First Midwest Bancorp: Margin Compression To Outweigh Merger Benefits

Earnings of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) are likely to plummet this year due to the high rate sensitivity of the company's net interest margin. FMBI has a low deposit beta due to the high proportion of low-cost deposits in total deposits, which makes the margin sensitive to interest rate movements. Moreover, fee income will face some pressure from the company's decision to suspend late fees on loan payments amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, the acquisition of Park Bank earlier this year is likely to counter the pressure on earnings. Park Bank will increase FMBI's earning assets and non-interest income. Overall, I'm expecting FMBI's earnings per share to decrease by 21% this year to $1.45. The December 2020 target price suggests a 52% upside from the current market price, making FMBI an attractive investment for a holding period of nine months. However, risks are high in the near-term of four to five months. If the pandemic gets prolonged beyond my expectations, then FMBI's actual results can miss my estimates. Due to the high risk level, I'm adopting a neutral rating on FMBI.

Low Deposit Beta Leads to High Rate Sensitivity

FMBI's average yield is quite sensitive to interest rates because of the high proportion of floating-rate loans in total loans. At the end of 2019, floating-rate-based loans constituted around 51% of total loans, as mentioned in the 10-K filing. At the same time, FMBI's deposit beta is quite low, which makes the deposit cost only slightly sensitive to interest rates. The low level of deposit beta is attributable to the high proportion of low-cost deposits in total deposits. As at the end of December 2019, around 77% of total deposits were demand deposits or interest-bearing core deposits, which had little room to move down. The loan and deposit mix makes FMBI's average yield more responsive than funding cost to interest rate movement. Consequently, the net interest margin, NIM, is likely to take a substantial hit from the 150bps cut in the Fed funds rate.

According to the results of a simulation disclosed in the 10-K filing, a 100bps decline in interest rates can reduce net interest income by 5.6% in the 12 months following the rate movement. Considering the results of the simulation, I'm expecting the average NIM in 2020 to be 55bps below the average for 2019. The following table presents my estimates for yields, cost, and NIM.

Park Bank Acquisition to Offer Some Relief

FMBI's acquisition of Park Bank earlier this year is likely to provide some respite for the bottom line. According to the press release, Park Bank added $720 million worth of loans to FMBI's loan portfolio. Apart from the growth through acquisition, I'm expecting little growth in FMBI's net loans due to headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic. The political uncertainty ahead of the presidential elections in November will also keep organic loan growth low this year. Overall, I'm expecting FMBI's net loans to increase by 7.3% in 2020, as shown in the table below.

The Park Bank merger will also drive up non-interest income due to the acquisition of new customer accounts. However, the COVID-19 pandemic will partially offset the benefits of the Park Bank acquisition. FMBI has recently announced to suspend late fees on loan payments amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which will hurt fee income. Moreover, the recent stock market crash will adversely affect fee income from the wealth management division. Overall, I'm expecting FMBI's non-interest income to increase by 12.7% year-over-year in 2020 as opposed to 12.6% in 2019.

Provisions Charges to Increase Due to Loan Growth, COVID-19

I'm expecting FMBI's provisions charges to increase this year due to an increase in loans. The COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant slowdown in business activity will also most probably worsen credit quality and drive up provisions charges. FMBI has announced to defer payments on consumer and small business loans amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but this measure will likely just kick the can down the road. Furthermore, the adoption of the new accounting standard for credit losses, called CECL, is likely to increase provisions charges. Overall, I'm expecting FMBI's provisions charges to increase by 9.0% year-over-year in 2020.

Expecting Earnings Per Share to Plunge by 21%

An increase in non-interest expenses is also likely to drag earnings this year. Merger-related expenses are likely to be the major driver of non-interest expenses in 2020. I'm expecting total non-interest expenses to increase by 6% year-over-year to $468 million in 2020. My estimate is slightly higher than the management's expectation of $440 million mentioned in the fourth-quarter investor presentation.

The contraction in NIM and the increase in provisions charges and non-interest expenses are likely to drag earnings this year. I'm expecting FMBI's earnings per share to fall by 20.7% year-over-year to $1.45 in 2020. The following table presents my income statement estimates.

The COVID-19 pandemic presents risks to my earnings thesis. I'm expecting the effects of the pandemic to end by the mid of the third quarter of 2020. If the pandemic gets prolonged beyond my expectations, then FMBI's actual results can differ from my estimates in the following ways:

NIM can contract more than I expect if interest rates decline further and remain in negative territory. This is the biggest risk because of NIM's high rate sensitivity.

Loan growth can miss estimates if the pandemic gets prolonged beyond my expectations.

Provisions charges can exceed expectations.

Non-interest income can miss estimates.

Due to the prospects of earnings decline, I'm expecting FMBI to forego its annual dividend increase this year. Instead of an increase, I'm expecting FMBI to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.14 per share throughout 2020. This dividend estimate implies a dividend yield of 4.1%. Threats of a cut in dividend are low because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 38.7%, which is sustainable.

High Price Upside for High-Risk Tolerant Investors

I'm using the historical price-to-book multiple, P/B, to value FMBI. The stock traded at an average P/B ratio of 0.96 in 2019. Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $21.6 gives a target price of $20.8 for December 2020. This price target implies a 51.6% upside from FMBI's March 26 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

Due to the high price upside, FMBI appears to be a good investment for a holding period of more than nine months. However, as mentioned above, risks related to COVID-19 are high in the next four to five months. Consequently, I believe that only high-risk tolerant investors should currently consider investing in FMBI. The high risk level is likely to keep FMBI's stock price depressed in the next few months; therefore, I'm adopting a neutral rating on the stock.

