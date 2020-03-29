Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/26/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/26/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are high, and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Westlake Chemical (WLK);

Amerco Nv (UHAL);

Prospect Capital (PSEC);

Performant Finl (PFMT);

Pbf Logistics (PBFX), and;

National Cinemedia (NCMI).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Oracle (ORCL);

Myovant Sciences (MYOV);

Intl Flavors (IFF), and;

Xpo Logistics (XPO).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Amci Acquisition (AMCI);

Uber Technologies (UBER);

Smartsheet (SMAR);

Peloton Interactive (PTON), and;

Datadog (DDOG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Winmark (WINA);

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF);

Credit Acceptance (CACC), and;

Black Knight (BKI).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCPK:ESCC).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Winn Stephen T BO Evans & Sutherland Computer ESCC JB* $12,586,020 2 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $9,130,316 3 Ttwfgp BO Westlake Chemical WLK B $5,300,059 4 Inversora Carso S A De C V BO Pbf Logistics PBFX B $2,945,725 5 Sumitomo Chemical BO Myovant Sciences MYOV AB $2,442,454 6 Prescott Capital BO Performant Finl PFMT B $2,346,065 7 Standard General BO National Cinemedia NCMI B $1,877,247 8 Barry John F CEO,DIR,BO Prospect Capital PSEC B $1,585,147 9 Moorman Charles W DIR Oracle ORCL B $971,862 10 Willow Grove BO Amerco Nv UHAL B $820,236

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Hadley Harbor Master Investors \(Cayman$4 BO Peloton Interactive PTON S $23,833,482 2 Spruce House Partnership BO Xpo Logistics XPO S $16,148,354 3 Camp Garrett DIR Uber Technologies UBER AS $13,543,225 4 Foley William P II CB,DIR Black Knight BKI S $13,392,500 5 Foss Donald A BO Credit Acceptance CACC S $8,401,569 6 Olson Ronald G BO Winmark WINA S $2,988,642 7 Glazer Capital BO Amci Acquisition AMCI JS* $2,525,000 8 Dondero James D BO Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund NHF S $2,241,817 9 Obstler David M CFO Datadog DDOG AS $1,781,656 10 Mader Mark Patrick CEO,DIR Smartsheet SMAR AS $1,592,036

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.