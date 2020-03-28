Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Largest outbreak on the planet

At the beginning of the month, there were roughly 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S., but now there are more confirmed cases than both China and Italy, making it the country with the biggest outbreak in the world. As testing ramps up, there are also efforts to reopen the economy, with President Trump hearing recommendations from the White House coronavirus task force this weekend. Plans include classifying counties by low, medium and high "risk" levels, though state governors will have the ultimate say on whether to relax stay-at-home orders and business closures.

Community effort

As General Motors (NYSE:GM) accelerated 'Project V' to build ventilators in Indiana, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reopened its solar panel factory in Buffalo, New York to produce ventilators that are in short supply. Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is partnering with the EV maker on the effort, adding that "open sourcing" one of its lower end ventilators can be an intermediary step in critical care. According to the NYT, there are about 160,000 ventilators in the U.S. and another 12,700 in the National Strategic Supply.

Confident on recovery plan

Amid a boost from its digital business and growth in North America, Nike (NYSE:NKE) reported quarterly earnings and sales that topped analysts' expectations after the bell on Tuesday, sending shares up 10% AH. The company also noted that it will follow a playbook established by the company in China as it looks to recover its business in other parts of the world. Nearly 80% of its stores in Greater China are now open, and digital sales in the country are approaching triple-digit growth.

Fed balance sheet tops $5T

The Fed's balance sheet exploded by more than half a trillion dollars during the week, roughly twice the pace of the next-largest weekly expansion during the global financial crisis. Total assets held by the central bank topped $5T for the first time as it attempts to keep credit flowing to all corners of the market, including Treasurys, commercial paper and municipal bonds. In an interview aired on the The Today Show, Jerome Powell said there was essentially no limit to the Fed's emergency lending ability and doesn't see inflation resulting from current policies.

Negative rates in the U.S.

Yields on both the 1-month and 3-month Treasury bills fell below zero on Wednesday, marking the first time that happened since 2015, when both bills briefly flashed red and yields fell to minus 0.002%. However, the fresh readings were well below those, and came just a week and a half after the Fed cuts its benchmark rate to near zero. Japan and large swaths of Europe have had negative-yielding debt for some time now (in Germany all government fixed income instruments except the 30-year bond carry rates below zero).

Supercomputing power

IBM (NYSE:IBM) disclosed a collaboration with the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the Department of Energy to launch the COVID-19 High Performance Computing Consortium. "16 systems with more than 330 petaflops, 775,000 CPU cores, 34,000 GPUs, and counting" will be provided to develop predictive models to analyze the coronavirus progression and identify potential treatments. Researchers from around the world can submit proposals, and the Consortium will select the projects that could have the most immediate impact.

Analyzing potential COVID-19 drugs

Are chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine effective against COVID-19? It's not yet known, but Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) began a collaboration with the White House on creating a data repository for clinical trials. Two senior administration officials familiar with the matter said the online platform could gather data from physicians who prescribe the malaria drugs and track patient symptoms. Planners have also discussed using it to mail the treatments to patients involved in the trial.

Near-term bottom?

A sharp rally on Thursday saw the Dow climb for a third straight session, recording a 21% surge that put the index back in bull territory. Others argue that the term "bull" can only be applied after notching a new high or can only be identified long after the event. Market participants appeared hopeful about the House's expected approval of a $2T coronavirus relief bill and brushed off (along with Steve Mnuchin) weekly unemployment claims that soared to a record 3.28M.

Coronavirus support

Retailers attempted to fill a void as hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout the U.S. experience shortages of personal protective equipment. Gap (NYSE:GPS), HanesBrands (NYSE:HBI), Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) and Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) all shifted production lines from making apparel to manufacturing face masks, scrubs and gowns, as well as utilizing connections in their supply chains. Other companies like Target (NYSE:TGT), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD) are redirecting supply to frontline healthcare workers.

