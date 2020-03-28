Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, no company on the Challengers list declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday March 30 (Ex-Div 3/31)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) 4/15 0.28 60.73 1.84% 7 Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) 4/15 0.13 11.31 4.60% 5 Ingredion Inc. (INGR) 4/27 0.63 73.72 3.42% 9 ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) 4/10 0.175 27.65 2.53% 7 State Street Corp. (STT) 4/15 0.52 48.66 4.27% 9 TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) 4/16 0.34 34.4 1.98% 6 Ventas Inc. (VTR) 4/14 0.7925 30.39 10.43% 9 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) 4/9 0.51 35.28 5.78% 9

Tuesday March 31 (Ex-Div 4/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) 4/9 0.315 25.13 5.01% 8 Simpson Manufacturing Co. (SSD) 4/23 0.23 59.56 1.54% 6

Wednesday April 1 (Ex-Div 4/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Express Company (AXP) 5/8 0.43 88.73 1.94% 8 NetApp Inc. (NTAP) 4/22 0.48 40.23 4.77% 7 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBP.PK) 4/17 0.25 13.3 7.52% 5

Thursday April 2 (Ex-Div 4/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bank of South Carolina Corp. (BKSC) 4/30 0.16 14.21 4.50% 9 Brixmor Property Group (BRX) 4/15 0.285 10.17 11.21% 7 Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR) 4/30 0.06 11.04 2.17% 6 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 4/30 0.9 91.13 3.95% 9 Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) 4/20 0.085 24.25 1.40% 8

Friday April 3 (Ex-Div 4/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Culp Inc. (CULP) 4/15 0.105 7.43 5.65% 9 Dollar General Corp. (DG) 4/21 0.36 146.12 0.99% 6 Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) 4/21 0.56 83.08 2.70% 9 Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) 4/16 0.29 33.03 3.51% 8 Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) 4/17 0.15 14.75 4.07% 7 Kadant Inc. (KAI) 5/5 0.24 71.03 1.35% 8

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Ameren Corp. (AEE) 3/31 0.495 2.7% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) 3/31 0.8 5.9% Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) 4/2 0.22 8.8% Allegion plc (ALLE) 3/31 0.32 1.4% Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 4/1 0.18 1.7% Flanigan's Enterprises Inc. (BDL) 4/3 0.3 2.7% Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 4/1 0.4 4.5% Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) 3/31 0.3325 15.2% BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) 4/1 0.185 4.1% Carolina Financial Corp. (CARO) 4/6 0.1 1.6% Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) 3/31 1.2 3.5% C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) 4/1 0.38 4.3% CenterState Bank Corp. (CSFL) 3/31 0.14 3.3% Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) 4/2 0.08 2.9% El Paso Electric Co. (EE) 3/31 0.385 2.3% Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) 3/31 0.18 2.6% Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) 4/2 0.58 4.8% FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG) 3/31 0.5 5.4% First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) 4/1 0.12 1.9% First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) 4/1 0.15 7.2% Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) 4/2 0.26 6.0% Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) 3/31 0.33 5.0% First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) 3/31 0.17 1.8% Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 3/31 0.07 10.1% Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) 4/1 0.15 7.2% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) 4/1 0.12 4.9% Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) 4/1 0.12 2.7% IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) 4/1 0.47 5.1% Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) 3/31 0.3 1.5% ITT Corp. (ITT) 4/6 0.169 1.6% Kohl's Corp. (KSS) 4/1 0.704 16.0% Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) 4/1 0.34 20.5% Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) 3/31 1 8.5% Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) 3/31 0.04465 4.9% Methanex Corp. (MEOH) 3/31 0.36 11.8% National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 3/31 0.33 5.0% Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) 4/1 0.7 3.8% NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) 3/31 0.3125 4.7% Owens Corning Inc. (OC) 4/3 0.24 2.5% Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) 3/31 0.49 4.4% Prologis Inc. (PLD) 3/31 0.58 2.9% Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) 3/31 0.19 0.9% PS Business Parks Inc. (PSB) 3/31 1.05 3.3% Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 4/3 0.52 5.1% Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) 4/6 0.78 9.0% Regions Financial Corp. (RF) 4/1 0.155 6.4% Service Corp International (SCI) 3/31 0.19 2.0% Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) 4/6 0.17 3.7% Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) 3/31 0.17 3.9% Synovus Financial (SNV) 4/1 0.33 7.2% SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 3/31 0.1925 6.0% Trane Technologies plc (TT) 3/31 0.53 2.6% United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) 4/6 0.18 3.8% WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) 4/1 0.32 5.6% Western Union Company (WU) 3/31 0.225 4.6%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM, JPM, VTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.