Hecla Mining: Prices Down But Still Attractive

We have frequently traded Hecla Mining (HL) which is a stock that is a favorite of many of our followers. It has swung heavily along with equities and the price of precious metals in the last month. Some days it rallies hard with precious metal prices, other days it tracks the broader averages. This can present a frustrating trade. We believe investors should keep an eye on production, as well as precious metal prices, and pay little mind to the overall action in equities. The exception being huge selloffs in broader equities can create opportunity in the precious metal miners so long as metal prices hold up pretty well. There has been volatility of late in gold and silver, particularly the latter. In this article we will revisit performance of the company, discuss the outlook, and comment on pricing.

Production has started to ramp up once again

Overall, 2019 marked a year of higher metal production, and in the second half of the year, strong cash flow generation and an improved balance sheet. While gold and silver prices have increased, Greens Creek's record silver production, combined with the most gold production in Hecla's history, was the primary reason for the cash flow strength. We see this continuing in 2020. Take a look again at the production numbers in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 to understand where things are going here in early 2020:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, the production numbers show growth overall in Q4, though there were some areas with less production.

Hecla Mining pumped out 3.4 million ounces of silver in the fourth quarter, a 25% increase from the 2.7 million ounces a year ago. Gold production also increased 5% year over year to nearly 75,000 ounces.

Given the strong 2019 increase in metal prices, bodes well for the balance sheet. Earnings were rather strong, particularly on the top line, but the bottom line was a surprising loss. Let's look a bit more closely before discussing where we go from here.

Sales and margins were very solid in the back half of 2019, and this should continue in 2020.

Better production and ounces sold were impressive, but we also thought cost controls would have helped margins. In this quarter, the company saw a net loss of $8 million, or $0.02 per share. A year ago, losses were $24 million or $0.05 per share.

Revenues were up 64% year over year to $224 million versus $136 million. While the ongoing strike resolution at Lucky Friday will help offset production declines, the full impact will be realized later this year. In addition, efforts to curb costs have helped, but margins weren't as strong as we thought they would be. The company boasts silver margins of 35% and gold margins of 20%:

Source: Hecla Mining Q4 earnings call slides

We have to say that overall top-line result was ahead of our expectations for $200 million in revenues. This stems mostly from more production/sales than we anticipated. What is more, reductions in cash costs benefited the bottom line. All in all, cash flow was strong and much higher than what we saw in Q4 2018.

Operating cash flow was $120 million. This is up nicely from $93 million last year. This stems in large part from better-than-expected revenues. The company got help from strong precious metals prices and weak base metal prices. The average realized prices for lead and zinc for the full year of 2019 were 13% and 10% lower, respectively, compared to 2018. In addition, the company's cash position is in a wonderful spot. Cash and cash equivalents were $62.4 million at the end of the quarter, up from $27.4 million from the sequential quarter.

Moving forward

Operationally, the company is focusing its efforts on several properties along with having a solid cash position:

"In 2020, at current prices, we expect continued strong cash flow generation with the ongoing solid performance at Greens Creek, the ramp-up of Lucky Friday, expected improvements at Casa Berardi and the potential mine life extension at San Sebastian from the Hugh Zone. he strong third and fourth quarters markedly improved our financial condition, putting us in a better position"

We are excited for the exploration end of things here, not just the potential boost to production. We do expect cash burn to cease at current metal prices. While metal prices will fluctuate quarter to quarter, they remain strong. Help from base metals would be a big boost. Still, metal prices have risen from last year. Average realized silver prices were up 20% year over year to $17.47 versus the average realized silver price of $14.58 per ounce last year. Realized prices for gold increased 3% compared to last year's quarter, at $1,488 per ounce. Note the price of both metals is currently higher.

Looking ahead, pricing has been volatile and operations could pause

Fiscally, we entered 2020 strong. Much of Q1 has been solid. We are confident things have been strong on the revenue and cash flow side in the first half of Q1, while COVID-19 has pressured the back half. We see both production and costs moving in favorable directions because of improved throughput at the company's properties and ongoing savings initiatives, as well as Lucky Friday being back online. However, gold and silver prices have been pressured of late:

Source: Kitco.com

We believe gold prices sold off along with the broader market as investors panicked and simply sold everything in an effort to raise cash. Gold has essentially regain most of what it lost. Silver was a massive decline, and actually we highlighted it as a once in a life time opportunity on March 16th, essentially catching the bottom at BAD BEAT Investing, with a strong buy call under $13 an ounce. Look how hard silver got hit:

Source: Kitcosilver.com

No doubt this recent price action is going to hurt if prices do not rebound. We are looking for prices to rebound to about $15-$16 soon, which will be more than enough to continue strong profitability. However, another recent headache emerged which was the suspension of activities at Casa Berardi.

Fear not, this is temporary. Right now it is scheduled until April 13th. The Government of Quebec ordered the mining industry to reduce to minimum operations as part of the fight against the COVID-19 virus, so Hecla stopped Casa Berardi operations. None of the company's employees have a case of COVID-19. However, this three week (possibly more) hiatus in conjunction with the change in metal prices changed the outlook from just a month ago when the stock was $3. At $1.92 however, we think the 35% reduction in the stock is over done, and it can be bought once again here for a ramp higher.

