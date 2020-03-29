Apple Proves Why Cash Is King

When it comes to the balance sheet, (net) cash is king as that's a source of funds for covering future dividend obligations should cash flows come under pressure.

By Callum Turcan

Data by YCharts

Image Shown: Shares of Apple Inc. have taken a beating year-to-date, along with all US equities, as panic selling has negatively impacted the valuation of even the financially strongest firms of late.

Equity markets are getting crushed as various economies around the globe are shutting down to contain the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In this article, we will highlight how a combination of Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) pristine balance sheet and stellar free cash flows provides a beacon of stability during these turbulent times. While news of dividend cuts and suspensions are popping up all over the place in various sectors, that’s very unlikely to be the case with Apple given its simply tremendous dividend payout coverage on a forward-looking basis. Looking ahead, please note that Apple's payout coverage is so strong that the firm could continue to push forward with per share dividend increases in a sustainable manner.

Cash is King

While we are firm believers that cash is always king, it’s during turbulent times like these that this dynamic really shines bright. Specifically, net cash positions are king, meaning the total cash-like position on a firm’s balance sheet exceeds its total debt-like position (keeping pension liabilities and other considerations in mind as well). Net cash positions are a major source of dividend strength, as if an event arises when free cash flows (net operating cash flow less capital expenditures) are impaired for an uncertain period of time (such as right now with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic), the company can utilize the net cash position to keep making good on future dividend obligations. If that net cash position is simply enormous, as is the case with Apple, the company can also contemplate pushing through per share dividend increases to continue rewarding dividend growth investors.

At the end of Apple’s first quarter of fiscal 2020 (period ended December 28, 2019), the combined total of its cash & cash equivalents, short-term marketable securities, and long-term marketable securities holdings came out to a whopping $207.1 billion. Stacked up against $15.2 billion in short-term debt (defined as short-term ‘commercial paper’ and ‘term debt’) and $93.1 billion in long-term debt (defined as long-term ‘term debt’), Apple was sitting on a $98.8 billion net cash position near the end of calendar year 2019. For context, in fiscal 2019, Apple’s dividend obligations came in at $14.1 billion. While the figure has been steadily rising, a product of meaningful per share dividend increases, the company clearly maintains high quality payout coverage on a forward-looking basis. In the upcoming graphic down below, please note Apple’s pristine balance sheet.

Image Shown: A look at Apple’s fortress-like balance sheet. Image Source: Apple – First Quarter Fiscal 2020 10-Q SEC Filing

In fiscal 2019, Apple generated $58.9 billion in free cash flow (net operating cash flow of $69.4 billion less capital expenditures of $10.5 billion), which easily covered its $14.1 billion in dividend obligations; however, $66.9 billion in share repurchases were partially funded by the balance sheet. Over the past three fiscal years (FY2017-FY2019), Apple’s annual free cash flows have averaged $58.3 billion. Should the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic materially limit Apple’s ability to conduct business for a sustained period of time, the firm can lean on its enormous net cash pile during its time of need and replenish that position later via its stellar free cash flows.

With that in mind, given that Apple runs a relatively capital expenditure-light operation, the company is in a better position to continue generating some level of free cash flows than most. While the negative impact to its supply chains as it relates to iPhone production comes with major financial implications, its growing services business mitigates some of that pain (to a degree). Please note Apple's stellar cash flow profile in the upcoming graphic down below.

Image Shown: A look at Apple’s stellar cash flow profile. Image Source: Apple – Fiscal 2019 10-K Filing

Valuation Analysis

When it comes to valuing equities, forecasted future free cash flows are king. Ambiguous and spurious metrics like price-to-earnings or price-to-sales metrics don’t tell investors how much free cash flow the firm is expected to generate on a forward-looking basis, and thus are largely irrelevant when attempting to obtain the estimated fair value or intrinsic value of an equity. Backward-looking and historical information are only useful as it relates to building a base of what to expect going forward, particularly when combined with market research, management commentary, the macroeconomic outlook, recent events, and how that all fits in with a firm’s expected future performance as it relates to revenue growth estimates, operating margin assumptions (i.e. will moving into a new market or launching a new product help or hurt a firm’s margins going forward), and more.

Discounted cash flow analysis involves modelling out the expected future free cash flows a firm will generate into perpetuity, discounted by the weighted-average cost of capital (WACC) to take the time-value of money concept into account. Additionally, we factor in a firm’s net cash or net debt position at the end of its latest fiscal year (and in regards to the debt calculation, we also take long-term pension liabilities and tangible pending or possible legal settlements into account when prudent) as a net cash position adds to the fair value estimate of an equity while a net debt position reduces the fair value estimate of an equity. In the upcoming graphic down below, we highlight the valuation assumptions used in our “base” case models covering Apple. Under these assumptions, our fair value estimate for AAPL stands at $254 per share.

Image Shown: Under our “base” case scenario, we value AAPL at $254 per share. Image Source: Valuentum

Additionally, please note Apple’s stellar dividend coverage in the upcoming graphic down below. Over the next five full fiscal years, our models indicate that the sum of Apple’s forecasted future free cash flows, plus its net cash position, will come in at 5.6 times the size of its expected dividend obligations during this period. Furthermore, please note that in our models, we factor in double-digit per share dividend growth into the Apple’s expected dividend obligations calculation. In other words, we’ve already modeled in very strong payout growth and that trajectory is made possible by Apple’s stellar cash flow profile and pristine balance sheet.

Image Shown: Apple’s dividend coverage is simply tremendous. Image Source: Valuentum

Concluding Thoughts

These are harrowing times and we sincerely hope everyone and their loved ones stay safe as the world contends with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Apple’s near-term financial performance will take a beating, but its long-term prospects remain bright, a product of its shift towards the high-margin services space (Apple TV+, cloud computing, music streaming services, and more) and the potential launch of a 5G-capable iPhone. Investors seeking a very well-protected and growing income stream can take solace in Apple’s fortress-like balance sheet and stellar cash flow profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.