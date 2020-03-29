U.S. IPO Weekly Recap And Week Ahead

With nearly all of the year's SPACs trading below issue, Social Capital Hedosophia II and Social Capital Hedosophia III delayed their offerings.

While no companies went public this past week, the IPO market saw some activity as one company submitted an initial filing. With nearly all of the year's SPACs trading below issue, Social Capital Hedosophia II (IPOB.U) and Social Capital Hedosophia III (IPOC.U) delayed their offerings.

Online gambling software maker GAN Limited (GAN) filed for a $35 million IPO. The London-based company has seen rapid expansion in the US following the legalization of real money iGaming and sports betting in certain states. As of December 31, 2019, the company's customers operated 53 (101 including recent customer acquisitions) retail casino properties, racetracks, and online sportsbooks, and its largest customers include fantasy sports provider FanDuel (46% of 2019 revenue) and Winstar Casino (20%). The company is currently listed on the AIM under the symbol "GAN" with a market cap of £121 million ($149 million), and is down 23% YTD.

1 Filing During the Week of March 23rd, 2020 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Sector Lead

Underwriter GAN $35M Consumer Discretionary B. Riley FBR UK-based provider of internet gambling software.

One Chinese issuer is tackling a tough US IPO market in the week ahead.

WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) plans to raise $33 million at a $385 million market cap, underwritten by The Benchmark Company. WiMi is a leading player in China's holographic augmented reality space, an estimated $500 million market that it believes could soar to the tens of billions over the next decade. Focusing on ad services, the founder-owned company is highly profitable (50% net margin the 1H19) and saw growth accelerate to 41% in 2019 (preliminary). That said, Chinese issuers have been hit particularly hard in 2020, with the year's six IPOs averaging -27% compared to -3% for all 2020 IPOs.

U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer

Business Deal Size

Market Cap Price Range

Shares Filed Top

Bookrunners WiMi Hologram

Beijing, China $33M

$385M $5.50 - $7.50

5,000,000 Benchmark

Valuable Capital Chinese provider of ad services and software used in holographic augmented reality.

Street research is expected for one company on Monday, 3/30, and lock-ups will be expiring for four companies on Tuesday, 3/31.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 3/26/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was down 13.3% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was down 18.6%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 11.5% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 21.7%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Adyen and Meituan-Dianping.

