The Era Of Negative Interest Rates Is Over

Those investors suffering huge losses from credit bets gone wrong may demand much greater risk premia in all but the most credit-worthy issuers.

In the U.S. alone, DoubleLine forecasts the national debt to rise to $30 trillion from the current $23.5 trillion, a 36% rise in only two years.

Governments around the world are drastically ramping up debt issuance to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Monday, March 9th, will perhaps be noted as the first day of the current bear market. Global stocks suffered a nearly 8% loss, while global bond yields dropped aggressively as the typical flight to safety trade worked in unison. What's unprecedented is stocks subsequently dropped an additional 20%, while bond yields rose. U.S. 30-year Treasury yields, for example, spiked from a March 9th low of 0.99% to 1.78% and have since settled at 1.45%, a loss of nearly 12 points on a par bond. Over that same time period, Italian 10-year government bond yields more than doubled, from 1.05% to 2.39%, and have since settled at 1.57%, a 50% rise.

Central Bank Policies Not Working as Designed

With stocks marching lower, the ECB pegging rates below zero, and the Fed opening up the gates to unlimited QE, most bond investors are demanding higher yields. Due in part to investors recognizing the gigantic overhang of debt coming from nearly every country in the universe. That doesn't bode well for bond investors holding longer duration assets.

We do not see negative policy rates as likely to be an appropriate policy response here in the United States - Fed Chair Jerome Powell

Before we examine potential solutions on how to navigate this secular shift in rates, let's highlight some events that mitigate the transmission of both the Fed's and other central bank policies.

Dislocation in credit (and mortgage) markets has resulted in U.S. mortgage rates actually moving higher while yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries remain near all-time lows. Even as benchmark rates move lower, most banks and other intermediaries have been reluctant to squeeze margins even lower, resulting in little to no benefit to consumers. In other words, the Fed's moves aren't directly correlating to lower mortgage costs, and in turn, call into question the benefit of QE when rates are already at or near zero.

Exhibit 1: Spread between U.S. 30-year Mortgage and 10-year US Treasury Yield

Source: Bankrate.com, Bloomberg, FT.com

Euro-area Debt Issuance Set to Explode, Adding More Pressure on the ECB

In Europe, the ECB launched another round of QE totaling 1.1 billion euros to combat the cost of the pandemic, with ECB President Lagarde saying "extraordinary times require extraordinary action." However, in light of the firepower, term bond yields from German to Italy to Spain to France remain higher than before the crisis. (Exhibit 2)

Consider the devastation in Italy, where former director at the IMF and Princeton Professor Ashoka Mody suggests a bailout of 700 billion euros to stave off a potential financial crisis. He highlights the nearly $2.4 trillion in Italian sovereign debt, currently one tier from junk status, held by both euro-area and Italian banks, and infers that potential bond losses could induce a euro-wide panic. Given the potential contagion, he proposes intervention before the situation worsens. Keep in mind, Italy has the 2nd highest debt to GDP among major economies, at 135%.

Exhibit 2: Euro-area 10-year Gov't. Bond Yields, Pre-Virus vs Current

10-Year Govt. Bond Yield Italy Germany France Spain Yield Pre-Virus 0.97% -0.48% -0.24% 0.21% Yield - Current 1.57% -0.27% 0.21% 0.87%

(Okada) Dates: Pre-Virus: 2.24.2020, Current: 3.24.2020

Rising Corporate Bond Spreads Will Underpin Higher Term Rates

Corporate bond spreads have blown out globally. In Europe, for example, spreads have spiked over 400%, from 40 basis points to 188 bps in less than a month. In the U.S. spreads have jumped from 110 bps to 382 bps in just one month, while junk spreads have spiked over 600 bps to 10.11% over USTs. (Exhibit 3)

Exhibit 3: U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond Spreads

Source: FRED, as of 3.25.2020

A Record Year for Debt Issuance ($7.7 trillion) in 2019…

...and this explosion in new debt was pre-coronavirus.

In other parts of the world, New Zealand, for example, has embarked on its first episode of QE. The response: a 30% increase in the amount of new government debt to $13 billion in the current fiscal year. What's worrisome is the NZ Treasury has already issued $7.5 billion and it's only March. That figure may balloon as the economy contracts.

In Germany, the government has drastically upped its debt issuance plans and is projected to issue an additional 32.5 billion euros in 2Q alone and add on 87 billion euros in the second half of 2020.

And Japan, which has the highest debt to GDP in the world at 236%, is considering helicopter money and will likely issue $137 billion in deficit-covering bonds. More stress piling on the world's largest debtor while reeling from the cost of the recently cancelled Tokyo Olympics.

Massive debt supply worldwide combined with deteriorating credit quality will most likely contribute toward higher term rates and a steepening of the yield curve.

Use the Fed's Buying of Corporate Bonds & ETFs as an Opportunity to Reduce Duration, Limit Corporate Exposure, and Avoid Second-Tier Sovereign Credits

For investors in longer-duration corporates (LQD), including global bond funds (VTABX, BNDX), I suggest reallocating with an emphasis on reducing duration from the current 8+ years, and avoiding bonds with yields at or near zero, which represent over half of the bonds in the two Vanguard funds. (Exhibit 4)

Exhibit 4: Various Metrics (VTABX, BNDX, LQD)

Fund Name/Ticker Vanguard Total INTL Bond Index (VTABX) Vanguard Total INTL Bond ETF (BNDX) iShares Investment Grade Corp ETF (LQD) AUM $149.8 billion $25.9 billion $31 billion SEC Yield 0.35% 0.38% 3.4% Duration 8.4 8.07 9.0 Yield/Duration (Sherman Ratio) 0.041% 0.047% 0.38% Expense Ratio 0.11% 0.08% 0.15% Country Exposure where Term Rates are at or near Zero 55.1% 51% N/A BBB-Rated & below 26.9% 28% 49.5% Liquidity Rating N/A A A+ Total Return (1.2.20 - 3.24.20) -0.34% -1.03% -8.1%

(Okada) Data: Morningstar, Vanguard, ETFdb.com, as of 3.24.20

Alternatively, funds such as the SPDR DoubleLine Total Return ETF (TOTL), Vanguard Mortgage-Backed ETF (VMBS), and Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) provide excellent credit quality, good liquidity and are well below index duration. As the global recession plays out, these funds should also limit exposure to deteriorating corporate credits while allowing investors the opportunity to capitalize on wider credit spreads in the future. (Exhibit 5)

Exhibit 5: Various Metrics (TOTL, VMBS, SCHO)

Fund Name/Ticker DoubleLine Total Return ETF (TOTL) Vanguard Mortgage-Backed ETF (VMBS) Schwab Short-term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) AUM $2.962 billion $12.8 billion $6.8 billion SEC Yield 2.73% 2.55% 1.3% Duration 5.6 3.4 1.9 Yield/Duration (Sherman Ratio) 0.49 0.75 0.68 Expense Ratio 0.55% 0.05% 0.05% AAA-rated 70.98% 100% 100% Liquidity Rating A A A Total Return (1.2.20 - 3.24.20) -2.54% 1.77% 2.59%

(Okada) Data: Morningstar, Vanguard, State Street, ETFdb.com, as of 3.24.20

Stimulus Plans to Battle Coronavirus Could Cost the World $10 Trillion - Barron's

In closing, the flood of new debt issuance, from already astronomical levels, combined with rapidly deteriorating credit quality in both highly levered corporate and sovereign issuers, provides an opportunity to reassess rate and credit risk in one's bond portfolio.

To paraphrase famed distressed-debt investor Howard Marks, "patient opportunism" as he called it is investors waiting for investments to come to them rather than chasing after them … take advantage!

