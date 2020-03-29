South Africa's 21-Day Lock-Down Is Actually Good News For Jupiter Mines

Jupiter has no debt and Tshipi’s operating company has enough cash reserves to last more than three years under care and maintenance.

This will deplete manganese ore stockpiles and fuel fears about a possible shortage, thus driving up prices.

South Africa is under a 21-day lock-down, which will remove around 1.2 million mt of manganese ore supply from the market.

Investment Thesis

At midnight on March 27, a 21-day lock-down will begin in South Africa with the aim of containing the spread of the coronavirus. Only health care, law enforcement, food sales and distribution, and utilities operations are exempt.

At first glance, this sounds like terrible news for companies like Jupiter Mines (OTC:OTC:JMXXF), which owns 49.9% of the largest manganese mine in the country. However, I think this is a blessing in disguise as the company is ideally placed to weather the storm and the shutdown will remove a lot of manganese output at a time when the largest consumer, China, is up and running and investing heavily in infrastructure. The lock-down will significantly decrease manganese ore stockpiles and fears about a possible shortage are likely to lead to a meaningful increase in manganese ore prices.

Tshipi and its ownership structure

Jupiter owns a 49.9% in the TshipiBorwa, which is located in the Kalahari Manganese Field. The mine can scale production to between 3-million and 3.6-million tonnes a year, making it the largest manganese ore mine in South Africa. It’s located near several other large mines and Jupiter has been vocal of the aspirations of the mine’s operating company, Tshipi e Ntle, to expand in the area:

(Source: Jupiter Mines)

It’s a simple open pit mining operation and according to Jupiter, the mine life is around a century. At the moment, TshipiBorwa has reserves of 94Mt but they can be significantly expanded as resources stand at 432Mt. An optimization study from 2017 showed that at price of $4.00/mtu and at prevailing mining costs, all of mineral resources could potentially be extracted through the open pit operation.

The cash costs at the mine are low - usually around $2.10-$2.30 per dmtu on a FOB basis.

(Source: Jupiter Mines)

The same cannot be said for most other local manganese ore miners.

(Source: South32)

There is a plan to expand Tshipi’s capacity to 4.5mn t/yr using existing infrastructure. Due to this, initial capex is relatively low and is estimated around A$100 million ($69 million) with a +- 30% level of confidence. This expansion hasn’t started yet and it will take around three years to complete.

I don’t think that the shareholder structure of the mine is complex, but since Jupiter owns under 50%, this means that its results are not consolidated and we only have access to key financial figures.

(Source: Jupiter Mines)

South Africa’s position in the manganese ore sector and the effects from the lock-down

(Source: South32)

As you can see from the graph above, South Africa currently accounts for around two-fifths of global manganese ore supply and is the key supplier of China. South Africa exports around 1.7 million mt of manganese ore per month.

There has been some oversupply in the market over the past year and manganese ore stockpiles are at high level at the moment. This has put a downward pressure on manganese ore prices.

(Source: South32)

According to data from SMM, as of March 24, inventories of South African manganese ore, including semi-carbonate and high-iron ore across Chinese ports totalled 2.06 mt. There are 1.72 million mt at Tianjin port and another 340,000 mt at Qinzhou port

The 21-day lockdown in South Africa should remove around 1.2 million mt of manganese ore supply, of which 840,000-960,000 mt is destined for China.

However, judging from developments in Europe, I think the lock-down is likely to last more than 21 days. I live in Bulgaria and the state of emergency has been extended from March 29 to April 12 and my employer has told me I'll have to work from home until at least the end of April. So if the lock-down in South Africa lasts for two months for example, this should remove around 3.5 mt of manganese ore from the market, thus almost eliminating stockpiles.

On the demand side, things look very good since manganese is used mainly in construction and China is ramping up infrastructure projects in a bid to soften the blow from the coronavirus on its economy. On March 21, officials with China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) told the press that work has restarted on around 11,000 schemes, including 98% of 533 transportation projects supervised by the NDRC. This year China plans to invest a record $125 billion in rail alone.A total of 1.848 trillion yuan ($260.47 billion) of local government bonds have been front-loaded so far in 2020, including 1.29 trillion yuan of special bonds. The latter are used by local governments to finance infrastructure development.

The lock-down of South Africa is already causing jitters about a deficit in the manganese ore market and prices have been soaring over the past few days.

(Source: SMM)

However, they are still very low compared to the highs reached in 2016 in 2018:

(Source: Jupiter Mines)

Why Jupiter is well-positioned for a long lock-down

The strategy of Jupiter is simple – receive dividends from Thsipi and distribute them to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. It’s payout ratio is over 90% and the company has paid out A$0.115 ($0.08) per share in dividends since its listing in 2018.

The balance sheet is very strong. As of the end of December 2019, Jupiter had attributable cash A$83.9 million ($58.7 million) and no debts. A total of A$29.3 million ($20.5 million) was on its own balance sheet, while the remainder came from its share inTshipi e Ntle’s A$109.4 million ($76.5 million) in the bank.

The costs for keeping Thsipi under care and maintenance during the 21-day lock-down are estimated at 21 million South African rand, or $1.44 million. This is around $70,000 per day, which means that Thsipi has cash reserves for over three years before any injections from Jupiter and the other shareholders are needed.

A key reason why the lock-down has such a low effect on Tshipi is that the mine relies on contractors with flexible arrangements. During the Q4 FY2020 call, Jupiter's management mentioned that direct employees are only around 150-200. Looking at the prospectus for the 2018 IPO, we can see that total owner’s complement on the mine site was 171. The prospectus also includes a breakdown ofCIF costs, which shows that direct overheads are around only 8%.

(Source: Jupiter Mines)

Conclusion

The coronavirus is shutting down a significant part of the global manganese ore supply at a time when China is heavily investing in infrastructure to soften the blow on its economy from the coronavirus. I think other countries around the world are also likely to bolster infrastructure investment once the coronavirus is contained.

The lock-down in South Africa is scheduled to last for 21 days but in light of how things are developing in Europe, I think it will be in place for at least two months. This lock-down will significantly deplete global manganese ore stockpiles and could trigger a supply deficit. Manganese ore prices are already going up and we can see from Jupiter’s results that Tshipi can generate annual EBITDA of over $400 million at average CIF prices of $6/dmtu.

Jupiter has no debt and $58.7 million in attributable cash so it’s ready for a prolonged lock-down. The mine’s operating company, Tshipi e Ntle, has cash reserves for over three years under care and maintenance.

Note that the main listing of Jupiter is on the ASX and that the volumes on the OTC in the USA are light.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JMXXF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.