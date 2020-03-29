Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/26/20

About: PBF Logistics LP (PBFX), WLK, Includes: IFF, MYOV, NCMI, ORCL, PFMT, PSEC, UHAL, XPO
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/26/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are high, and will stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Westlake Chemical (WLK);
  • Amerco Nv (UHAL);
  • Prospect Capital (PSEC);
  • Performant Finl (PFMT);
  • Pbf Logistics (PBFX), and;
  • National Cinemedia (NCMI).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Oracle (ORCL);
  • Myovant Sciences (MYOV);
  • Intl Flavors (IFF), and;
  • Xpo Logistics (XPO).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Amci Acquisition (AMCI);
  • Uber Technologies (UBER);
  • Smartsheet (SMAR);
  • Peloton Interactive (PTON), and;
  • Datadog (DDOG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Winmark (WINA);
  • Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF);
  • Credit Acceptance (CACC), and;
  • Black Knight (BKI).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Winn Stephen T

BO

Evans & Sutherland Computer

ESCC

JB*

$12,586,020

2

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$9,130,316

3

Ttwfgp

BO

Westlake Chemical

WLK

B

$5,300,059

4

Inversora Carso S A De C V

BO

Pbf Logistics

PBFX

B

$2,945,725

5

Sumitomo Chemical

BO

Myovant Sciences

MYOV

AB

$2,442,454

6

Prescott Capital

BO

Performant Finl

PFMT

B

$2,346,065

7

Standard General

BO

National Cinemedia

NCMI

B

$1,877,247

8

Barry John F

CEO,DIR,BO

Prospect Capital

PSEC

B

$1,585,147

9

Moorman Charles W

DIR

Oracle

ORCL

B

$971,862

10

Willow Grove

BO

Amerco Nv

UHAL

B

$820,236

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Hadley Harbor Master Investors \(Cayman$4

BO

Peloton Interactive

PTON

S

$23,833,482

2

Spruce House Partnership

BO

Xpo Logistics

XPO

S

$16,148,354

3

Camp Garrett

DIR

Uber Technologies

UBER

AS

$13,543,225

4

Foley William P II

CB,DIR

Black Knight

BKI

S

$13,392,500

5

Foss Donald A

BO

Credit Acceptance

CACC

S

$8,401,569

6

Olson Ronald G

BO

Winmark

WINA

S

$2,988,642

7

Glazer Capital

BO

Amci Acquisition

AMCI

JS*

$2,525,000

8

Dondero James D

BO

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NHF

S

$2,241,817

9

Obstler David M

CFO

Datadog

DDOG

AS

$1,781,656

10

Mader Mark Patrick

CEO,DIR

Smartsheet

SMAR

AS

$1,592,036

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

