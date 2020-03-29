XLF Weekly: Failed Sell-Side Breakdown Early Week Before A Relief Rally To 21.82s

Price discovery higher developed through key resistance to 21.82s in Thursday’s trade where sell excess halted the rally before a pullback developed to 20.55s ahead of the week’s end.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLF price action.

As noted in last week’s XLF Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery lower, barring 19.92s failure as resistance. This primary expectation did not play out as a failed sell-side breakdown early week resulted in an aggressive rally phase toward key resistance into Tuesday’s auction. Price discovery higher continued from there through mid-week to 21.82s where selling interest amidst sell excess halted the rally phase. A pullback ensued early in Friday’s trade to 20.55s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 21.01s.

23-27 March 2020:

This week’s auction saw a Gap lower open in Monday’s auction as last Friday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction, driving price through key support, 18.11s, in a sell-side breakdown attempt. Price discovery lower developed, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 17.49s, before sellers trapped, 17.73s, into Monday’s close. Monday’s late sellers failed to hold the auction as a gap higher open developed in Tuesday’s trade. An aggressive rally ensued, achieving a stopping point, 19.96s, at/near key resistance as buying interest emerged into Tuesday’s close.

Tuesday’s late buyers held the auction as a buy-side breakout through key resistance ensued in Wednesday’s auction. Price discovery higher continued, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 21.82s, where selling interest emerged amidst sell excess into Thursday’s close. A pullback developed early in Friday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 20.55s, where buy excess formed, halting the sell-side sequence. Rotation higher developed to 21.82s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 21.01s.

This week’s auction saw a failed sell-side breakdown to 17.49s early in the week before an aggressive rally phase ensued to test key resistance, 20s, late in Tuesday’s auction. Price discovery higher developed through key resistance, as the rally phase halted at 21.82s into week’s end.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon market response to this week’s key resistance, 21.30s-21.82s. Buy-side failure at this area will target the key demand clusters below, 20s-19.11s/18.34s-17.49s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will result in price discovery higher to key supply above, 22.50s-23.65s/25s-26s, respectively. The highest probability path near-term based on market structure is for price discovery lower, following the initial rally phase, provided 21.82s holds as resistance. With the failure of 29.75s as support, the larger intermediate term bias (3-6 month) is now sell-side. All that said, conditions remain fluid due to the developing COVID-19 issue and associated governmental responses or lack thereof.

Looking under the hood of XLF, we see that Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) represent approximately 27% of the XLF. They have contributed -142bps and -96bps of the recent decline, respectively. These companies are the largest weighted holdings in XLF, and their response will remain key as the market trades into multi-year support.

It is worth noting that breadth, based on the S&P Financial Sector Bullish Percent Index, has seen a remarkable rise in bullish breadth following the equally remarkable collapse from bullish extreme to bearish extreme essentially in three weeks’ time. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have also seen similar behavior (common in financial crises as assets generally correlate positively). Breadth has now migrated back toward the bearish extreme zone following this week’s 24% rally. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. Caution remains warranted as some time is likely needed for lower prices to find acceptance before structural support can develop. It is also worth noting that historically, the largest rallies tend to be within the context of bear markets.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

