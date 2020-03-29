Buy Quality, Short Trash, Hold Dry Powder

Equity markets are consolidating over the last few days on the hopes of the U.S. government fiscal stimulus, which was upped from an original $1-1.2 trillion to $2.2 trillion over the past week. This package will include stimulus for households, small businesses, and corporations. In addition, the Fed vied to also commit to unlimited QE, which would include purchases of Treasuries, MBS, municipal bonds, commercial paper, and investment-grade corporate bonds. What the Fed isn't touching are junk-debt or equity securities, which still leaves a significant portion of the market exposed.

High-yield credit spreads are at their highest levels in over a decade, clocking at 10%, at an even higher level than when Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy in September 2008. The number of Fallen Angels, companies being downgraded into junk, are also growing at an astonishing pace. Furthermore, distressed debt has ballooned to almost $1 trillion, according to Bloomberg. The fear in credit markets is palpable as many industries will inevitably incur bankruptcies or have companies that will at the very least cut their dividends or suspend buybacks, including oil & gas, particularly E&Ps, retailers, restaurants, airliners, resorts, lodging, trucking, railroads, shipping, etc.

Our job is to avoid the hand grenades. With U.S. market down 30%, there are plenty of high-quality companies trading at reasonable prices that have strong balance sheets. Unless we have a full-fledged depression, which albeit is still possible, then making these purchases could be the opportunity of a lifetime. Conversely, investors absolutely need to carry dry powder should the economy unravel and the market continue collapsing. Pricing cutting, deflation, and bankruptcies can turn into one hell of a vicious cycle that won't just end lower-quality businesses, it will also cut into the valuations of the entire market - that's exactly what happened during the Great Depression era.

However, should stimulus carry us over until the summer when the coronavirus will have fully subsided, then we shouldn't ignore this discount offering.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is undoubtedly losing money in upstream at this point and has pledged to make significant cost cuts in this division (mainly targeting Permian), stalling the build-out of liquefied natural gas project Mozambique, and cutting refinery rates. However, demand for oil worldwide will likely remain stable for at least another 20-30 years simply because of its applications for cars, air transportation, boats, chemicals, plastics, etc. At $23 a barrel, there aren't too many oil companies left that can maintain a profit. I think the suffering in 2020 and 2021 will be widespread and deep, with an increased likelihood of Chapter 7 filings. Overall sentiment also appears to be changing. Looking out five years from now, crude oil prices will be much higher after all of the consolidation. Layer in a broader economic recovery and OPEC coming to a deal, this could be the play of the decade. Management does remain committed to its dividend, but even if XOM cuts the distribution in half, investors are still locking in a 4.5% dividend yield.

Next is AT&T (NYSE:T). AT&T has does an incredible job with its acquisition as WarnerMedia has added business diversification and has been accretive. With the coronavirus, demand for AT&T's services are only increasing with most of the U.S. staying at home and working from home. Additionally, the company just suspended its annualized $10 billion buyback and tapped a $5 billion term loan, effectively boosting total liquidity by $15 billion overnight. That should be enough for the company to maintain the dividend until things normalize.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is another favorite as demand for storage units have been relatively robust over the last decade and will probably only increase as unemployment edges higher (3.2 million in unemployment claims as of March 26). Unfortunately, people will need to sell their homes and request a place to store their items, for months if not years. It's a relatively recession-proof business model, albeit the space does have low barriers to entry. But what's most comforting is that the company has a pristine balance sheet with very low funding costs. Ian Bezek has laid out a beautiful long thesis on PSA, and if you haven't read it, I recommend you do so. Most REITs carry lower tier investment-grade bonds, which could come under pressure in the coming years, but PSA continues to stay in a class of its own.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) is an Arizona-based utility company that has, like NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), committed to renewable projects and expects to be 100% carbon-free by 2050, with a complete exit from coal by 2030. Certain utility-scale solar projects in the last few years have carried lower all-in costs relative to natural-gas-fired plants and PNW is among the few already capturing this benefit. Aside from 2020 refinancing requirements, management has termed out some of the debt stack until 2024-2029 and the remaining majority beyond 2040, simultaneously commanding the cheapest cost of funding in the industry between unsecured debt rates of 2-5%. PNW has consistently grown its dividend with LSD customer growth and steady rate hikes. Management expects that to continue on the back of solid earnings growth, and investors can capture a 4.2% dividend yield at today's prices.

Lastly we have Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). With falling automobile volumes and slowed construction activity, worldwide steel prices have already collapsed 10% in the last month. However, Nucor is perhaps the most resilient operator in the space as it has kept a lid on inventories and production. It runs one of the best ARC-furnace fleets, which has a fairly good variable-cost structure, to sustain profitability. Interestingly enough, the company guided Q1 above consensus. Also consider the rock-solid balance sheet, holding minimal financial leverage and solid interest coverage. Like the others, this is the highest dividend yield we've seen in decades and a much steeper downturn would be required for a cut.

Those are my top five favorite picks after this year's market route. Who knows whether more pain is to come or not, but accumulating a small position in each of these is a better decision than not doing so. All that said, make sure to keep plenty of dry powder. After all, the economy is certainly on less solid footing than it was in 2019. Rating agencies are downgrading corporate issuers and Wall Street is forecasting double-digit declines in Q2 U.S. GDP, and that could create even more risk-off behavior. As a potential hedge, investors can short poor-quality stocks such as Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), companies that are heavily bleeding cash and may be worth $0 long-term.

I think credit markets will continue weakening, but it's hard to tell if the entire thing collapses until we move into the second quarter. But there are plenty of high-quality stocks trading at acceptable valuations. For that reason, I'm accumulating small positions today while keeping a high amount of dry powder. What's your take? Would you buy stocks or stay completely out of the market? Let me know what you think in the comments below. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, XOM, GOLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may also create long positions in PSA, PNW, and NUE. I am long T-bills.