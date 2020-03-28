Avalara: Falling Margins And Subdued Revenue Growth This Year

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) is in an ideal position to capitalize on the evolving and complex sales tax regulations. In the words of company management:

The rise of digital commerce and international trade, coupled with constantly shifting taxation and reporting obligations imposed by the global patchwork of local, regional, state, and national taxing authorities, has created a tremendously complex and onerous compliance burden for businesses of all sizes. Avalara's mission is to provide solutions for this challenge, allowing companies to focus on their core operations.

The value proposition has been amplified by the Wayfair Supreme Court ruling in 2018 which required that e-commerce companies must collect state sales tax regardless of where the seller is located. I believe that Avalara is a good, long-term investment given that sales taxes aren't going to disappear and its products primarily target companies with online sales which is a growing market.

However, the short term has headwinds due to the Covid-19 induced mass shutdowns around the world that will almost certainly result in a global recession. Avalara's business model is transaction-based and revenues will probably fall as a result of the depressed economic conditions.

In addition, Avalara's customers are primarily small- and mid-sized businesses, many of which I expect will disappear before the pandemic subsides.

Other factors against investing in Avalara now include the mass senior management turnover, falling gross margin and high share dilution. For these reasons, I am giving Avalara a neutral rating.

Management Turnover

The company has announced several management changes recently. These changes include retirement and replacement of the CFO and hiring of a new CMO and international SVP. While the CFO retirement appears harmless enough, my speculation is that this event was hastened by the gaffe in accounting for the three previous quarters:

In preparing our 2019 annual financial statements, we discovered an immaterial error in recording deferred sales commissions for the first three quarters of 2019 impacting our previously reported ASC 606 financial results. On the last page of the financial schedules, we have presented for each of the first three quarters of 2019, are unaudited consolidated statements of operations as previously reported and as corrected. The correction resulted in additional sales and marketing expenses of approximately $1 million for each of the first three quarters of 2019 under ASC 606.

It is a bit of an egg on the face for Avalara to have an accounting error when the company product relates to financial regulations and compliance.

Falling Gross Margin

Even though revenue has grown substantially, Avalara's gross margin has been declining. The explanation is that higher software hosting costs along with higher costs to support international operations and products.

(Source: Portfolio123)

My concern here is international operations and products for a few reasons. First, the hiring of a CMO and international SVP will likely cause some disruption for the next 6 to 12 months as they put their own footprints on S&M. Second, the Covid-19 has caused total disarray in Europe and Asia. Third, European regulations are complex and vary country by country. Based on the above, I believe the costs involved with international expansion will be high and will likely impact margins this year, perhaps more than what is anticipated.

Share Dilution

Avalara has a record of fairly substantial share dilution with a range of 13% to 16% YoY increase in shares in recent times.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Hopefully, this trend will subside as it is a pretty significant detraction for investors.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to one of my previous articles.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Paint)

In Avalara's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 41% + 3% = 43%

Avalara scores above the 40% needed to fulfill the Rule of 40. Exceeding the Rule of 40 signifies that Avalara has a healthy balance between growth and profitability.

Stock Valuation

The following scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth illustrates Avalara's stock valuation relative to the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red on the scatter plot and represents a typical valuation based on next year's sales growth. As can be seen from the scatter plot, Avalara is situated practically on top of the best-fit line, implying that the company is fairly valued based on forward sales multiple.

Summary and Conclusions

Avalara is well-positioned to capitalize on the "constantly shifting taxation and reporting obligations imposed by the global patchwork of local, regional, state and national taxing authorities." I believe that there is a strong argument for Avalara as a long-term investment given that sales taxes and cross-border taxes aren't going to disappear despite a global recession. And Avalara's market is companies with online sales, a trend that will grow over time.

However, there are short-term headwinds that make an investment in this company less attractive at present. Due to Covid-19, I expect that small- and mid-sized businesses are going to hurt pretty substantially and many will disappear. This is the market segment that Avalara caters to. In addition, Avalara's business model is transaction-based. A global recession will impact the company's revenue.

Another item that investors need to watch out for is the high level of shareholder dilution of 13% to 16% YoY. For these reasons, I am giving Avalara a neutral rating for now.

Digital Transformation is an once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity fueled by the need for businesses to convert to the new digital era or risk being left behind. You can take advantage of this opportunity by subscribing to the Digital Transformation marketplace service.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.