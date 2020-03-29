Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Welcome to Wall Street Brunch, our preview of stock market events for investors to watch during the upcoming week. You can also catch this article a day early by subscribing to the Stocks to Watch account for Saturday morning delivery. Podcast listener? Subscribe now to receive Wall Street Breakfast by 8:00 a.m. every trading day on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify (click the highlighted links).

Jobs will be a major focus in the week ahead as the U.S. economy reels from the impact of the pandemic. The ADP employment report and weekly initial jobless claims report are due out before the March jobs report drops on April 4. The March jobs report is expected to only show a loss of about 300K jobs as the real damage doesn't arrive until April and May. Moody's Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi forecasts the unemployment rate in the U.S. will hit double digits within a few months on delayed repercussions. PMI prints will also pour out next week from Spain, Germany, the U.K. and U.S. to give a quick snapshot of economic activity. The corporate event and earnings calendars are thin once again next week, but investors should be strapped in for plenty of action as animal spirits rage on.

Earnings spotlight: A trio of companies seeing spikes in demand for food products are due to report next week, with egg-producer Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) on tap for March 30 and pantry loaders Conagra (NYSE:CAG) and McCormick (NYSE:MKC) both reporting on March 31. Other companies due to spill numbers during the week include Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) on April 1; Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and CarMax (NYSE:KMX) on April 2, as well as Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) on April 3.

Go deeper: See Seeking Alpha's complete list of earnings reporters

IPO watch: WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) is expected to price its IPO on March 30. IPO lockup periods expire on Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE), Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE), Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) on March 31. The analyst quiet period runs out on GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) on March 30. Across the Pacific, the IPO lockup period expires on Budweiser Brewing Company (BUDBC) in Hong Kong. Shares of BUDBC are down 22% since the beer company was set free from Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD).

Go deeper: Catch up on all the latest IPO news.

Projected dividend changes (quarterly): Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to $0.27 from $0.26, Constellation Brands to $0.76 from $0.75, SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to $0.01 from $0.05, and Dollarama (OTC:DLMAF) to C$0.050 from C$0.044.

Go deeper: Read the latest dividend analysis.

M&A tidbits: Shareholders with the Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) vote on the company's merger with Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) on March 30. The walk data on China Oceanwide's acquisition of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) is March 31. The tender off expires on the Super ROI Global-Jumei International (NYSE:JMEI) deal on April 1.

Analyst/investor meetings: Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) rescheduled its investor day update that was planned for March 31 without setting a new date. Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) also pulled the plug on its event, while GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) is going to an online format with its presentation set for April 2. Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) and The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) also have events scheduled.

Apple's non-event: While Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) made a surprise announcement already of new versions of iPad Pro, Mac Mini and MacBook Air devices with its March 31 keynote event canceled, the company stopped short of announcing a launch of the new lower-cost iPhone 9. Some reports indicate that Apple has held internal discussions about potentially delaying the launch by months due to supply chain issues arising from the pandemic. There is also some talk that Apple will push back the debut of the highly-anticipated Apple 12 5G smartphone from the traditional September window. "We believe the chances for a launch in the September/October time frame is "extremely unlikely" and would assign a 10%-15% probability it happens given the lingering supply chain issues that remain across Asia," warns Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives. The firm is still bullish on Apple for the long term due in part to the 5G super cycle.

IT disruption: The tech sector has been disrupted by the pandemic, not just with share price declines, but an upheaval of IT demand changes that could be a game changer. Taking the long view, JPMorgan sees an acceleration in certain slow-moving IT infrastructure trends driven by the broadening disruption of COVID-19. In particular, the firm notes increasing bandwidth requirements due to the increasing number of employees working from home in a trend that looks positive for Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM), Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) and Hewlett-Packard Enterprises' (NYSE:HPE) Aruba. An increase in leverage of the public cloud is seen setting up Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) and NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE), while the increase in migration from proprietary hardware solutions to virtual solutions is seen as a win for VMware (NYSE:VMW). Then there is the sudden growth of contactless transactions, led by the adoption of electronic wallets to reduce human-to-human interaction. That development looks good for Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) and NCR (NYSE:NCR). With everyone burning up their laptops for the next few weeks or longer, JP sees an upgrade cycle benefit for HP (NYSE:HPQ), Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) and Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI). In semiconductors, the firm taps Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL), Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO), Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) as attractive amid the anticipated strong growth in cloud and hyperscale datacenter spending.

Spotlight on Nielsen numbers: While Nielsen data is pushed out every few weeks for analysts to size up, the firm's release next week of 4-week trends will be a showstopper. The huge efforts of U.S. consumers to stockpile a variety of different household and pantry products should be on full display when the report drops. Companies that are expected to see some strong numbers include Coca-Cola, Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP), Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST), Clorox (NYSE:CLX), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) and Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC). Cowen thinks pantry loading by consumers in March also included the beer and other alcohol categories. That prediction could be confirmed in the Nielsen data for Constellation Brands, Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP), Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW), Anheuser-Busch InBev and Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) (NYSE:BF.B).

Macau: Macau authorities will post gross gaming revenue numbers for March sometime during the first few days of April. Analysts see March GGR falling by as much as 75% compared to a year ago as tourism remains at a standstill in the gambling mecca. An initial bounce in Macau traffic to 10K visitors a day fell back to 7K visitors by the third week of the month as global headlines worsened. Before the coronavirus outbreak, weekly tourist visits of +100K were the norm. Names to watch for another round of volatility include Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) and Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

U.S. auto sales: Edmunds forecasts U.S. auto sales will fall 35.5% Y/Y in March to 1,044,805 new cars and trucks amid the coronavirus pandemic. "The first two months of the year started off at a healthy sales pace, but the market took a dramatic turn in mid-March as more cities and states began to implement stay-at-home policies due to the coronavirus crisis, and consumers understandably shifted their focus to other things," notes Edmunds director Jessica Caldwell. "Automakers can count on capturing some deferred demand once we get past the worst of this pandemic, but since they'll be competing with so many other companies for consumer spending at that point, they're really going to need to create incentives to spur some sales," she predicts. TrueCar sees a 42% drop to below 1M units for the month. Meanwhile, J.D. Power thinks the pandemic and economic crisis are likely to accelerate the move to online sales by auto dealerships. Edmunds March forecast by manufacturer - General Motors (NYSE:GM) -31.3% to 186K units, Ford (NYSE:F) -31.0% to 160K, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) -28.1% to 144K, Toyota (NYSE:TM) -36.2% to 137K, Honda (NYSE:HMC) -41.8% to 86K, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) -46% to 82K, Hyundai/Kia (OTCPK:HYMLF) -31.4% to 81K, Volkswagen/Audi (OTCPK:VWAGY) -41.4% to 34K. TrueCar's March estimate for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is -23.5% to 9,939.

New video conferencing player in town: RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is expected to launch a video product to compete with Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) next week. "In the very near term, RCMeeting will not only begin to be sold in RingCentral Office bundles across most U.S. segments, but it will also begin to replace the installed base of ZM at RNG customers," previews Rosenblatt Securities. Shares of RingCentral are up 30% over the last week, while Zoom Video is up 45% over the last four weeks.

Retail check: Retail chains that are seeing high demand for the early part of the stay-at-home spring in the U.S. are likely to continue to outperform next week and beyond, reasons Odeon Capital. The list of chains with positive sales trends includes Target (NYSE:TGT), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ), Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) and Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS). The common theme is that the businesses provide essential or at least therapeutic products (even psychologically so) to consumers and have a robust digital penetration.

Gene therapy: The 4th Annual Gene Therapy for Rare Disorders Summit was canceled, but it's possible the list of companies due to appear could still make announcements. That list includes bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE), BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN), Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX), Takeda Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TAK), Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE), REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX), Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR), Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD), Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE), Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB), Pfizer (PFE), AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO), Invitae (NYSE:NVTA), Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN), BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO), Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO), Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) and uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE).

Barron's mentions: The publication finds bargains in tech stocks and municipal bonds this week. The list of favorite picks blasted out by a roundtable of tech stock pickers includes DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU), Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE), CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Disney (NYSE:DIS), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), AT&T (NYSE:T), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), Micron Technology (MU), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES). While municipal bonds might not get the same amount of attention as the tech sector, high yields and the potential for a recovery are seen making them stand out. The VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (BATS:HYD) and iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) are two catch-all ways to play the bounceback in munis. Finally, the cover story on America vs. COVID-19 is worth a read and relevant to pretty much everyone. So is the conclusion that if "we" get this right and stay healthy, it could be the opportunity of a lifetime.

Sources: CNBC, Bloomberg, Nikkei Asian Review, Reuters, EDGAR