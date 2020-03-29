Preferred Apartment Communities: What 2020 Has In Store

I am neutral on the stock and the advice is to avoid it unless events listed in my checklist play out.

The company has loaded up on preferred stock and debt, picked up assets, and is now operating in an uncertain business environment.

"Landlords grow rich in their sleep without working, risking or economizing." - John Stuart Mill

At first glance, Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) looks like an attractive investment. The company owns 4,674 multifamily units, 1,079 student housing beds and 192,000 square feet of office space (as of Q4 2019). Its dividend yield is 15.40%, and analysts estimate its FFO to clock $1.09 in 2020 and $1.28 in 2021. The promoters have started buying small quantities of the stock since early March 2020. APTS also has internalized management functions in January 2020 and this will lead to contract fee savings in the long term.

Data & Image Source: Guru Focus

Though things look good on paper, I am neutral on APTs and here’s why.

Capital and Debt Structure

As of Dec 31, 2019, APTS had additional paid-up capital of $1.94 billion, long-term debt of $2.56 billion, owned real assets worth $3.97 billion (net after depreciation) on its books. The company had 46.4 million units of common stock outstanding and a large part of the additional paid-in capital was represented by preferred stock.

Many REITs issue preferred stock because it doesn’t count as debt and makes the company get a favorable rating from agencies. However, issuing preferred stock is an expensive way to finance operations – especially now, after the Fed has slashed interest rates to 0–0.25%. For the year ended December 2019, APTS paid $110.8 million in preferred dividends. That works out to 5.7% payout (on $1.94 billion additional paid-in capital).

In this era of 0% and even negative interest rates, the company needs to sharpen up its capital structure.

Cash Flow Analysis

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

From 2015 to 2019:

(A) APTS issued a total debt of $4.426 billion and repaid debt worth $2.43 billion in the same period.

(B) Issued preferred stock worth $1.87 billion and common stock worth $239 million.

(C) Acquired net assets worth $3.62 billion.

The company generated operating and finance cash flows of $4.11 billion during these 5 years. Out of this, $3.62 billion was used in buying new assets. The rest was used elsewhere, including on items like dividends and repurchases. For 2019, APTS paid $156.3 million in common and preferred stock dividend, which was in excess of its cash from operations ($145.6 million).

APTS seems asset-heavy at the moment – but the good news is that it has quality tenants that are locked-in for the long term (average 7 years) and its top-line should remain steady in the medium term.

Internalizing management functions will impact APTS’s funds from operations in 2020, because it will have to pay compensation and benefits to the new employees.

APTS’s management team has factored in the COVID-19 disruption and has decided to be cautious in extending loans to other developers. Though the management team has said that APTS will take advantage of market conditions, I reckon that it may go a little easy on acquiring new properties because of its existing asset base and debt.

Investors must also keep tabs on the real estate market. It is common knowledge that both residential and commercial property markets are negatively impacted. However, no analyst can predict the extent of the hit and how long the downturn can sustain. This is something that you must watch.

Despite these risk factors, the company will not face any debt maturities in 2020, and has to pay up only $321 million in maturities in 2021 and 2022 – and that’s a relief, given the current market situation.

My take is that APTS should have a steady and unsurprising 2020 unless its tenants’ business is disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peers and Valuation

APTS peers include Independence Realty Trust (IRT), Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG), and City Office REIT (CIO) – thus far it has been a disappointing ride for their investors.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

If an investor had purchased APTS common stock in March 2018 at about $14, he would have lost about 50% of his capital as of March 25, 2020. Of course, he would have earned a little more than $3 in dividends for those 3 years. That still makes it a loss of 21% over three years. What’s the point in gloating over FFO numbers when the real returns are negative?

Summing Up

I am neutral on APTS and my advice is to avoid the stock. Nevertheless, here’s a checklist that potential and existing investors can track:

(A) Reduction in preferred stock (bullish)

(B) Borrowing at lower rates to extinguish existing debt (bullish)

(C) Sale of real estate assets (bullish)

(D) Tenant bankruptcy (bearish)

(E) Fresh issuance of preferred stock (bearish)

(F) A prolonged downturn in real estate tenancies (bearish)

(G) If the stock falls to absurd levels such as $2 a share (bullish)

Make a decision depending on the force of the impact any event has – and till one or more of the events play out, I think this is an avoid regardless of how the risk triggers in The Lead-Lag Report on Seeking Alpha play out in the weeks and months ahead.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!



Risk signals went risk-off Jan. 27. Now what? Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.