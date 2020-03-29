$3,000,000,000,000

With the nation in crisis, now is the time for a massive fiscal stimulus program to keep a recession from turning into a depression. The $2.2 trillion stimulus package that President Trump signed into law is a step in the right direction, but I fear more money will need to be borrowed and spent during the remainder of this year. The bill could be much larger than $2.2 trillion. Once we succeed in arresting the spread of this virus and come up with a safe and effective vaccine, we can focus on economic recovery. The longer it takes to win that war, the deeper and longer the recession, but we will return to growth. When we do, the focus will shift to the massive financial headwind in front of us.

The deficit narrowed dramatically after the Great Financial Crisis of 2008 from $1.413 trillion in 2009, which was 9.8% of GDP, to $442 billion in 2015, which was just 2.4% of GDP. Then it began to creep higher to 3.1% in 2016 and 3.4% in 2017.

President Trump enacted his $1.5 trillion tax cut in 2018, which was passed in part on the premise that it would encourage companies to spend on capital equipment and create jobs. The growth in the economy, which the president said would exceed 4%, would pay for the tax cut. Aside from a temporary spike in the rate of growth above 3%, it fell back toward to 2%. This is because companies used the windfall to buy back stock and boost dividend distributions.

The deficit continued to grow as a result of increased spending in combination with the tax cuts to 3.8% of GDP in 2018 and 4.6% of GDP in 2019. At the beginning of this year we were on track for a deficit that exceeded $1 trillion, which would have been nearly 5% of GDP. Now we enter uncharted territory, as the deficit will soar with $2.2 trillion in spending on top of the existing $1 trillion deficit. Worsening the situation will be a significant decline in the tax revenue that the federal government collects, due to the deep contraction in economic activity.

I believe we could see a deficit of as much as $3 trillion in the coming fiscal year.

One of the reasons we were able to recover so rapidly from the huge deficits that occurred after the Great Financial Crisis is that the deficit was just $161 billion in 2007, which represented 1.1% of GDP. Note the surge in corporate tax receipts in the chart below just before the recession in 2008. That was reflecting the late stage of the last economic expansion. The tax cut in 2018 reduced corporate tax revenue to a level we last saw at the depths of economic contractions during prior two recessions. Now corporate tax revenue will decline well below those levels at the same time spending soars.

The investment implications of this debacle are enormous, and they should be considered when we set expectations for the rate of economic growth, corporate earnings growth and market performance moving forward. Once we get through this crisis, we will have a bill to pay that's as massive as the stimulus signed into law today. We have been borrowing from the future to improve the outlook for the present and the past, and the bill is about to come due.

It's virtually impossible to cut spending at the federal level in any meaningful way without undermining our social safety net. The public will not allow it. Therefore, tax rates will increase significantly. Corporations will pay more taxes, which will reduce profitability, and the wealthy will pay more taxes, which will weigh on the flow of funds into investments. The deficits and debt, which will far surpass 100% of GDP, will slow our rate of economic growth moving forward. The past decade saw stellar returns for the stock and bond markets. The decade ahead will be far less prosperous until valuations in financial markets are reflecting these realities. The good news is that this revaluation process already has begun, but it has a long way to go. Those calling for a bottom and a return to new all-time highs are looking in the rear-view mirror and living in the past decade. Now is the time to reset expectations and develop a game plan to succeed moving forward.

The Portfolio Architect was defensively positioned at the beginning of this year in anticipation of the bear market that has come to pass, but were you? Most pundits were riding the bull as the market hit all-time highs, while we were heavy in cash, but now that fear is reaching extremes, opportunities abound. Join us as we look to slowly position for the next bull market run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.