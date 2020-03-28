WTI Weekly: Balance Development Near Key Support

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

The primary expectation for this week was for price discovery higher, barring failure of 20.53s as support. This expectation did play out, within the context of a balance following Sunday’s re-test of key support as price discovery higher developed to 25.24s into Wednesday’s trade. Selling interest emerged there, developing balance, 25.24s-22.90s, through Thursday’s trade. Selling interest emerged near 23s, driving price lower 20.88s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 21.51s.

22-27 March 2020

This week’s auction saw an aggressive sell-side flush upon Sunday’s Globex re-open as last Friday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction. Price discovery lower developed to 20.80s, testing last week’s key support. Structural buy excess developed there, 20.80s-22.11s, halting the sell-side sequence. Price discovery higher developed to 23.64s after sellers trapped, 22s, on the pullback. Price discovery higher continued in Tuesday’s trade to 25.16s near key resistance. Minor sell excess developed there, halting the buy-side sequence before a pullback developed to 23.09s into Tuesday’s NY close.

Price discovery higher resumed in Wednesday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 25.24s. Selling interest emerged there, halting the buy-side sequence, driving price lower to 22.93s into the EIA release (+1.6 million vs. +2.7 million expected). Buy excess developed there, halting the sell-side sequence as price discovery higher developed to 24.90s on a net negative delta into Wednesday’s close within the context of developing balance. Rotation lower developed back to test key support, 23.10s-22.90s, in Thursday’s trade before a sell-side breakdown ensued as selling interest emerged, 22.51s, into Thursday’s close. A minor uptick early in Friday’s trade failed to drive price higher as price discovery lower continued to 20.88s where sellers trapped as buy excess formed ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 21.51s.

This week’s primary expectation was for price discovery higher, provided 20.53s held as support. This probability path did play out as price discovery higher developed to 25.24s into mid-week where selling interest halted the buy-side sequence. This week’s rotation (444 ticks) traded slightly beyond the average weekly range expectancy (429 ticks).

Looking ahead, as noted last week, the selloff to 20.52s last week was likely a momentum extreme (both in amplitude and volume). Price extremes generally follow momentum extremes. It is worth noting that a “Put Wall” has persisted at the 20 strike as well as the 25 strike (aiding in this week’s sell-side defense of 25s). Buy-side failure at 20 could result in dealer futures selling below the 20 strike as delta and gamma hedging occurs, potentially setting up a final wash out of the market.

The primary expectation into next week is that the bulk of risk associated with Coronavirus/Russia-Saudi price war is priced in. Focus into next week centers on response to major support, 20.80s-20.52s. Buy-side failure at key support will target key supports below, 17.15s/13.75s-10.60s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key support area will target key supply clusters overhead, 24.50s-25.24s/28.42s-30.73s, respectively. While the near-term bias remains sell-side barring failure of 25.24s as resistance, the severity of the recent down move and location of the market at major support continues to warrant caution. The broader contextual question is: has development of a new, structural support area near twenty-year lows begun?

It is worth noting that market posture warranted caution on the buy-side near the April 2019 high, 66.60s, as Managed Money (MM) long posture peaked there. Similarly, from mid-December 2019 to mid-January 2020, market posture reached similar levels to April 2019 as price traded toward 64s. In both cases, the market saw meaningful corrections. This week’s report shows MM net long posture (+129k contracts), a minor increase from last week as MM short posture also increased modestly (-80k contracts). MM long:short ratio, MM net long as % of open interest, and MM net long posture are all at levels of historical extreme pessimism. This development continues as WTI now trades off the major support area in the typically bullish season (January-May). While the market sell-off has been aggressive and historic in duration and amplitude, this occurred as price traded to twenty-year lows and the near-term option “put wall” at the 20 strike. Due to the continued aggressive price movement and dramatic increase in volatility premiums across markets, the response in the coming weeks at this major support will be very significant in the longer term.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

