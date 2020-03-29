SpartanNash: Underappreciated Food Retailer With Strong Dividend Credentials

"First we eat, then we do everything else." – M.F.K. Fisher

I like the food and beverages sector for its relative stability and recession-proof qualities, and have been pointing out the relative strength actively in The Lead-Lag Report. This sector does take on more prominence in risk-averse times such as these, as can be evidenced with the relative outperformance of the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ) to the S&P 500 over the last one month.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Within this sector, one name which had admittedly underperformed over the last few years, but which currently intrigues me is SpartanNash Company (SPTN). It is the 5th largest food distributor company in the US (distributes to more than 2,100 independent locations throughout the country and has 11 wholesale distribution centers) and is also a leading distributor of grocery products to the US military commissionaires. In addition to this, the company also operates 156 corporate-owned retail stores. In food distribution, it caters to both independent retailers as well as chain retailers. c.47% of their revenue comes from food distribution, c.28% from operating retail stores and c.25% from servicing US military commissionaires. I will now highlight below some of the reasons why this company interests me and why I think it might be a good time to consider adding this to your portfolio.

Good prospects in H1 in the food distribution and retail segments

I expect H1 to be a broadly good period for SPTN. Whilst most industries struggle to counter various headwinds imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, SPTN will be one of the few businesses to benefit from this. Last week the management flagged that they had seen unprecedented retail and distribution sales volume with 2-3x the normal run rate in some locations. Notwithstanding the coronavirus uplift, there were some other tailwinds that suggested that H1 could anyway be good. Firstly, the retail division which has been doing well over the last two quarters will face lower comparatives (H119 was a low base period with low single-digit negative growth) in H120 and this comp effect should come in handy. Besides higher retail division sales as part of the SPTN’s overall sales mix is welcome, as gross margins here are higher than the other two divisions. Note that the retail sales mix has grown from 23.6% in 2018 to 27.9% in 2019. I expect retail to continue to take an increasing share of the sales mix in 2020. Also worth noting that this year, the company will benefit from an additional working week (53 working weeks vs. 52 working weeks in 2019); in the retail industry, an additional working week can be a useful differentiator on the topline.

Project One program and dunnhumby partnership to improve financials

In 2019, the company initiated an operational improvement program called Project One to help drive through savings to the tune of more than $20m in annual run-rate and efficiencies and cost reductions, spread over two years. In addition to this, SPTN also entered into a data and insights partnership with dunnhumby that will help strengthen assortment, pricing, positioning, traffic drivers and loyalty programs. At the recent Q4 conference call last month, the management had already flagged tangible improvements that were being seen in the food distribution and retail segments on account of this partnership. I like that the company has been doing some important work in pushing through private label sales over manufactured brands (private labels have higher margins than traditional brands) across their product portfolio. I expect to see improved pricing dynamics in 2020 on account of this partnership and private label push, which should then also filter through to better GMs.

Lower costs on account of a fall-off in intermodal freight rates

Another welcome boost for SPTN could be the drop-off in intermodal freight costs in Q1 and potentially Q2 as well, on account of the coronavirus pandemic. Dry van spot rates had declined by -5.2% y-o-y and -4.3% m-o-m in February 2020 (SPTN operates a fleet of 550 over-the-road tractors and 550 dry vans). Besides, US rail traffic on intermodal has already been severely dampened in February 2020, down -20% m-o-m and -9% y-o-y. Note that SPTN transports goods from 11 distribution centers to more than 150 retail stores and over 2,000 independent retailers across the country.

Source: Supply Chain Dive

Working capital dynamics leading to improved cash flow

SPTN has been making some gradual improvements on its cash flow profile and I don’t think this has been fully appreciated by the market. This has mainly been driven by improvements in managing working capital. The decrease in the number of days in the cash conversion cycle has now come down by 24% (17 days in 2019). This was mainly driven by a reduction in days tied up in inventory that has fallen for two straight years and now stands at 23. At the same time, they have kept DSO and DPO somewhat stable. All this has seen the operating cash flow conversion ratio (the level of operating profits that gets converted to operating cash flow) inch past 3x in 2019. Free cash flow too has improved, aided by some recent disposals. At the Q4 call, the management acknowledged that they were able to leverage their recent tech initiatives in a range of areas such as demand forecasting for purchase decisions and route management for trucks. Interestingly, they are targeting a further $15-$30m improvement in working capital this year. This should continue to aid their cash flow profile.

Key cash flow and working capital items 2017 2018 2019 Operating cash flow conversion (X) -0.5 2.4 3.2 Free cash flow (In $m) -14.0 107.1 124.1 Days sales outstanding (in days) 16 16 15 Days payables outstanding (in days) 20 19 20 Days inventory outstanding (in days) 27 25 23 Cash conversion cycle (in days) 23 22 17

Source: Self-generated using annual report data

Lower interest costs to boost EPS in 2020

One of the reasons why investors have been wary of SPTN could be its level of indebtedness. Net debt to EBITDA at the end of FY19 stood at 3.73x and this ratio has increased y-o-y (FY17: 3.11X, FY18: 3.24x, FY19: 3.73x). Do note than debt incidentally came down by $15m y-o-y (the ratio is up on account of an 18% y-o-y decline in EBITDA). The company borrows under a revolving credit facility and currently has $686 million of outstanding debt. $640 million of this debt is tied to variable interest rates. Recent quantitative easing measures will be a welcome boost for STPN. A 50 basis points increase/decrease in interest rates should lower STPN’s net interest expense by $3.2m per year. The Fed’s recent decision to lower the fed funds rate to 0%-0.25% from 1%-1.25% could potentially help bring through around c.$6.4m accretion to the 2020-year end PBT. Just for some context, FY19 total group reported PBT was $3.5m (FY18 group reported PBT- $40.6m).

Dependable dividend play

This is perhaps the most attractive facet of being an investor in SPTN. The company takes its dividends seriously and has made increasing contributions to shareholders for 9 straight years, growing at a CAGR of 16%. The current dividend yield stands at a very attractive 6.45%. Given the improving cash flow dynamics and likely lower interest costs, I see no reason why dividends shouldn’t continue to grow for the 10th straight year.

Technical analysis

Since its peak in late 2016, SPTN’s price pattern has been witnessing a descending broadening wedge pattern that has shown signs of bottoming out and reversing. Since June/July 2019, it has been attempting to make some sort of bottom; in fact, it looks as though the stock has formed a double bottom at around the $9-$8.5 level which should serve as good support if any weakness were to be seen from current levels. Recent attempts were made to break past the upper boundary of the wedge but some supply came in at higher levels. I do think it could make another attempt to break past the wedge; if not, it could correct to support levels and make another attempt once again. All in all, the risk-reward equation does look conducive for an entry at current levels.

Summary

To sum up, I think SPTN is a rather underappreciated stock. There have been some recent improvements in the cash profile, H1 is likely to see benefits from comps, operational improvements and some macro headwinds on costs and interest rates. I also think they are a very strong dividend franchise. The charts are suggesting that a bottom has been made and the time is ripe for a reversal.

Having made my investment case, I would also like to flag a couple of risks:-

SPTN is currently without a permanent CEO; the current chairman Dennis Eidson has been managing the position as interim CEO since David Staples was dismissed in August 2019 on account of poor execution. The company has currently retained an executive search and leadership consulting firm to find a permanent replacement. If they can find a candidate with good experience in the food and beverage sector, this development could serve as a trigger for a breakout on the stock; if not, the stock might continue to be viewed unfavorably.

SPTN’s US military commissaries segment (25% of group sales) has been a laggard, facing declining comp store sales of 4-5%. This might likely persist going forward, although, encouragingly, in January 2020, the company appointed a new President for this segment - David Sisk who has strong military resale experience. Can he turn it around?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.