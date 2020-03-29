SeaWorld Entertainment: Still Not Worth It

Consequently, I feel there are far too many headwinds in SEAS to pull the trigger. Thus, I recommend passing up on the stock.

Moreover, I believe that SEAS will get hit particularly hard by the Covid-19 because it'll likely peak during the second or third quarter of 2020. Those are typically SEAS' strongest quarters.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) looks like an exciting play on leisure spending at a glance. The company sells the experience of seeing live sea animals performing incredible stunts. Also, SEAS is a cash cow (under normal circumstances). However, I believe that the ongoing pandemic will significantly impact the company's balance sheet. And since SEAS is currently cash-constrained, it has little room to maneuver. This is why I have some concerns regarding the company's liquidity. Yet, overall, I feel that the stock can be a decent deal if you use the CAPM's discount rate. However, I prefer using a flat 10-15% discount rate. And, under that lens, it's evident that SEAS' risk-reward profile is still not compelling enough.

Overview

To start, I'd like to remind readers that the Covid-19 is not like any other "buying opportunity." And I believe this is particularly true for SEAS. You see, leisure spending is typically hit the hardest during recessions. This is because people tend to have less excess income available for spending, and every non-essential item is cut. As a result, people tend to buy less discretionary items, and in particular, they travel less. Accordingly, it's undeniable that a "garden variety" recession would be bad for SEAS regardless.

Source: Trading View. SEAS plunged over 80% during this crash but has since recovered some losses.

However, these adverse effects are compounded by the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic is particularly virulent in crowded environments. Thus, I expect that people will avoid going to places like SEAS for the foreseeable future. After all, I'd wager that no one wants to risk getting the coronavirus to see a show. And unfortunately, I think all of this builds up into a perfect storm for a company like SEAS.

Short on cash

Source: SEAS 2019 10-K

Therefore, as you might expect, SEAS' revenues should see a sharp drop in 2020. But I think this will be particularly bad for it because the company typically makes roughly two-thirds of its annual revenues during the second and third quarters. Unfortunately, the Covid-19 will hit those quarters the hardest (according to some estimates). Hence, SEAS could very well lose up to two-thirds of its yearly revenues in 2020. This is especially true if the US government is forced to shut down the economy and quarantine the whole country to rein in the virus. As unfathomable as this might sound, several other nations have already adopted such containment measures.

Source: TIKR

Moreover, I'm particularly concerned about SEAS' liquidity due to this pandemic. To illustrate my point, you can refer to the chart above. As you can see, the company's CFOs seem to be highly sensitive to small changes in revenues. This is particularly evident for 2017 and 2019. For instance, in 2017, SEAS saw a slight $80.97 million revenue drop YoY, which translated into an $87.95 million decline in CFOs. Likewise, in 2019 SEAS experienced a modest $25.95 million revenue increase YoY, which grew CFOs by $54.48 million. In my view, this dynamic clearly illustrates how sensitive SEAS' CFOs can be to revenue changes.

Cash constrained

This means that if only a small revenue drop can have a considerable impact on SEAS' CFOs, then a plunge in revenues can be devastating for the its liquidity. And unfortunately, I think this pandemic can easily wipe out up to two-thirds of SEAS' 2020 revenues. This is because of SEAS' particular seasonality.

As a result, it's entirely possible that CFOs decline much more than just 50% (see the table above). Nevertheless, for the sake of argument, I'll assume that conservative figure. Still, if revenues drop by that much, CFOs will probably dip into negative territory. However, once again, I'll err in the side of caution and assume CFOs of zero for 2020. Lastly, it's worth mentioning that roughly 88% of CAPEX are categorized as "Core" CAPEX, which means they're mostly maintenance expenditures for its parks, rides, and so on. Thus, I don't think SEAS can reduce its CAPEX by more than 20% YoY. Hence, overall, I estimate that resulting FCF for 2020 can easily be much worse than just $138.45 million.

Plus, SEAS also has $65.5 million in debt due this year. So after we add up these figures, SEAS' total shortfall could be as much as $203.95 million. For context, this represents approximately 17% of the stock's total market cap! On the other hand, SEAS has a measly $39.9 million in cash according to its latest 10-K. Therefore I anticipate the company will inevitably finance this shortfall through equity or debt. And both options should reduce shareholder value.

Valuation

Typically, during recessions, the credit markets dry up, and companies in need of cash are forced to default and file Chapter 11. However, in this brave new world of low-interest rates, the US government and the Fed can help companies like SEAS survive these downturns. Consequently, I don't expect SEAS to go bankrupt. After all, it's hard to go bust when there's an infinite lender of last resort. However, this proves that SEAS will remain extremely cash-constrained for the foreseeable future.

As you can see, my valuation model shows that the stock does seem to be undervalued. But that's only because of the CAPM. Naturally, the CAPM is now very forgiving because the Fed has now dropped interest rates down to zero once again. Therefore, I've added a second valuation scenario where I apply a more reasonable hurdle rate. And, under that scenario, SEAS doesn't seem as attractive. Besides, after factoring in SEAS' turbulent short-term and lack of liquidity, I think the stock's risk-reward profile doesn't justify an investment.

Conclusion

In my opinion, SEAS will face a very challenging 2020. Its modest cash reserves will likely dwindle rapidly due to an imminent revenue plunge. To me, this shows a lack of foresight and preparation from management. Nevertheless, under the CAPM scenario, the stock does appear to be undervalued at these levels. However, I think that it's still preferable to maintain at least a 10% required FCF yield for potential investments. And, under that criterion, SEAS doesn't cut it.

Lastly, I must also mention that I have some personal reservations with SEAS' business model. Naturally, this is up to each investor to decide. But as for me, I don't like the idea of profiting from animals in captivity. Yet, purely from a business standpoint, I can see why some investors might be interested in the shares at these levels. Still, as a whole, it's not my cup of tea. In short, SEAS will face far too many headwinds during 2020 to justify pulling the trigger at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.