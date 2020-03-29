Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/27/20

Includes: AXDX, CASI, GM, GMS, IFF, IONS, PBF, WLK
by: InsiderInsights
InsiderInsights
Daily Insider Ratings
Daily insider intelligence at-a-glance to save time and improve research.
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/27/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are high, and will stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Westlake Chemical (WLK);
  • PBF Energy (PBF);
  • GMS (GMS), and;
  • Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • International Flavors (IFF);
  • General Motors (GM);
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI), and;
  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Viasat (VSAT);
  • Travelzoo (TZOO);
  • Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX);
  • Morningstar (MORN);
  • Medallia (MDLA), and;
  • DocuSign (DOCU).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Taylor Devices (TAYD);
  • NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT);
  • MongoDB (MDB);
  • Cardlytics (CDLX), and;
  • AMCI Acquisition (AMCI).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Winder Investment Pte

BO

International Flavors

IFF

B

$10,776,356

2

Sosin Clifford

BO

Cardlytics

CDLX

B

$8,602,670

3

Ttwfgp

BO

Westlake Chemical

WLK

B

$5,945,447

4

Hudson Bay Capital Mgt

BO

AMCI Acquisition

AMCI

JB*

$3,900,645

5

Inversora Carso S A De C V

BO

PBF Energy

PBF

B

$3,044,356

6

Sochet Ira

BO

Taylor Devices

TAYD

B

$1,399,806

7

Ross Ronald R

DIR

GMS

GMS

B

$1,296,629

8

Schuler Jack W

DIR,BO

Accelerate Diagnostics

AXDX

B

$1,155,000

9

He Wei Wu

CB,CEO,BO

CASI Pharm

CASI

B

$1,066,731

10

Tsien Matthew

VP

General Motors

GM

AB

$514,528

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Hald Borge

DIR,BO

Medallia

MDLA

S

$12,863,624

2

Fpr Partners

BO

Viasat

VSAT

S

$4,872,071

3

Mansueto Joseph D

CB,DIR,BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$3,650,856

4

Dondero James D

PR,DIR,BO

NexPoint Residential Trust

NXRT

S

$2,074,330

5

Pech Cedric

O

MongoDB

MDB

S

$1,705,500

6

Sochet Ira

BO

Taylor Devices

TAYD

S

$1,546,253

7

Wolberg Kirsten O

CTO,OO

DocuSign

DOCU

AS

$831,045

8

Azzurro Capital

BO

Travelzoo

TZOO

S

$793,022

9

Crooke Stanley T

CB,DIR

Ionis Pharm

IONS

AS

$752,000

10

Cui Jingrong Jean

DIR

Turning Point Therapeutics

TPTX

AS

$529,372

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

