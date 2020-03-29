Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/27/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/27/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are high, and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Westlake Chemical (WLK);

PBF Energy (PBF);

GMS (GMS), and;

Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

International Flavors (IFF);

General Motors (GM);

CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI), and;

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Viasat (VSAT);

Travelzoo (TZOO);

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX);

Morningstar (MORN);

Medallia (MDLA), and;

DocuSign (DOCU).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Taylor Devices (TAYD);

NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT);

MongoDB (MDB);

Cardlytics (CDLX), and;

AMCI Acquisition (AMCI).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Winder Investment Pte BO International Flavors IFF B $10,776,356 2 Sosin Clifford BO Cardlytics CDLX B $8,602,670 3 Ttwfgp BO Westlake Chemical WLK B $5,945,447 4 Hudson Bay Capital Mgt BO AMCI Acquisition AMCI JB* $3,900,645 5 Inversora Carso S A De C V BO PBF Energy PBF B $3,044,356 6 Sochet Ira BO Taylor Devices TAYD B $1,399,806 7 Ross Ronald R DIR GMS GMS B $1,296,629 8 Schuler Jack W DIR,BO Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX B $1,155,000 9 He Wei Wu CB,CEO,BO CASI Pharm CASI B $1,066,731 10 Tsien Matthew VP General Motors GM AB $514,528

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Hald Borge DIR,BO Medallia MDLA S $12,863,624 2 Fpr Partners BO Viasat VSAT S $4,872,071 3 Mansueto Joseph D CB,DIR,BO Morningstar MORN AS $3,650,856 4 Dondero James D PR,DIR,BO NexPoint Residential Trust NXRT S $2,074,330 5 Pech Cedric O MongoDB MDB S $1,705,500 6 Sochet Ira BO Taylor Devices TAYD S $1,546,253 7 Wolberg Kirsten O CTO,OO DocuSign DOCU AS $831,045 8 Azzurro Capital BO Travelzoo TZOO S $793,022 9 Crooke Stanley T CB,DIR Ionis Pharm IONS AS $752,000 10 Cui Jingrong Jean DIR Turning Point Therapeutics TPTX AS $529,372

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.