solar Panel Manufacturers

The long-term prospects of solar panel manufacturers will likely remain relatively unchanged. While the pandemic will clearly disrupt nearly all aspects of the solar supply chain, from manufacturing to installation, solar PV is not going anywhere. Solar is still one of, if not the, most promising energy technology in the industry. The consistent pace of innovation and price reduction seen in solar will likely continue to push the technology to the forefront of the electricity industry.

Solar PV is one of the most promising energy technologies in the industry. The technology continues to get cheaper with every passing year.

Large solar panel manufacturers like First Solar (FSLR), Canadian Solar (CSIQ), and JinkoSolar (JKS) will still see demand growth in the long-term. With solar adoption continuing to grow at an exponential rate, the current economic disruption will likely only have a short-term impact on these companies. Lower interest rates are also good for these companies as many of these companies also deal with a huge amount of financing.

Despite the growing adoption of solar, solar manufacturers operate on extremely slim margins. In fact, even the leading solar panel manufacturers still have difficulty maintaining profitability year-over-year. After all, it is hard to see investments pay off if newer and cheaper technology is arising all the time. This is currently a huge problem plaguing solar panel manufacturing.

Near-Term Challenges

There is no question that near-term demand will be negatively impacted as a result of the coronavirus. SunPower (SPWR) already expects a 10%-30% decline in US residential solar demand for Q2 as a result of the pandemic. Solar manufacturers will feel the strain from undermanned manufacturing floors.

Solar installers could feel even more short-term pain as their business models revolve around installers going to individual homes. Many solar installers' marketing also involves human to human contact. With a highly infectious coronavirus on the rise, this obviously poses huge problems for solar installers. If the coronavirus rages on for far longer than expected, solar industry could be in serious trouble as many solar companies are already in financially precarious situations. However, the companies that can survive this pandemic will likely rebound quickly.

Conclusion

The technology behind solar is incredibly promising and is even starting to challenge traditionally cheap fossil fuels in terms of cost-effectiveness. SolarEdge and Enphase are perhaps the most promising companies in the high-growth industry. The price reductions in lithium batteries will only further increase the value proposition of these companies.

While solar will face many near-term challenges, the industry should be able to weather the storm. Electricity is still a necessary component for everyday life and will likely be less affected by the current economic downturn. SolarEdge and Enphase could offer investors a discount at their current price. The fundamentals of these companies still remain strong despite large near-term headwinds.

