Quick BDC Market Update: 18% Average Yield But Continued Volatility

BDCs will start reporting results next month and as they report we will a good idea of what to expect so investors need to pay close attention.

BDCs have started to rally but still have an average dividend yield of more than 18%. Please expect continued volatility that I will discuss in upcoming articles.

At one point the average BDC was trading at almost a 60% discount to book value.

BDC Stock Price Declines

Business Development Companies ("BDCs") got hammered this month along with other higher-yield credit-related investments for many of the reasons discussed below. It is important for investors to understand that BDCs are mostly retail-owned and many of the investors manage their own accounts potentially reacting out of fear.

BDCs are considere d " small-cap" an d if an investor is looking to reduce exposure they might sell (regardless of quality).

d if an investor is looking to reduce exposure they might sell (regardless of quality). BDCs are part of t he " financial sector" a nd if an investor is looking to reduce exposure they might sell (regardless of quality).

nd if an investor is looking to reduce exposure they might sell (regardless of quality). BDCs are considere d "higher yield" and "higher risk" a nd if an investor is looking to reduce exposure they might sell (regardless of quality).

nd if an investor is looking to reduce exposure they might sell (regardless of quality). Lower prices could have triggered margin calls on certain investors who need to sell to cover.

Also, there is a good chance that some of the recent declines were related to programmed trading and tax-loss harvesting.

Also, UBS redeemed its ETN's BDCL and LBDC which was technically triggered by having their values fall below $5.00.

From UBS:

"UBS Investment Bank today announced that all outstanding notes of the 2×Leveraged Long ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo® Business Development Company Index due May 24, 2041 (Ticker: BDCL) (the "Series A Securities") and the 2×Leveraged Long ETRACS Wells Fargo® Business Development Company Index ETN Series B due May 24, 2041 (Ticker: LBDC) (the "Series B Securities", and together with the Series A Securities, "the Securities") will be mandatorily redeemed in accordance with the terms of the respective Securities as a result of the occurrence of an Acceleration Upon Minimum Indicative Value on March 16, 2020 (the "Acceleration Date"), triggered as a result of the respective indicative values of the Securities being less than $5.00 on the Acceleration Date.

The following table was included in a subscriber update just before I made multiple purchases as the average BDC was trading at almost a 60% discount to book value.

Clearly, there was quite a bit of panic selling and an excellent opportunity to make purchases. It should be noted that the net asset value ("NAV") or book value was as of Dec. 31, 2019, and does not take into account the widening of credit spreads or changes to portfolio valuations.

$2 Trillion Stimulus Bill

Last week, U.S. lawmakers agreed on a $2 trillion stimulus bill CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act to provide a jolt to a US economy struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic, producing one of the most expensive (the 2009 Recovery Act was only $831 billion) and far-reaching measures Congress has ever considered. It follows two others that became law this month and there will likely be continued support throughout the crisis. Clearly, this is a big win for BDC portfolio companies and I will be going through the details of the deal as it progresses to assess the impact for each company.

BDCs take a partnership approach with their companies and are required to provide assistance to management in times such as this. This means that as the U.S. government provides assistance to small and mid-size companies, BDCs will likely be directly involved with helping them get access to the programs discussed below. Also, there's a chance that this crisis will be used to help companies adapt to a new environment (if they haven't already) and come out stronger.

Company Updates

There has been a flood of BDCs issuing portfolio and capital structure updates that are critical for projecting dividend coverage and changes to the overall risk profiles. Many of these already have been posted by Seeking Alpha and I will be discussing these next month.

What's Next?

BDC pricing has been rebounding but will likely be followed by another drop due to more "bad news." At this point, I do not see a sustained BDC rally until Q3 2020 so please collect your dividends, keep some dry powder and appropriate allocations (diversify).

BDCs start reporting next month and as they report we will a good idea of what to expect so investors need to pay close attention.

Personal Note: I have not posted public articles this month due to taking time to update the risk profiles and dividend coverage projections for each BDC as well as making changes to my portfolio. I'm just now catching up and will have general BDC market updates coming out in April as well as discussing Roth IRA conversions to take advantage of recent price declines.

I have received quite a few questions/concerns mostly related to BDC pricing and the ability to pay dividends that obviously are driven by portfolio credit quality and will discuss next month along with BDC Baby Bonds.

The information in this article was previously made available to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends, along with: Real-time changes to my personal BDC positions

Target prices and buying points for each BDC

and buying points for each BDC Real-time announcement of changes to dividend coverage and worst-case scenarios

and worst-case scenarios Updated rankings and risk profiles

Preview of upcoming public articles

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.