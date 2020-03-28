S&P 500 Earnings, Companies Hiring (Surprise!) And S&P 500 Sectors As Percent Of Market Cap

S&P earnings are now officially "negative" in terms of expected growth for 2020.

Amid all the doom and gloom, here are the companies that have announced that they will looking to add to their workforce in the coming months:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT): 150,000 workers to be hired

150,000 workers to be hired Pepsi (NASDAQ:PEP): 15,000 additional workers to be hired

15,000 additional workers to be hired Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA): 20,000 workers to be hired

20,000 workers to be hired CVS (NYSE:CVS): 50,000 workers to be hired

50,000 workers to be hired Dollar General (NYSE:DG): 143,000 workers to be hired

143,000 workers to be hired Pizza Hut (NYSE:YUM): 30,000 workers to be hired

30,000 workers to be hired Oreo: 1,000 workers

1,000 workers Honeywell (NYSE:HON): 500 workers to be hired

This list is by no means comprehensive or scientific. A list was kept on my desk as I read the wires on Briefing.com or heard the headline on CNBC.

Not all the news is grim.

------------

Of the 11 sectors of the S&P 500, here is the sector ranking from highest to lowest as a percentage of the S&P 500 market cap (as of Thursday, 3/26/20):

Tech: 25.7%

25.7% H/Care: 15%

15% Financials: 11.7%

11.7% Comm Services: 10.7%

10.7% Cons Discretionary: 9.9%

9.9% Industrials: 8.4%

8.4% Cons Staples: 7.6%

7.6% Utilities: 3.5%

3.5% Real Estate: 3%

3% Energy: 2.7%

2.7% Basic Mat: 2.4%

2.4% S&P 500: 100%

The top 3 sectors are 53% of the S&P 500 by market cap, while the bottom 4 sectors are 11%. The top 5 sectors today are roughly 75% of the S&P 500's market cap.

Source: IBES by Refinitiv

Here is the ranking in mid-February 2020 near the peak of the S&P 500:

Tech: 24.6%

24.6% H/Care: 13.8%

13.8% Financials: 15.3%

15.3% Comm Services: 10.5%

10.5% Cons Discretionary: 9.9%

9.9% Industrials: 9.0%

9.0% Cons Staples: 7.1%

7.1% Utilities: 3.4%

3.4% Real Estate: 3%

3% Energy: 3.8%

3.8% Basic Mat: 2.5%

2.5% S&P 500: 100%

No question, the Financial sector has had the biggest loss of S&P 500 market cap over the last 6 weeks.

S&P 500 Earnings Update: (Source: IBES by Refinitiv)

Fwd 4-qtr est: $162.51 vs. last week's $168.25

$162.51 vs. last week's $168.25 Rate of change: -2.81% vs. +0.50 basis points last week

-2.81% vs. +0.50 basis points last week PE ratio: 15.6x

15.6x Fwd S&P 500 earnings yield: 6.39% vs. last week's 7.30%

This was the week where S&P 500 earnings reality caught up with what everyone was expecting as "expected" 2020 S&P 500 EPS is now below the expected $163-$164 EPS for 2019.

S&P earnings are now officially "negative" in terms of expected growth for 2020.

Here is a table from the earnings spreadsheet that shows the "bottom-up" estimate for the S&P 500's 2020 EPS (updated weekly):

The 2nd quarter 2020 (as you'd expect) is seeing the sharpest cuts to the number.

The 3rd and 4th quarters are still holding up relatively better in terms of negative revisions, which supports the notion that by May-June 2020 the US economy could start to recover.

Hope readers find that helpful.

2020 S&P 500 'expected" EPS growth is now negative by -0.5%, and this will likely get worse.

The final calendar 2019 S&P 500 EPS "actual" will be published Wednesday. It should come in around $163-$164.

Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) is the sole company of interest (to me) reporting this coming week.

Summary/conclusion: By the numbers, those compiling or constructing S&P 500 estimates are still expecting a stronger 2nd half to 2020. Q1 '20 numbers will likely be tough and the Q2 '20 guidance will be horrid. Thus watching Q3 and Q4 '20 numbers will provide some insight to investors, but it will have to be digested in light of the headlines around the virus.

The sector weights as a percentage of the S&P 500 market cap is fascinating. Technology's relative performance has actually been decent, with the QQQ returning -10% as of last night, versus the -21% SPY return. Investors are getting good "alpha" by holding large-cap tech.

CNBC was reporting Friday night of numerous insiders buying shares at JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM). The stock is down from $141 to low $90s in this drawdown.

Take all of this as one opinion. In this kind of environment, circumstances change quickly. Take all opinions with a healthy dose of skepticism.

Some high-yield ETFs (NYSEARCA:HYG) were added today for clients in small amounts as the Fed seems to want to backstop everything. Here was an article published last night by this blog thinking that maybe a bottom will be found by the S&P 500 in the next 4-6 weeks. Adding some HYG was a way for me to get decent yield for clients, i.e. +5% in the HYG - with some risk-adjusted equity-like return.

I do think the Fed wants the bond markets functioning properly.

Here are the three S&P 500 technical levels being watched for a successful retest of S&P 500 lows in the next month:

2,346.58 - December 2018 low

2,191.86 - Low for this drawdown made March 23rd, 2020.

A close below those levels is not good.

