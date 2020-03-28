Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of March 29

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 4/3 4/15 0.41 0.42 2.44% 1.18% 13

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday March 30 (Ex-Div 3/31)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Andersons Inc. (ANDE) 4/22 0.175 17.74 3.95% 18 Air Products & Chem. (APD) 5/11 1.34 193.17 2.77% 38 Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) 4/15 0.4811 44.38 4.34% 23 Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) 4/22 0.23 34.57 2.66% 13 CubeSmart (CUBE) 4/15 0.33 26.58 4.97% 10 International Bancshares Corp. (IBOC) 4/17 0.55 25.33 4.34% 10 Lennox International Inc. (LII) 4/15 0.77 185.3 1.66% 10 Realty Income Corp. (O) 4/15 0.233 56.9 4.91% 27 Republic Services Inc. (RSG) 4/15 0.405 75.6 2.14% 17

Tuesday March 31 (Ex-Div 4/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) 5/4 0.185 21.99 3.37% 53 Thor Industries Inc. (THO) 4/16 0.4 42.82 3.74% 10 Domtar Corp. (UFS) 4/15 0.455 21.55 8.45% 10

Wednesday April 1 (Ex-Div 4/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) 5/1 0.45 52.79 3.41% 11 Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) 4/22 0.36 38.82 3.71% 10 Globe Life Inc (GL) 5/1 0.1875 71.23 1.05% 15 Morningstar Inc. (MORN) 4/30 0.3 117.08 1.02% 10 Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) 4/17 0.28 90.56 1.24% 19 Sysco Corp. (SYY) 4/24 0.45 50.45 3.57% 50 Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) 4/17 0.28 14.33 7.82% 26

Thursday April 2 (Ex-Div 4/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Acme United Corp. (ACU) 4/27 0.12 18.85 2.55% 16 Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 4/15 0.42 141.95 1.18% 13 Limoneira Company (LMNR) 4/17 0.075 12.89 2.33% 11

Friday April 3 (Ex-Div 4/6)

None

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Automatic Data Proc. (ADP) 4/1 0.91 2.8% Albemarle Corp. (ALB) 4/1 0.385 2.8% Allstate Corp. (ALL) 4/1 0.54 2.4% Atrion Corp. (ATRI) 3/31 1.55 1.0% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 3/31 3.25 5.6% Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) 3/31 0.79 1.5% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) 3/31 0.5375 5.9% Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) 4/3 0.54 2.4% Comerica Inc. (CMA) 4/1 0.68 8.3% Canadian National Railway (CNI) 3/31 0.4211 2.3% Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) 4/6 0.405 2.0% Community Trust Banc. (CTBI) 4/1 0.38 5.0% Digital Realty Trust (DLR.PK) 3/31 1.12 3.4% Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) 4/3 0.66 5.7% Eversource Energy (ES) 3/31 0.5675 2.8% Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 3/31 0.9 3.7% FedEx Corp. (FDX) 4/1 0.65 2.2% GATX Corp. (GATX) 3/31 0.48 3.3% Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) 4/6 0.154 4.8% Corning Inc. (GLW) 3/31 0.22 4.2% Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) 4/1 0.79 4.9% Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) 3/31 0.2125 4.7% Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) 4/2 0.325 3.7% Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) 3/31 0.3 3.6% HP Inc. (HPQ) 4/1 0.1762 4.2% Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) 3/31 0.22 0.9% International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) 4/6 0.75 2.7% Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) 4/6 0.6185 10.2% Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) 4/2 1.07 3.4% Coca-Cola Company (KO) 4/1 0.41 3.8% Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) 3/31 0.7 2.1% Marriott International Inc. (MAR) 3/31 0.48 2.4% McKesson Corp. (MCK) 4/1 0.41 1.3% Mercury General Corp. (MCY) 3/31 0.63 6.5% MDU Resources (MDU) 4/1 0.2075 3.8% NewMarket Corp. (NEU) 4/1 1.9 2.1% New Jersey Resources (NJR) 4/1 0.3125 3.8% Nike Inc. (NKE) 4/1 0.245 1.2% NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) 3/31 0.6 4.0% Prosperity Bancshares (PB) 4/1 0.46 3.7% PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) 3/31 0.955 3.2% Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) 3/31 0.28 3.4% PPL Corp. (PPL) 4/1 0.415 6.5% RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR) 3/31 0.35 0.9% Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) 3/31 0.285 1.4% South Jersey Industries (SJI) 4/2 0.295 4.8% Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 3/31 0.12 1.7% Spire Inc. (SR) 4/2 0.6225 3.4% Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) 4/1 0.27 4.0% Taubman Centers Inc. (TCO.PK) 3/31 0.675 5.8% Telephone & Data Sys. (TDS) 3/31 0.17 4.0% Travelers Companies (TRV) 3/31 0.82 3.3% United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) 4/1 0.35 6.4% UGI Corp. (UGI) 4/1 0.325 5.0% Universal Health Realty Trust (UHT) 3/31 0.685 2.9% UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) 4/1 0.31 2.7% Union Pacific (UNP) 3/31 0.97 2.8% Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) 4/2 0.28 1.4% Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) 3/31 0.24 4.7% Walmart Inc. (WMT) 4/6 0.54 2.0% Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) 3/31 0.5 8.0%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY, O, PEP, SYY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.