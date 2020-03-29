SMDV: Time For Long-Term Investors To Buy These Small-Cap Dividend Growers

The TTM distribution yield is 2.99% and could plausibly render a 10% yield-on-cost in a little over 10 years.

SMDV has outperformed the broader small-cap index both since inception and during the current downturn, and dividend growth has been substantially faster.

The ETF has a relatively small portfolio of 63 stocks, but they are equally weighted so as not to put too much reliance on any one company.

Investment Thesis

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) seeks out high-quality, small-cap stocks that have raised their annual dividends for at least 10 consecutive years. In the last few years, SMDV has vacillated between a 4- and 5-star rating on Morningstar. It currently enjoys a 5-star rating. With a tilt toward defensive companies with long records of dividend growth and double-digit annual distribution raises at the fund level since inception in February 2015, this ETF looks like a great DGI strategy for long-term investors.

It is a specialty fund with an expense ratio that reflects this: 0.4%. The trailing twelve month distribution yield is 2.99%, which may not sound exciting at face value, but is actually a very enticing starting yield for this dividend growth machine.

Let's take a look at the portfolio, the distribution growth, and discuss why this current market selloff looks like a great time to buy in.

The Portfolio

The fund contains a minimum of 40 stocks that are equally weighted and rebalanced quarterly. As of February 29th, there were 63 holdings in the ETF. These high-quality stocks tend to trade at a premium to their peers. At the end of 2019, SMDV's average P/E ratio was 24.12 compared to 20.46 at the end of February 2020 and 17.02 today. SMDV's price-to-book value sits at 1.71.

Clearly, the market selloff has made this fund more attractive from a valuation standpoint, although it isn't cheap on an absolute basis. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) has a much lower P/E ratio of 12.23 and price-to-BV of 1.41 right now, for instance. But SMDV had a higher return on equity from 2017 through the middle of 2019 of 10.2% versus the Russell 2000's 5.8%.

Despite small-cap stocks having a reputation for increased volatility, SMDV employs a strongly defensive tilt that lowers its beta. Comparing SMDV to its full index of investable stocks (the Russell 2000), we find that it performed better from the mid-February peak to the March 23rd trough:

Data by YCharts

And, demonstrating that the stock-picking methodology finds strong companies generally rather than focusing merely on dividends, SMDV has outperformed the Russell 2000 by a substantial margin since its early 2015 inception:

Data by YCharts

More pertinent to dividend growth investors, the ETF's distribution has grown significantly faster than that of the broader Russell 2000 index since inception:

Data by YCharts

This demonstrates the ETF's success at picking out the best dividend growers in the index. And just what are those dividend growers, anyway?

Since we have experienced a dramatic selloff since the last rebalance, it will be interesting to see which holdings are relatively overweight and which are relatively underweight right now. Those that are overweight are the ones that have outperformed during this rapid bear market, while the underperformers have suffered worse selloffs.

Here are the top 10 holdings right now:

Source: ProShares SMDV Holdings

Candy maker Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) has actually risen in market value over the last month, while liability insurance company RLI Corp (RLI) has remained roughly even from the end of February to today. Other industries represented here include food ingredients, healthcare, ethanol production, specialty chemicals, water and gas utilities, and a regional bank.

On the other hand, the bottom 10 names in SMDV have all been particularly hurt by the March selloff.

Source: ProShares SMDV Holdings

J&J Snack Foods (JJSF), maker of soft pretzels often sold at malls and sports games, has taken a hit as both malls and sports games are unavailable revenue streams right now. Real estate investment trusts Urstadt Biddle (UBA), National Health Investors (NHI), and Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) each of which I own, incidentally, have all taken a hit for various reasons. In short: people not leaving their homes isn't great for commercial real estate.

Adhesive and sealant maker H.B. Fuller (FUL) has lost around half its value as manufacturing shuts down or switches to production of healthcare supplies. Furniture rental and lease-to-own company Aaron's (AAN) has taken a bit hit as well, as people couldn't go out to rent a TV even if they wanted to. The same generally applies to used car dealership owner Group 1 Automotive (GPI).

Magazine and local news media station owner Meredith Corp. (MDP) and outlet center REIT Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) look particularly beaten up and could make good values here, for those who might want to do more research into them.

Though the index rules require at least 10 years of consecutive dividend growth, many of the ETF's holdings have raised their dividends for far longer than that. SMDV boasts an average of 25+ years of dividend growth across its portfolio.

Source: SMDV Profile

At some point, a long dividend growth streak becomes its own form of defensiveness, both because of the self-selection process of companies that are strong enough to pull it off and because management teams become more reluctant to cut the dividend the longer the streak.

One unintended consequence of the dividend growth-based, self-selection process is a defensive sectoral weighting, with utilities, consumer staples, healthcare, and communications collectively accounting for 47.97% of the portfolio.

Source: ProShares SMDV Page

Of course, in a pandemic-induced downturn, companies that would be defensive in any normal bear market (such as J&J Snack Foods or National Health Investors) are vulnerable. But, overall, the portfolio looks well-positioned to withstand the economic blow of coronavirus-induced social distancing policies.

The Distribution

In the last three years, SMDV's distribution has grown at a 20% annual pace, while last year's growth came in slightly lower at 18.25%. That is terrific growth even for a bull market.

What's more, the ETF is currently offering nearly the highest TTM distribution yield of its relatively short existence:

Data by YCharts

While that distribution yield may come down if ultra-high yielders like Meredith Corp. or Tanger Factory Outlets are forced to cut their dividends, 3% strikes me as a good starting yield for the overall quality of SMDV's portfolio. Given the very comfortable payout ratios most of the fund's holdings enjoy, I would expect dividend growth to continue fairly strongly well into the future.

Conservatively assuming an average annual distribution growth rate of 10% over the next decade, buying in at a starting yield of 3% would result in a yield-on-cost after 10 years of 7.78%. What if we assume a slightly higher average annual distribution growth rate of 12%? That would get the 10-year YoC up to 9.32%.

For younger investors such as myself, what if we projected further out and assumed an average annual distribution growth rate of 10% over the next 20 years? That would render a 20-year YoC of 20.18%. In other words, in this hypothetical (though plausible) scenario, a $10,000 investment today would throw off $2,018 every year in two decades. A $100,000 investment today would yield $20,180 in 20 years, and so on.

Now, imagine this: If one built up a $500,000 nest egg of invested assets at a yield-on-cost of 10%, the annual income generated from that tidy sum would be $50,000. That, for dividend growth investors, is the dream.

For those who have a long enough time horizon, SMDV looks like a great candidate to help achieve that dream.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMDV, UBA, NHI, SKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.