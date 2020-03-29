XLE Weekly: Retest Of Key Support Early Week Before Relief Rally To 31s

Gap higher open in Tuesday’s auction as price discovery higher continued to 31s into Thursday’s trade where buyers trapped and a pullback formed to 28.30s ahead of the week’s end.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLE price action.

The primary expectation for this week’s auction was for price discovery higher, barring failure of 22.88s as support. This week’s primary expectation did play out as a retest of key support developed in Monday’s trade to 23.15s. Sellers trapped there before aggressive price discovery higher ensued in Tuesday’s auction, driving price higher to 31s into Thursday’s trade. Structural sell excess developed there as buyers trapped, halting the buy-side sequence before retracement unfolded to 28.30s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 28.33s.

23-27 March 2020:

This week’s auction saw initial price discovery lower in Monday’s trade as last Friday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction. Price discovery lower developed to 23.15s near last week’s key support. Sellers trapped, 23.20s/23.30s, as balance developed, 23.20s-24.34s, into Monday’s close. Monday’s late sellers failed to hold the auction as a gap higher open developed in Tuesday’s trade. Price discovery higher developed through prior key resistance, 26.86s, to 27.50s where buying interest emerged, 27.39s, into Tuesday’s close.

Tuesday’s late buyers held the auction as price discovery higher continued, achieving a stopping point, 30s. Buyers trapped there as retracement ensued to 28.41s, into Wednesday’s close. Buying interest emerged early in Thursday’s trade, as buy-side continuation developed, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 31s. Buyers trapped, 30.75s, amidst structural sell excess, halting the buy-side sequence amidst a declining net positive delta, 616k, indicating weakening of the buy-side trend. Retracement ensued to 29.11s before buying interest emerged, 29.93s, into Thursday’s close. Thursday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as the pullback continued, achieving a stopping point, 28.30s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 28.33s.

This week’s auction saw key support tested and hold early week before a rally phase developed to 31s. Structural sell excess developed there as buyers trapped, halting the buy-side sequence. A pullback then developed to 28.30s into the week’s end. Within the larger context, the market has formed a structural support in the wake of the recent historic selloff.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon response to key resistance, 31s-32s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will target key supply clusters above, 33.50s-36.82s/42s-44s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this resistance will target key demand clusters below, 24.35s-22.88s/19.41s, respectively. The highest probability path for next week is buy-side barring 22.88s failing as support. The larger context now shifts bearish below 52.55s.

Looking under the hood of XLE, we see that its performance is really a tale of two stocks, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX). They account for approximately 25% and 24% of the entire ETF, respectively. Further, their performance is responsible for -1269bps and -841bps, respectively, of the XLE’s current one-year performance. As go Exxon and Chevron, so goes the XLE.

It is worth noting that breadth, based on the S&P Energy Sector Bullish Percent Index, has seen a substantial rise following February-March’s historic collapse to the bearish extreme zone. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, saw a similar behavior. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. The rally off the current structural support was approximately 34% before this week’s high. Currently, conditions favor a neutral posture as the market seeks (and has currently found) structural support, 22.88s, near late 2003 support.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.