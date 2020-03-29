3 Key Considerations For Salesforce To Break The Stock Price Stagnation

Net loss is expanding. Crucial to see if all the strategic acquisitions would realize into long-term growth for Salesforce.

Salesforce has an intensified competition to face to maintain its edge and current No.1 share in the CRM industry.

Can Salesforce's stock price break the stagnation?

As the world's leading provider of cloud customer relationship management (NYSE:CRM) solutions, Salesforce's stock price has undoubtedly recorded exceptionally high long-term top-line and earnings growth over the past five years.

Looking back at Salesforce's stock price performance last year alone, however, despite the company's stock price rising 18% in 2019, it still lags behind the overall software industry peers by about 41%.

The company's stock price has been stagnant largely due to its not-so-splendid financial performance over the last FY, a slowed growth prospects into the future, combined with additional acquisitions announcements.

According to the FY20 earnings released at the end of last month, Salesforce increased revenue by 34% YoY, and Non-GAAP EPS was $0.66 (YoY-6%), which were both higher than analysts' expectations.

However, at the same time Salesforce also announced:

Keith Block would step down from his post as the co-CEO of the company after a relatively short tenure (he was promoted to the co-CEO role in 2018), The acquisition of cloud service and mobile software service provider Vlocity at $1.33 billion.

The stock price fell more than 2% after the session upon these announcements.

After years of rapid growth, Salesforce has come to a stagnation shown in both its earnings and stock price. Below are some key points to consider before a bullish investment case could be made for Salesforce again.

Core business segment pressured by intense competition

Sales from CRM services, including Subscription and Support revenues, were $4.56 billion for Q4 (Total Q4 Revenue $4.85 bn), which still accounts for majority of the company's revenue stream. Breaking down by CRM portfolio products, Sales Cloud and Service Cloud each accounted for $1.2 bn, Salesforce Platform & Other accounted for an impressive $1.4 bn (+74% YoY), and the rest came from Marketing and Commerce Cloud.

Salesforce is undoubtedly the clear leader in the CRM industry right now, with a valuation of over $100 bn in market cap and a well-leveraged first mover advantage in the cloud technology. It is also worth noting that Keith Block, the company's former co-CEO, has played an important role in Salesforce's development of the cloud ecosystem even before he had risen to the management role. The announcement of Mr. Block's departure seems to have surprised the industry and even caused concerns among some investors. During his tenure, Salesforce achieved an incredibly rapid rate of growth both organically and via dozens of mile stone mergers and acquisitions of important business partners/industry players within the Salesforce ecosystem.

According to Gartner's market share estimates, Salesforce dominated the global CRM market with a 19.5% market share in 2018, more than double its closest competitor SAP (8.3% share).

But we also see the competition in the global CRM industry becoming increasingly fierce. Companies such as Oracle (ORCL), SAP (SAP), Adobe (ADBE) - which are all Salesforce's traditional, long-time competitors in the CRM field - are flexing their advancing SaaS technologies to grab market shares, and meanwhile tech giants such as Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG), etc. are also putting more focus on their cloud computing businesses, also starting to squeeze market shares from Salesforce. These peers all have quite strong R&D capabilities and very mature technology platforms, which, in a sense would create an uphill battle for Salesforce going forward.

Whether Salesforce can keep up its defense game to maintain its steady growth despite the increasingly more intense competition, especially post Keith Block's departure, would be an important consideration for investing in the company for the near future.

Increase in short-term losses a trade-off for long term growth

In Q4, Salesforce recorded a net loss of $ 248 million versus a net loss of $109 million in Q3 and a net profit of $ 362 million in the same period last year. The net loss has worsened in recent quarters despite the company's continued top-line growth.

The biggest reason for Salesforce's loss in the last two quarters is the costs associated with its series of acquisition deals last year where the company spent a lot of money to grow and strengthen its competitiveness in the CRM/SaaS field. In August 2019, Salesforce completed the $15.3 billion acquisition of Tableau, which was its largest transaction to date. Another major effort for Salesforce to increase data integration was its acquisition of MuleSoft for $6.5 billion in 2018. In addition, in 2019, Salesforce spent another $1.35 billion on ClickSoftware, an enterprise software service provider.

Now this new acquisition of Vlocity at $1.33 is another strategic decision (expected to be completed in fiscal 2021) which enables Salesforce to expand its foothold in the PaaS field. Fortunately, in the FY earnings briefing conference, the management assured us that the earnings impact of the acquisition is already included in the FY2021 company guidance figures. Even with that in consideration, the company still guided a higher than expected EPS for the FY21, but the stock price still fell despite the positive company outlook, reflecting investor concerns over the losses associated with acquisition risks, among other things.

Of course, all of Salesforce's recent acquisitions including Vlocity wouldn't improve its short-term performance - on the contrary it is more likely to drag the company's net profitability - and thus we are more likely to see the company continue to record quarterly net losses for some time.

Strong Cash Flows? Not so fast...

It seems to be generally agreed that Salesforce's "Cash Flow" has been steady and strong, however, this notion does not look so sound after considering various cash out items that the firm also steady spends regularly. In other words, only Cash Flow from Operations for Salesforces is consistently strong, while if we account for below items, for example, for FY2020,

Acquisition related: -$369 million

CAPEX: -$643 million

Employee stock plans payment: -$1.8 billion

Other financial obligation payments

...

Source: Salesforce Q4 FY20 10-K

The FCF for the company is generally significant lower in past FYs, and investors should not be blinded by the growth of CFFOs every year and ignore the cash-out items Salesforce consistently expend to sustain its growth.

Valuation:

Even with lackluster stock performance last year, Salesforce is still relatively overvalued at current price. Its Non-GAAP FWD P/E of ~50x vs. industry avg. of 15x-20x, FWD EV/EBITDA of 22.5x vs. industry avg. of ~12x, and other valuation metrics such as EV/CF, EV/Sales, PEG, etc. all higher than its peers across the board.

Source: SeekingAlpha - Value Grade and Underlying Metrics

Is it a good time to long Salesforce now?

Not yet. CRM is a field with a bright future and Salesforce certainly has a fantastic edge in the technology. However, the company also has a lot on its plate at this moment, from managing the change in management, to creating acquisition synergies/continued expansion of its cloud platform ecosystem, to generating enough CF to support its increased cash expenditures, to maintaining top-line growth while trying to return to a net profit. Therefore, it might still be a bit too early before one can make a confident investment thesis on longing the stock at current valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.