'No Way To Value Equities' - Jeff Macke Talks With Alpha Trader (Podcast Transcript)

If you want to see who is on top of things right now, check and see who has updated their app to facilitate more online sales, says Macke.

"There is no way to value equities on future cash flows in this situation," says Jeff Macke. "It's not even possible to pretend."

Editors' note: This is a transcript version of the episode of Alpha Trader that we published earlier this week. We hope you enjoy.

Aaron Task: Welcome to Alpha Trader brought to you by Seeking Alpha PREMIUM. Unlock the power of Seeking Alpha through our articles, data, and advanced tools, including quant ratings, momentum tabs and advanced charts so you can make better trades. Try it today at seekingalpha.com/premium. Welcome to the show, Aaron Task and Stephen Alpher. Coming up we have Jeff Macke, the former Hedge fund manager long time stock market commentator on CNBC, Yahoo Finance, and many other places and now focusing on retail.

We will have an interview with him coming up in a minute. Earlier today he twitted out and I quote, “There is no way to value equities on future cash flows in this situation. It’s not even possible to pretend. You don’t have enough information. This isn’t trading, it’s bidding on the speed of distant, it’s time to close the markets.”

While the markets were very much open this week and again there was a lot of big ups, but more big downs as we head into the close on Friday. The Dow is down about 15% for the week on pace for its biggest one week fall since October 2008, the worst week during the financial crisis. The Dow closing below 20,000 for the first time since February 2017, S&P 500 nearly 30% below its all time high, again another extraordinary week and Stephen you’re Managing Editor of Seeking Alpha’s news so you are on the frontlines of this all day long every day as you think back about the past week, what stands out to you in terms of the biggest headlines and there were so many of them, we can talk about them. I mean just last night, California basically were shutdown, New York is now in a shelter in place situation, but what stands out to you?

Stephen Alpher: Right, and I would add, London is well on their way to a kind of a shelter in place. If the UK had kind of been staying open a little more than a lot of the rest of western world and it looks like they finally have gotten religion, in fact schools were open in the UK.

AT: They were slow to react. I think it’s fair to say.

SA: So, I think they finally gotten religion. They are well on their way to kind of a shelter in place kind of thing as well. What stays out this week is the number of bazookas that have been fired and the market just plunged right through everything.

AT: Yes.

SA: We’re recording this late on Friday afternoon, a week ago Friday markets were literally melting up into the close. S&P went from about a 3% gain to about a 10% gain in the last 30 minutes of trading. My theory is markets anticipate and they probably somehow leaked out that the Fed or the thought at least leaked out that the Fed was going to do something big on Sunday night, which they did. They cut a 100 basis points to zero and then the Fed established few other lending facilities this week and this morning they announced they were going to start buying municipal bonds, federal government between the White House, The House and The Senate, they are all trying to one-up each other on how big of a spending bill and how big the actual checks that are going to be sent to individual Americans and the market seems not to care a word about that, it just keeps going down.

AT: Right, because, yes, a check is great, but I think right now people are, I hate to say freaked out, but they are freaked out about how long this situation is going to go on really for, you know, a $1,000 or $1,200 whatever the final number is that are – the checks that are sent to Americans, that's great, I mean that is basically, you know, to pay for necessities, for food and your heating bill and things of that nature as opposed to in the past where we've had these, you know, one-time bonus checks essentially or, you know, quick tax bonus for Americans, most people are going out and spend it, but that you can’t spend right now other than online and usually the grocery store or an Amazon Prime is even shut down now because they’ve been overwhelmed.

SA: Yes.

AT: It's definitely a unique unprecedented type situation. One thing else happened on Friday, Goldman Sachs, just to put some scope to this, they're forecasting that the unemployment claims could surge by 700% and hit over 2 million by the end of Saturday. That would blast through the peak that we saw in 2008. I'm thinking back when we had Joe Brusuelas on here a couple of weeks ago who said, unemployment claims, that's the one economic indicator he would hang his hat on and we’ll see how that number comes out, but if its anything close to what Goldman is forecasting that would be a pretty shocking number.

Goldman also forecasting that second quarter GDP will shrink by 24% after a 6% decline in the first quarter. They sharply are ratcheting down there. I mean it’s not even – you can’t even say they’re ratcheting down their forecast, I mean that is a slash and burn of a forecast.

SA: Yes, and I think a week ago, they forecast about of a 5% or 6% contraction in GDP.

AT: That's right.

SA: So that’s how much things are changing in a week. Again, we’re recording this on Friday. Who knows where things are going to stand on Tuesday when the podcast is actually released. The politicians, their panicking is clearly kind of ratcheting up. I’m here in Pennsylvania and the Governor is now going to send out cops and other agencies to enforce this kind of – we don't really have a shelter in place order, but to enforce more or less a lock down, and that’s scary stuff. I mean, we have Jeff Macke on later. I mean how can you value TJ Maxx when the National Guard is roaming the streets to make sure I don’t leave my house so.

AT: Yes, it is weird. Its unprecedented stuff and look, I take some solace in the fact that the levers of government are belatedly I will say swinging into action and they're taking some dramatic steps. As you said, the Fed’s firing its bazookas. Congress is getting its act together, the administration again it was a week ago, today that Trump – President Trump declared a national emergency. You know they’re starting to unleash the gears of government and my hope is that that will start to address the crisis itself in terms of steaming, you know, flattening the curve, but we are on that upward slope right now, certainly in this country, in terms of the number of cases and now that we’re testing more, we’re going to see that number continue to go up sharply.

I would imagine in the next days and hopefully not, but possibly weeks as well, and it’s scary stuff, but there is some, as Helene Meisler is calling Helene’s green shoots on Twitter, #greenshoots, some things that not to be optimistic about, but take some hope in. Really there's been a couple of days in this past week; there's been no new cases in China. It appears the number of cases has started to flatten out in South Korea. Italy, even it seems like maybe they’ve passed their peak in terms of number cases and you’ve probably seen or heard about stories of a 95-year old grandmother in Italy who’s recovered from the virus.

You know at this point, I think we’ll take anything to hang our hats on and take a little solace from a hope, and in terms of the markets, I saw a note today from Leuthold Group that at its – March 16, this past Monday, which was an awful day for the markets, the S&P was 25% below its 50-day moving average, which is around the level where the market bottomed in 2008. So again, a lot of people are looking at charts. They're trying to find something to compare this to 2008 crisis, is the most recent comp we have, again – and they’re not saying, hey, that's it. It's great.

They’re also saying this is again Leuthold Group, there’s a strong correlation between the depth of the initial downside impulse and the subsequent additional downside. In other words, the market has always suffered further losses before bottoming. So, whether it was after the 1987 crash or after the dot-com bubble burst or in 2008 again, you know, the Leeman bottom, the market kept going down for several more months and it was certainly not stable and I think that's the point that Leuthold is trying to make it in a week where it's been overall very grim for pretty much everything, and a lot of people though – I still sense this looking out, they’re searching for a bottom among a lot of, certainly, traders and investors and I fear that that means we’re not there yet. It’s usually when everyone stops looking for a bottom that you get a bottom.

SA: Yes, you know, markets tend to – markets bottom on bad news. So, you know, I don’t know what it’s going to be. There may be just some horrible news, just – maybe just a really bad weekend and the market don’t plunge on Monday as they have for the past couple of weeks. You know that will kind of market bottom, but, yes, I think patience is the word. As you say, we went months and months of that in 2008 and the market kept going down, down, down until March of 2009. So, there’s no need to kind of plunge in with everything. I think if somebody had, you know, x amount of dollars and they wanted to put 5% to work per week for the next 20 weeks, probably it wouldn’t be the worst strategy.

I’ll add a few more green shoots, I don’t know [indiscernible] but Wal-Mart, last night, announced bonuses for all their hourly employees and they are hiring of about 100,000 people. Their plan is to hire about 100,000 people over the next few weeks target something similar. Amazon, I don’t know about Amazon’s bonuses, but I know their hiring hand over fist 7/11, it’s hiring. So, there are some things that are growing as the rest of the economy collapses more or less.

AT: Yes, and [listened to] another market action this past week, oil had its best day ever, a one-day spike of over 23%. That was, of course, after it fell 60% to start the year, but, hey, it was at least green, [a big move in] for oil.

SA: It’s back under $20 a barrel as we speak. So, oil has given that up, it is a teenager again.

AT: Well, we had it for one day. It was one beautiful day, and again, you know, to your point, as of Thursday, with eight straight trading days in a row, with a closing change of at least 4%, that has never happened before. The VIX closed above 80 earlier in the week, which is above its financial crisis peak. And as of – last I checked it, it was back below 60, which is a big drop from where it is, but, you know, it wasn’t that long ago we were talking about how calm the markets were and there was an absence of volatility and now here we are in the middle of the historic period of volatility for the markets, which unfortunately, I don't see any signs of ending anytime soon.

My gut is that we get a little bit of some relief and some calm here in the next couple of weeks if there's any hopefully good news and relief from the virus front itself, but I think the financial markets, they saw this coming, they’ve priced in a lot of it, but they haven’t priced in the depths of the economic downturn that we’re going to just see that hit the earnings, and as Jeff Macke was tweeting and we’ll talk to you more about this in a minute, you can’t run a financial analysis on a company right now and anybody who tries is probably fooling themselves and any corporation that says like here is our guidance for, you know, the second half of the year. Here’s what we think our quarter is going to be there. They're kidding themselves, and frankly, they’re kidding you too.

SA: Yes.

AT: Alright, Stephen, on that happy note, stay safe. Shelter in place. Wash your hands. And I encourage everybody, all our listeners to listen to the authorities and take precautions. Better safe than sorry, certainly, given the seriousness of this disease. Stick around when we come back. Our exclusive interview with Jeff Macke. We’ll be right back.

SA: Okay, I’m looking forward to it.

Jeff Macke: Thank you. Thank you. I’m a user of the products. I’m excited that we are – I should add that I’m not currently a private [trader] I hope to actually do that for a while, current environment may be stabilizing a little bit, but that’s my real life job, so.

AT: Well, yes, so I think that's the answer to my first question which is, you know, what do you do, and I know, this is not your first bear market or but what are you doing in this environment of unprecedented volatility and uncertainty?

JM: You know, it’s kind of silly to say it doesn't bother you, and so the older you get and right now we’re kind of old guys, but we’ve seen a lot of these things as. I saw the first circuit breaker. You know 22 years ago and I knew then and realize now that circuit breakers don’t work. To give one example I mean millions of things you see if they hang about long enough. So, it's not our first hording event. It’s not the first time I've seen a run on stuff at grocery stories, and what I'm looking for is really just the reaction. So, I guess starting from the first thing, you got to sell on your portfolio until you can sleep because the first thing to do is to monitor yourself as a trader because your decisions start getting screwed up and pretending otherwise is just a waste of your time. You’re spending way too much psychic energy if you're trying to convince yourself that global pandemic doesn't bother you at all. It probably should.

So maybe just kind of embrace it [bigger], here's a global pandemic. I spent none of my time before considering the possibility of one, and now it's on the table, adjust accordingly and don't, you know, start puking out stocks for the moment because the wrong time to start thinking about those things is when you're down 2,000 on the Dow and your portfolio is getting [indiscernible] like a fish and you’re watching things. I mean I’ve seen stock price move, [I had] literally, I’ve never seen, which is in present because I’ve just claimed kind of [indiscernible].

AT: Yes, yes. No, that's the point is that, you know, the volatility, the huge move is mostly down, but also up we’ve had in the last 14 days are unprecedented. They’ve never happened before in terms of – obviously, in the percentage moves and the number of them in sequence, the plus 4%, up or down moves that we've seen, so are you saying or are you flat right now? Are you net long?

JM: I’m flattish, which is to say, you know, I was not in front of this and catching all kinds of stuff, but I knew better than to – try to just hang out there, try to write this out with a bunch of specialty stores. So, as this kind of picked up [indiscernible], I basically hedged a bunch of big box longs that I talk about on Twitter all the time, Target, Wal-Mart, Costco, who I think win any way, and this is a boost for them and against that I just kind of went against the mall chains, which if there was a great trade remaining there, I would say so that it's not shyness or unwillingness to talk my book, I mean God! I’d love to talk my book, but it's just the reality that these stocks have fallen into bid [indiscernible] situations at this point.

I mean Macy's went through [indiscernible] in the course about half an hour to hit eight and suddenly it was in the fives. I've never seen stocks drop this fast. So, you know, these are companies that have been short before its late now. They're going to bounce, nothing goes to zero in a straight line, but the truth is, we've never closed entire malls for extended periods of time.

AT: Right, right. You know years ago, another lifetime it feel like you and I will run Yahoo Finance together talking about the death of malls because that was the conventional wisdom out there, and just in the last 24 hours, we’re talking now, I should note, Thursday afternoon, Simon Property Group and Westfield announced they are closing malls. So, we – again, this is unprecedented in my experience. You know is there anything – you know did this happen during World War II? Did this happen, you know, maybe after 09/11, but that was localized. This is national…

JM: This is national [indiscernible].

AT: So can’t text about something where there is no context.

JM: And which is sort of fine because we wanted to get it to is kind of an identifiable problem. We had so many unknowns at first, and that was really why you're seeing these air pockets in the market is because there was absolutely no way to logically price in the crisis that's going on right now. So, you can say oh! I'm looking past it. I'm looking – I’m investing for the long-term. You can make up any kind of aphorism you want to, but the truth is there's no way to calculate a valuation of any these companies until you have at least maybe [a furnish and date] on when they might open revenues again, and then, the case of the retailers, closing stores is not the same for Nike and The Gap.

It all depends on how they are fulfilling their words. It all depends on sort of how their websites and their apps are fueled. As individual investors, you know, look and see who’s updated their app. You want to see who is on top of what's going on right now. Their stores are kind of closed, but you can still see who’s filling orders and who’s not getting business as usual done, but some [facsimile thereof], and that's kind of a starting point, and you can go out at either way.

If you happen to know the finance to these companies, I can tell you that a lot of these retailers just aren't in any position to really address any type of prices whatsoever. They don't have their balance sheets, which is why you're seeing their stock air pocket. In the case of The Gap, they have so much work to do, and man, it's really hard to do any of it when all of a sudden you just had a [indiscernible] top line for three months.

AT: As you look at, say, some of the specialty names, some are going to go to zero, but there may be some that may be with less leverage on their balance sheet, even if they don't have good online channels might survive and even thrive.

JM: I think it's early for them because – and absolute. You know people are going to go back to the mall. We’re going to scrub them down and I don’t know about you guys, but I’m already kind of enthusiastic while leaving the house. So, you know, people will go back out in public again and the retailers that are able to withstand this, they should be okay and I agree, but there's a big spread between them and right now the market is not discriminating that much. One of my favorite trades on these positions if ideologically if not ours in terms of how my book is positioned that has been long [indiscernible] come against short Macy's just because I think Macy's is largely a speeder for aspirational customers to go Nordstrom.

Well, wouldn't it be nice to go to a much nicer department store right across the mall? And that chain will feed Nordstrom for quite a while. Now, both those stock are getting absolutely tortured for reasons that we’ve discussed, it makes all kinds of those things. You're going to close your stores for a long time and that seems bad. Nordstrom has been building out their omni-channel for the last five years spending a ton of money and that's been a headwind for the stock because Macy’s on the other hand, has just been [indiscernible] out there just oh! We made the quarter again. We made this quarter, and look at that, we threw a penny in and we found this and we can call it a beat, and it's all kind of crap, and now you get to see exactly what's going on, on the omni-channel side, on the e-commerce side.

People are going to stop shopping. What they are going to want to do is stop mingling, and that works out pretty well for to the buy online and pick up in store crowd. It works out fairly well for delivery. What we have to do on the infrastructure side is just make sure that the supply chain is still able to support this kind of crazy hiccup that we've seen. And so far, we have, you know, more or less [indiscernible] will figure that out, but the grocery stores have toilet paper at least as we speak. That was a crazy rush; that was a weird mania. Stores aren’t set up to sell five months worth of toilet paper in two days, but they did that, they figured it out and they got their shelves restocked again. Capitalism is pretty well set up to sustain and survive through these disruptions because there's all kinds of little moneymaking ways to fill the void.

AT: Right. So, you’re reminding of – you know as we’re talking now, there’s still lot of chatter about it, an interview that Bill Ackman did on CNBC where he basically said your capitalism can survive a 30-day shutdown, not an 18-month shutdown. You know, so let's assume that the worst case scenario doesn't happen, right, that, you know, we’re able to mitigate to bend the curve of the virus, and you know, for reasons having far more importance than money, let’s hope that that’s the case. My sense is that that you are then – you would be betting that there’s going to be a lot of pent-up demand and the consumer is going to come back later this year, certainly, you know, over the holidays, which I think the Treasury Secretary is also suggesting is going to be the case.

JM: I didn’t do a step further, listen we need testing and we need a way to distribute food and basics to people in an efficient manner. So, you got as it happens, we’ve spent the last 60 years in this country building out big box stores, which are located in neighborhoods within 90% of the population. You got 10 miles or less to a Target or Home Depot or Costco or the like. They’ve got nice big flat parking lots where you can test on one side and order online and pick up in-store, on the other. Kid in the mask comes out, he stuffs it in the trunk of your car, everyone gets to get out for a little bit, the quarantine still holds, and you’ve just solved a massive supply chain problem.

Obviously, there is details to be worked out, but we have the infrastructure to get product to customers who want product a lot right now. Does that mean that we have no hiccups? Obviously, not. Of course, not. That is the back of a matchbook for a plan that’s going to require encyclopedias, but it's the start. And so, the idea that we’re just going to – you know those are the two choices, 18 months before [indiscernible] escape from New York and just, you know, it is Ackman and his $100,000 million mansion surrounded by coyotes or we can solve the problem exactly as he thinks. We should solve the problem during his freakish [indiscernible]. There is a between, Aaron.

AT: Yes.

JM: Where we actually just are mildly inconvenience for a few weeks and we handle this like Americans, which is to say we ignore it until it becomes a huge ragging pain in the arse we can't handle it anymore and then we deal with it.

AT: Right. So that solution of what’s around that that you just described, do those big box retailers – do they need federal assistance to do that? I'm assuming they’ll get it if they want it…

JM: They maybe make it work, what you want is to comfort people. So, the first thing that you would need are tests, for instance, for the hypothetical testing, but with very [indiscernible] across the way.

AT: Right.

JM: But you would also need a coordinated effort because the stores just aren't ready to have one channel be that dominant. I mean they are not even close. And so, on top of which you would want to take care of the viral factor, which is the point of this in the first place. Will there be issue with the stores and the reason you have to close shopping malls, it’s the customers. You can control the flow of the people that work there and no one is going to sneak into your store putting some hours of labor, it’s all the customers coming from God knows where and you don't get to ask a bit of the problem. So, the government would come in and we have, again, hypothetical testing. You test the people that are part of the supply chain.

You make them part of basically this is [indiscernible] grease that keeps America rolling is the food infrastructure. You got to feed everybody. So, if you’re declaring war on this, the best can be to do something other than just a nice thing to say on television. What you do is you start basically taking military types steps. You have trucks of food going out in distribution; you make sure that the kid in the mask knows how to do it. The government should help with that because Target workers are not, you know…

AT: They are not trained for that right?

JM: [indiscernible] experts, right. But the smart retailers, what they are is they are smart. They play the long game because discounts, too low margin could be scammers about it. And so, Target and Wal-Mart will help America through this and they’ll do it for their most pragmatic and [indiscernible] reasons because it's super good business to help America when America needs help. We remember stuff like that. That's why this problem will get solved because it's just good business.

AT: Now, let's assume a pretty good case scenario, in two months from now, the scares are over, major league baseball started back up, the Masters has been rescheduled, the U.S. open for Golf might be going on. Say, a year from now, is – will this have caused kind of a permanent change in consumer behavior? I know you noted earlier today that prior to the store, a minuscule amount of grocery shopping was done online, but that's the kind of a quantum jump as people realize hey, this is really cool.

JM: It depends and [indiscernible] are able to keep it really cool. You know it will certainly change habits and it will kind of jumpstart different behaviors. I think it's – you’re more likely to see something like a disruption that will stick in [straight to video] market on the way we watch films now versus grocery. Some people are just going to want to go pick up their groceries at the store. People like to hold their produce before they buy it. It’s a thing that we do as human beings, and that's one of the reasons that only 4% of grocery comes through online right now.

So, they might, but what's interesting about the stores that have been kind of appearing with [indiscernible] and change that they are using is the grocers and they’re general merchants. And so, what this will do is kind of bump along that organic process towards the omni-channel, and I think it's reasonable to expect that you will see an uptick and people who kind of stick around, who actually like what they see in terms of the online grocery experience, but again, there's so many different variables in that that it's hard to really say because if that becomes – you know the equivalent of a food methadone clinic, that's not something that Target really wants for itself in terms of a lasting mistake [indiscernible] like it's the Soup Kitchen of America during our times of crisis.

So, you know, there's a way to go about this, but I think that we will see sort of a change in just the way people [indiscernible] the way they consume food and just the way we all mingle with each other.

AT: Right. And I’m wondering on the flipside, do you think that there’s going to be concern – so if your scenario plays out and these big box retailers are a place we can go and get a test and pick up something, I personally would prefer that to having some unknown person deliver something to my house, right.

JM: Yes.

AT: And, you know, Amazon is certainly, you know, experimenting with a physical retail space, but is this – you know not to be causing a threat to their business, the idea that everyone abroad is going to be home shopping, you know, during this crisis and then forever more after?

JM: If people realize that more than half of their stuff that’s sold at Amazon is not actually Amazon stuff. So, boy, this is going to be kind of the harder way [indiscernible] because if you order things from Amazon that's not Amazon stuff that may or not show up and you may really not know anything about the guy who sold it. So, that's kind of [sketchy] Target, Wal-Mart have advantages over that.

The supply chain will definitely matter and the ability of these chains to kind of stand behind what they're selling, the trustworthiness of that product, will make a huge difference that that distributed network of vendors where you put an order online and it just comes from kind of somewhere out and [indiscernible] will be a little – probably it's more circumspect than it has been in past, but kind of a stamp of this is approved or certified or whatever have you.

I mean it’s – anything like this brings out the best and worst of the America. And so, we’re already scamming people online and selling [indiscernible].

AT: Right, right. So, I should ask do you have any position in Amazon, long or short.

JM: No.

AT: Okay.

JM: No. But I do think pretty much everyone else.

AT: Right. And the other big box retailer we haven't talked about that comes to mind for me is Costco. I mean they are a warehouse, right. So, I would think they could be part of the solution that you're describing and I know personally as a long time Costco member, I have a great effendi for Costco. Do you have a sense of how – obviously there were runs on Costco, but how their omni-channel is working right now?

JM: I – and they’ve less [indiscernible] omni-channel focus. I just bought them, so indistinctively I kind of want to make fun you for being a member of [indiscernible] club store, someone who doesn't stand for free retail, Aaron, someone who believes that only fancy people like you deserve good retail.

AT: You know I think everybody should be able to use the food court though. I think – I was upset when they took that away, but…

JM: Yes [indiscernible].

AT: Membership has its privileges, I will say that.

JM: Yes, exactly Mr. Snobby, Mr. Fancy, [Judge Schmehl]. Yes, Costco has been doing great. There have been runs on the cost. People will stop making runs on stuff because that is just not super smart behavior and as you wake up [indiscernible] got a little crazy about that [indiscernible] shut down their [indiscernible].

AT: Right.

JM: And I probably don't need 500 sleeves of this toilet paper. So, you know, its – you’ve pulled some demand forward, but you also have – the March numbers will be crazy for these retailers because not only do you pull just detergent and [indiscernible] and all that stuff forward in terms of demand, but I think people are underestimating just how much stuff their kids go through in their home all day.

AT: Well, I’m seeing that.

JM: I know you've got some young kids, but [indiscernible]. They just buy all the crayons they can. I’m not going to run on the [peril] just buy 1,000 boxes of crayons out Mac and Cheese for everyone of them and that's for starters.

AT: Yes, the thing that I'm surprised to find is they keep wanting more food. You know you feed them once and you think that would be enough, and then they want more.

JM: Yes, yes. We thought we would kind of start out. [indiscernible] is 14 now and just like hovering, you know, they’re still like [multiple speakers].

AT: [indiscernible] yes, yes, I mean…

JM: Yes. They’re just saying what I made eggs. I’m going to make eight, oh! You got eight eggs for breakfast, that's a lot. That's a lot of eggs son, they don’t know. They have no idea.

AT: Yes, Steve has got twin boys, so I’m sure they’re eating him [indiscernible] house too.

SA: Twin teenagers.

AT: Twin teenagers. Yes, so I can imagine what the grocery bill is like in your house.

JM: The consumption of everything though. It’s people are going to spend a ton [indiscernible]. It’s ridiculously expensive and wildly inefficient for everybody to all of a sudden be working at home. My kids are taken little virtual high school, right, down the hall for me now, and I'll be honest, it's freaking me out a little bit to have them in the house with me. I would like everything to go back to normal as soon as possible.

AT: Yes, we all would and I'm going to trademark the term the fog of homeschooling because I think we’re – you know those who have kids, we’re all in it right now and it's so disorienting for the parents, I think more than the kids. My kids are [indiscernible] this is great. Mom and dad are home and we don’t have to go to school. This is so much fun. That’s a few days in. We’ll see how we’ll do in another week, but, yes, for a parent it’s incredibly disorienting and challenging.

So, to try to land this interview and land this plane, you know, I would love it. Of course, we all want things to go back to normal, but in terms of the markets, big picture having, you know, gone through a few these crises in the past, do you have any sense right now just gut feel or what are you looking at to tell you at what stage we are, right? And then, we…

JM: I think we’ve [indiscernible] if you didn't panic when Bill was calling from parts unknown to tell us that the end was [indiscernible] you probably aren’t the panicky type in terms of your stocks. And so, you know, the people there are going to get emotional about and that have gotten rid of their portfolio already, which is step one. The problem with this and the genuine real side of this issue, it makes it more than just a panic is the fact that you are really shutting down everything for a while. And so, you know, technicals don't matter to me here, fundamentals don’t matter to me here, and the companies come on and may beat by a penny or they miss by a penny, I don’t really care. And their guidance, I'm kind of just looking qualitatively for guys who are the most articulate when they say I have no goddamn idea when can I earn for the rest of this year.

AT: Right.

JM: Because that's the real answer and anyone else [multiple speakers].

AT: That’s the new guidance, right, I have no idea.

JM: That’s the new guidance.

AT: Yes.

JM: That’s I approve your – anyone who tells you otherwise is either lying or they are not very bright because we have no idea. We’ve never done this before. It didn't have a contingency plan for shutting down the Disneyland Parks for an unknown amount of time. So, step one will be getting that unknown amount of time out of the equation, and then, we get to figure out who has a balance sheet to withstand this. On the retail side though, I'll tell you this. Easter is like the third biggest holiday of the year. There is ton of Easter crap that’s arriving at stores right now and the store are not only down in traffic, they’re not even open.

So there's going to be a good old-fashioned retail liquidation [nice sight] at the delivery dock at Macy's trying to figure out who’s going to be responsible for all these goods and products that are going to get delivered and that's where you are going to see the tensions steepening [indiscernible] who’s going to survive this? It's going to be the people that can still get vendors to ship them because a lot of vendors are about to get stiffed on Easter and when back-to-school rolls around, they have a long-term memory on that and that's usually [indiscernible]. You see it at JCPenney, you see it at any retailer that ends up [dying seers] the same way. Once the vendors start to flake, it's really hard to come back and it doesn't happen overnight, but somebody's retailers will just slowly never recover from this because they are going to fall behind on what they have to pay.

SA: Speaking of not having a clue and being perfectly willing to admit it, Guess reported last night, they reported a FQ4B, which is meaningless, but basically said, we have no clue what's going to happen. We just know it's probably going to be bad. And they're being rewarded with a more than doubling in the stock price today. Of course they’ve…

AT: Today being Thursday, I should note that 19th so this could be – you know by the time this airs, they could have doubled again or have been cut in half again.

SA: Absolutely.

JM: And the truth is between now and whenever this airs and we can air quite a while from now, I suspect, there's still not going to know, not a damn thing is going to change. As we speak, [indiscernible] reported earlier today, and you know what they missed. You know why because family-style pasta joints aren’t doing great during the global pandemic. Now, I think you might have been able to see that [indiscernible] you don’t have to have a fancy degree, but it was easy to see that [freaking] group salad bowl and the breadsticks aren’t going to be huge hit this time here.

So it’s – can they survive? Absolutely. At the bottom of those stocks, they will stop going down. That stock has been all over the place today, but a week ago, they would have been down 35% because it never would have done on a damn person that no one's going to the Olive Garden during the pandemic. We’re past that point.

AT: Right.

JM: That’s no longer a surprise. And so, we’ll start to see stocks going higher on what looks like bad news, but we’ll add and, you know, queue the [indiscernible] everywhere saying oh my God they missed by $500, and their stock went higher. The malls [indiscernible]. No, it's just a matter of handicapping the reality. And right now, you know, it's – you’re done with the capitulation when Olive Garden can come out and say no one's coming to the Olive Garden because we barred the doors and the government told people they can die if they hang out in public. That's logical, that should be priced into their stock right now [indiscernible].

AT: Right. By now everyone could see that, yes.

JM: Yes, yes. And so, now we just get to see what happened. That doesn’t mean you’re not going to see huge gaps now. It just means they’re going to be tied again to some sort of news peg other than, I mean literally it’s – I trained the retailer reporting season like they’re golf majors. Four times a year, I am ready baby, and then, I just sleep for a couple of weeks afterwards. And this quarter didn’t matter all. I mean it’s – their numbers didn’t matter and companies who were reporting [indiscernible], but by February, it was all about the shutdown, it was all about what's going to happen in terms of demand. And so, I have no idea. They – yes, I didn’t come up with a lot of different hypotheticals or long-shots or things that you might try at different retailers, but something like Victoria's Secret, I have no idea what I would do if I ran limited brands, burnt to the ground and try to help return money.

AT: They have a lot of problems – they had a lot of problems before this too and that’s, you know, to your point and so did Macy's and so did JCPenney and that's kind of the issue there.

JM: Well, people will shop with habits, then this breaks their habit.

AT: Right.

JM: So, you know, you buy underwear anywhere else, you realize it's less creepy than buying it at Victoria's Secret.

AT: Right. Well, Jeff Macke, it’s been great having you on here today. Hopefully, next time we have you on we’ll be in more normal times, but stay safe, and thanks as always for your time. Really appreciate it.

JM: Absolutely. It’s pleasure seeing you guys.

SA: Thanks, Jeff.