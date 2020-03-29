Accenture: An Interesting Pick

Accenture is a quality stock and remains an interesting pick in the IT services industry and the broader technology sector.

This new environment should speed up customers' projects in the virtualization and digital transformation areas with participation of Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) reported earnings and revenue above estimations but lowered the guidance for 2020, taking into consideration the impact of coronavirus pandemic. This review in the guidance was largely expected and just reinforces the devastating potential effect of ongoing virus pandemic in the coming months and also the uncertainties regarding the developments that lie ahead.

On the bright side, I see that Accenture can benefit from the necessary changes in business operation toward a virtualized work environment. On top of that, based on Accenture’s solid financial figures, I remain confident to have this company as one of my core holdings in the technology sector.

Q2 2020 Earnings Highlights

Accenture's revenue was $11.14 billion in the quarter, 0.4% above estimates and up 6.6% over a year ago in U.S dollars. This growth was led by high single-digit growth in strategy and consulting services and double-digit growth in operations, as well as broad-based strength across operating segments, especially Health & Public Service and Products, both with roughly 10% growth. North America and Growth Markets grew near 10% during the period, offsetting mute performance in Europe, primarily driven by a decline in the UK.

Gross margin came in 30.2% in the quarter, compared to 29.2% over a year ago, and SG&A expenses was slight above last year. As a result, operating margin was up 10 bps at 13.4% and EPS were $1.91, 10% above expectations and also up 10% over a year ago.

Looking ahead, new bookings still illustrate a positive picture, with record $14.2 billion in the quarter and book-to-bill of 1.3. Furthermore, Accenture continues to add new capabilities through new acquisitions, such as Mudano, a strategic data consultancy to U.K. financial services firms, Symantec's Cyber Security Services business and VanBerlo, a product design and innovation agency. Plus, besides nearly $600 million spent over the last 6 months, Accenture intends to invest up to $1.6 billion in further transactions still in this fiscal year.

Business Outlook

Accenture has demonstrated business strength, with solid top line growth in recent years. While new bookings suggest this momentum could persist, we all know that recent coronavirus outbreak poses a huge challenge for the whole economy, hence affecting the company as well.

While temporary lockdowns can cause a deep impact in the economic activity and corporations normal operations, Accenture is also expected to be able to mitigate it to some extent as a significant portion of Accenture’s staffs are already experienced in working virtually, as the company has deployed at scale remote collaboration technologies. Besides, this new environment should also speed up customers' projects in the virtualization and digital transformation areas with participation of Accenture.

Based on this new scenario, Accenture's management team has pointed out potential impacts for the company during 2020 fiscal year, such as the decline of the travel reimbursement revenue and the repercussion in some particular customers from most affected industries, like travel and automotive, for example.

While the magnitude of these headwinds are of course difficult to predict at this point in time, Accenture expects that it will cause the revenue growth for fiscal year 2020 to be in the range of 3% to 6% in local currency, against 6% to 8% originally forecast. In addition, operation margin is expected to be in the range of 14.7% to 14.8%, which is still an expansion of 10 to 20 bps over last year, but lower than the original forecast of 10 to 30 bps.

Financial Analysis and Valuation

I am going to compare Accenture's financial data and valuation with companies in the IT services industry, according to Finviz classification. In addition, in order to have a relative evaluation with the broader technology sector, I will also compare Accenture with companies belonging to the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK).

From the earnings quality perspective, we see on the table below that Accenture shows higher EBITDA margin than most of its IT services peers, but considerably lower gross profit and EBITDA margin than most companies in the technology sector, especially those in the software, semiconductor and financial services industries.

On the other hand, Accenture scores in the first quintile in both groups regarding the return on invested capital, staying ahead of most peers, except few names such as Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Paycom (NYSE:PAYC).

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

Turning to the financial health, as illustrated below, Accenture remains as one of the best debt profile in the sector, scoring first or second quintile among IT services and technology companies.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

Moving to the valuation analysis, looking at the table below, we see Accenture trading at higher P/E, EV/EBITDA and PEG compared to IT services peers. Meanwhile, we have a mixed picture when comparing to the technology sector, as Accenture has higher P/E and PEG ratios, but a lower EV/EBITDA.

It is worth mentioning that our bench market for the technology sector, XLK, has nearly 20% of its holdings composed by software companies, many of them with high valuation multiples, given their historical above average revenue and earnings growth rates. On the other hand, while the software group can distort a little bit our analysis, it is reasonable to argue that Accenture’s multiples are largely in line with the broader technology sector.

Furthermore, its premium relative to IT services can be arguably attributed to Accenture's earnings quality advantage, as illustrated before. Therefore, I see Accenture trading near fair value compared to its peers.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

Accenture's shares have dropped alongside the broader market since the peak on Feb 19th. Although its decline of nearly 30% during the period outpaced the average drop of 25% in the technology sector, we can see that the damage caused in momentum indicators of Accenture's shares have been relatively similar to what occurred in the technology sector. In both cases, indicators like 1 year / 6 months performance, last 52 weeks high / low, moving averages and RSI have also been hammered.

On the other hand, Accenture has fared generally better than its IT services peers during this period, as showed below. That said, there is no denying that the selloff has been quite hard and current momentum is weak, as prices are below 50 and 200-day moving averages and volatility remains very high.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

Takeaway

Despite current headwinds due to the coronavirus outbreak, I think Accenture can withstand this moment, even with an impact in the next two quarters, but keeping unchanged the long-term prospect for the company.

Accenture is a quality stock, with growing earnings, low debt and fair valuation, and remains an interesting pick in the IT services industry and the broader technology sector.

