Tang Palace Is A Strong Buy

Tang Palace (China) Holdings Limited (1181.HK) is an outstanding niche restaurant operator with a 25+ year history. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is available at a forward PE of 6.5x, with a net cash balance sheet (cash is 46% of market cap), and forward dividend yield of 11.5%. The stock is attractive considering it has been consistently profitable and still has ample growth runway ahead of it.

The investment thesis rests on three key points:

Attractive valuation/low price. Consistent top line growth with a history of profitability. Returning capital to shareholders via dividend.

The company delivered consistent revenue growth of around 10%+ each year over the last 10 years while staying profitable. In addition, the company generated positive free cash flow for all 10 of the last 10 years.

Source: Company Filings

Source: Company Filings

The company has grown its annual revenues without fail for a decade, while some of its peers who have struggled, especially in times of anti-corruption campaigns due to their reliance on one or two brands or overly aggressive expansion, which cannibalizes same-store sales. Moreover, there is continued growth visibility for Tang Palace. The core Tang Palace and Social Place brands can add three to four new restaurants per year in the future, so I see a runway for growth for the next 5 to 10 years.

Valuation is very attractive both in absolute and relative terms. In addition, insiders own around 70% of the business and the management targets to consistently payout dividend going forward.

Source: Company Filings

Business Model:

Tang Palace supports a multi-brand concept – the company has five different brands. ASPs range from $15 to about $30 and it has a runway for growth for its two core brands, Tang Palace and Social Place. You’re not buying a cigar butt with a cash pile and dividends – there is also growth there. The company has attractive, long-term fixed rentals with key four- or five-star hotels and premium malls. These agreements typically have no profit share clause and the company has very good reviews on e-commerce platforms.

Source: Company Filings

The resiliency of the revenue growth is due to its business model advantages – i) long-standing relationships with hotel and malls in China, ii) multi-brand strategy (5 brands) central to creating diversity in revenue stream and diversity in customer base (high, mid end, online, etc.), iii) online takeaway growing 50-100%+ due to marketing on e-commerce channels like Ele.me, Meituan Dianping, and Waimai, iv) sticky loyal customers with great online reviews.

ASPs have risen, and the number of restaurants has gone from about 22 to about 30. This could easily rise to 50 or 60 in the next five to ten years. There is good visibility of growth for this particular brand. Social Place is a newer brand and currently has only eight restaurants, but it has been growing nicely – 45% to 75% year-over-year. The percent sales mix has gone from nearly zero to almost 12%, and I expect this to continue rising at a good pace. There are plans for venturing in Southeast Asia, which should be received well.

Reinvestment opportunities are important if I want to avoid a value trap. There has to be a combination of growth and capital returns. With its two core brands, Tang Palace has a runway for growth. Management is conservative and would only open three or four new restaurants for each of these core brands. Then there are the non-core brands, which are also good businesses as standalone: Canton Tea Room, Tang’s Cuisine, and Pepper Lunch. We don’t expect reinvestment opportunities in the future for Tang’s Cuisine and Pepper Lunch. Management has shown a track record of good capital allocation by slowing down the pace of non-core brands. Tang is also paying dividends consistently, and special payouts have been returning in the last two to three years which demonstrates good capital allocation. I expect the trend to continue, with payout ratios of 80% to 100% in the next three to five years.

Risks:

Tang Palace is not a value trap in a way that it is still growing profitably and is paying out the dividend with ample reinvestment opportunities.

I think only risk related to this stock is its small size and illiquidity. But this shouldn’t be a concern for long-term investors. COVID-19 is a problem for Western countries now and not anymore for China.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.