Experience Experian's Big Data Big Growth

Sector-leading Return on Equity shows the company's quality despite some previous weakness in consumer services segment, which is now being dealt with.

Experian plc (OTCQX:EXPGF) (OTCQX:EXPGY) is a global information services company, providing data and analytical tools to clients around the world. The Global Investor is bullish on this stock because the company is capitalising on the growing big data trend. The company has strong organic growth opportunities, momentum in the Americas, and new product innovation. The recent sell-off in its stock provides long-term investors an attractive entry point.

While Experian is better known for its consumer-facing credit score services, around 80% of revenues come from its business-to-business - B2B - operations. In its largest markets - the US, UK and Brazil - it has number one or number two position in market share. Its business model is scalable, developing proprietary technology that can be sold across industries and geographies. The company has shown impressive and steadily increasing underlying operating margins and return on capital employed, which respectively came in at 26.9% and 15.9% in 2019.

The B2B segment consists of two separate divisions - "data" and "decisioning". "Data" creates large databases such as customers' credit histories, and "decisioning" provides businesses with software and analytics. B2B revenue came in at almost $2bn in H1 of the 2020 financial year, showing 6% organic growth at constant currencies. B2B momentum has recently been growing at its "big data" platform Ascend, which sells access to historic credit information. With a pipeline of $270m worth of contracts across the US, UK, Brazil and Italy, further revenue growth is being driven by new services and cross-selling opportunities.

In recent years, as competitors' free credit checks put pressure on Experian's subscription services, the consumer services segment has lagged the B2B segment. Experian's response has been to strengthen its own free credit check services, which has enabled the group to build a new audience where it can make money from and provide additional data for the B2B division.

The free membership customer base expanded from 4m in 2016 to 77m in the third quarter of the current financial year. After eight consecutive quarters of consistent declines, consumer services came back to positive revenue growth in 2019 and has kept up this momentum. Growth in H1 of this financial year was aided by its new product called Experian Boost. This new product enables consumers to bolster their credit scores with non-traditional data sources. By attracting customers to its credit-matching services, "lead generation revenue" - the commission from pairing consumers with loans and credit card offers - quadrupled.

The Global Investor believes Experian can keep up its organic revenue growth ahead of the wider global information services market, because of its investment in new products and services. In the six months to 30 September, Experian showed a record 7% organic revenue growth and it has narrowed its full-year guidance from 6-8% to 7-8%. Consensus numbers expect sector average growth of around 5%.

North America accounts for around 60% of Experian's revenues and produces high margins - the adjusted EBIT margin expanded by 0.2 percentage points in H1 to 34.6%. Double-digit organic revenue growth in the first half of the year and third quarter signals the successful introduction of Ascend and Experian Boost.

In Latin America, the company is benefiting from an improving environment in Brazil, indicated by an 18% increase in organic revenue in the third quarter. The introduction of its "positive data" products following Brazil's switch to an opt-out system for gathering consumers' good credit data is set to benefit the company further.

The United Kingdom has been a weak market as business customers have delayed spending on large software packages amid Brexit and economic uncertainty. This weakness is set to continue as coronavirus slows down UK plc, but pent-up demand could be released as soon as the economy gets back to work and again when there is more certainty on Brexit.

Financials

As Experian explores new ways of creating new sources of data and methods to use that data, capital expenditure increased almost a quarter year on year to $226m in the six months to 30 September. This, along with a $317m working capital outflow, pushed adjusted free cash flow down almost two-thirds to $124m during the period. However, Experian has a good, long-term track record of free cash flow generation, which has enabled it to spend on share buybacks. Experian intends to buy back $400m worth of stock in the 2020 financial year, of which $137m has already been spent in the first half.

Excluding $222m of lease liabilities, net debt reached $4.1bn at the half-year mark, up almost a quarter since the 2019 year-end due to $499m spent on acquisitions and minority investments. At 2.4x EBITDA, this remains inside the group's 2-2.5 times target range.

Stock price action

Having continued strong stock price momentum over the last two years, the shares sold off alongside the wider coronavirus sell-off, which The Global Investor believes is a good entry point for this FTSE 100 stock.

Risks

Coronavirus is clearly a risk, but as a service business selling to other service businesses, the work from home ability of many employees should mitigate the risk of the "sudden stop" we have seen in many other parts of the economy. The UK economy is still a risk as many companies hold back until Brexit trade deal clarity comes through, and the valuation may seem a bit rich for many value investors. However, The Global Investor recommends this stock for long-term growth-oriented portfolios.

Valuation

While the stock is not cheap at 44 times trailing earnings compared to UK Support Services sector average of 26x, The Global Investor believes Experian shares are worth paying up for, as returns will be driven by the long-term growth story from the increasing importance of data to the global economy. Additionally, return on equity for Experian is a very strong 28.2% relative to UK Support Services sector average of 15.9%.

As the consumer services recovery continues, albeit interrupted for a while due to coronavirus, further B2B strength should derive from expansion into new markets such as US healthcare and the under-penetrated markets in Asia.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EXPGF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.