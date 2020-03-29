Individual Investor Bullish Sentiment Surprisingly Not So Low
The individual investor bullish sentiment level has not reached a level one would expect in a market like the recent one.
When the S&P 500 Index is down 33.9% in 23 trading days, I would expect individual investors to become extremely bearish on equities, at least that has been the case historically.
A lower level of individual investor bullish sentiment would be indicative of a near market bottom.
Maybe the nearly 3.3 million new jobless claims report this past Thursday influences individual investor sentiment for the coming week's report from AAII. Or maybe individual investors broadly have a sense the nearly country wide shutdown will be short lived. If there is one certainty, time will provide the answer. Until then though, and knowing no one variable illuminates the crystal ball, a lower level of individual investor bullish sentiment would be indicative of a near market bottom.
